Ross Stores Is Awesome, But Not This Awesome

Thus, I think Ross is ripe for profit taking, and that new investors should wait for a significant pullback before buying.

However, with margin expansion having ceased, and the valuation ballooning, it has come too far, too quickly.

The wave of popularity of off-price and treasure hunt retailers is due, in part, to Ross Stores (ROST). The company, along with TJX (TJX) and other smaller players, was instrumental in the perceived value among consumers of this unique version of retail. It has served the company’s shareholders well and this year, shares have rallied strongly to new all-time highs. Ross has become the model for retailers in general with its seemingly endless comparable sales increases, operating efficiency, and long-term growth. However, I think the recent rally has seen the stock move to a state of overvaluation, meaning I think investors interested in owning Ross should wait for a pullback before buying.

Enviable staying power

Ross has produced years and years of strong growth despite the fact that its scale is already huge. Below, we have total revenue (in millions of dollars) and the percent of revenue growth year-over-year since fiscal 2010, and the results are impressive.

Revenue has more than doubled since fiscal 2010 as annual growth has never been below 5%. That’s tremendously impressive given the struggles many different sectors of retail have had in this time frame, but it demonstrates the validity of the model Ross has built over time. The company has been opening new stores to help build the top line, but comparable sales increases have been relentless, helping to not only grow the top line, but gradually improve margins as well.

And if analysts are correct, the party isn’t stopping anytime soon.

They reckon Ross has 6% to 7% top line expansion annually coming for the foreseeable future, and I certainly wouldn’t argue against it. Ross is still in the process of expanding its store base, and its comparable sales momentum has continued this year. This combination of a low-single-digit gain from new stores and a similarly-sized gain from comparable sales should provide a steady mid-single-digit gain in the top line for the foreseeable future.

One problem for the growth outlook is that Ross’ profitability – after growing for many years – has stagnated. Below, we have the company’s gross margins, SG&A costs, and resulting operating margins for the same period as above.

Gross margins have been steady at ~32% of revenue since fiscal 2012, so that hasn’t been a source of margin expansion, and almost certainly won’t be in the coming years. SG&A costs ticked lower gradually since fiscal 2012 until last year, which was essentially the only source of margin expansion during this period. That, however, stopped in fiscal 2019, and so far this year, they’re flat. While margin expansion was never a significant piece of the puzzle for Ross, the gradual improvements helped juice EPS to exceed revenue growth over time. However, the weight of the evidence suggests that lever has been removed for future consideration. To be clear, I’m not suggesting Ross’ margins will begin to deteriorate, but I am suggesting they’ve likely peaked.

Lucky for Ross – apart from revenue growth and margin expansion – there is a third option for boosting EPS, and that is share repurchases. Buying back stock reduces the float, spreading the dollar earnings of the company over fewer shares, thereby increasing the amount of profit distributed per share, and Ross has done this for many years.

Above we can see Ross’ repurchase activity in millions of dollars since fiscal 2010, and the amounts we’re talking about are fairly huge. The past decade alone has seen Ross spend more than $6 billion on its own shares, a massive investment even considering Ross is a $40+ billion company.

What has the company achieved with this money? As it turns out, a significant amount of float reduction, as seen below.

We have the share count in millions, along with the year-over-year change in said share count for the past decade, and it paints a favorable picture. Ross has managed to reduce its float by at least 2.5% annually for the past decade, with some years coming in significantly higher than that. This directly translates to EPS growth as the number of shares outstanding are reduced, and it has served Ross shareholders well. I expect we’ll continue to see ~3% of shares repurchased annually, although it of course becomes ever more difficult to do that when the share price simply keeps rising. It is a high-class problem to have, no doubt, but the point stands.

Given the sheer amount of money Ross has returned to shareholders, one would be forgiven for thinking the company has wrecked its balance sheet in the process. However, this chart of the company’s net debt position, in millions of dollars, tells a different story.

Since the numbers are negative, they imply a net cash position for Ross, which simply means it has more cash on hand than debt. This is obviously quite favorable, and it means that not only does the company have a pristine balance sheet, it means that Ross has tremendous financial flexibility if it wants to ramp up store openings, make an acquisition, increase the dividend, or repurchase more stock. This is yet another reason I like Ross’ fundamentals, because most companies don’t sport such a clean balance sheet.

Like every other company that leases properties, Ross' net debt position has been turned upside down beginning in 2019 due to new lease accounting rules that require leases to show up on the balance sheet as long-term liabilities. However, under the old accounting rules where leases didn't count, Ross' net debt position would be negative still.

What’s the problem then?

The problem is that while I understand Ross needs to trade at a strong multiple due to its elite status as a retailer, I think it has come too far at this point. Below, we can see analyst estimates, which seem reasonable, but also imply the stock is expensive.

The stock is trading for more than 25 times this year’s earnings and more than 23 times next year’s earnings on what amounts to roughly 10% annual growth in EPS. That’s a bit rich for my blood as it puts the price-to-earnings-growth ratio, or PEG, in excess of 2. For reference, I generally view stocks as fairly valued around PEGs of 1.5, and cheap under that; a PEG of 2 is steep and Ross is in excess of that at ~2.3.

Even competitor TJX has almost identical growth trajectories, but is trading at a discount to Ross. That stock is trading for 23 and 21 times earnings for this year and next year, respectively, putting its PEG at ~2 versus the 2.3 Ross trades for. I think Ross is expensive on an absolute basis, as I outlined above, but I also think it is expensive compared to its direct competitor with almost identical fundamentals.

Given all of this, I think profits should be taken, or at the very least, shares avoided until a selloff is seen. Ross is an elite retailer and I would love the chance to own it, but it is way too expensive today to initiate a new position, in my view. Ross is an amazing business, but the price is too high today, and shares should be avoided until they become cheaper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.