Lovesick Investors Sacked By LOVE After Disappointing Quarter

I have covered most, but not all, of my short position as I believe the company’s growth narrative is broken and more disappointments could lie ahead.

EPS loss of $0.46 missed the consensus estimate of $0.43 and the company burned $16 million in cash in the quarter and more than $43 million so far this year.

I am not a fan of ex post facto research reports when a company reports earnings, although I wrote my obligatory share when I worked for a Wall Street firm years ago. However, after listening to the company’s quarterly conference call and reading its press release there is so much that has gone unsaid about how troubling the quarter really was that I feel compelled to write it up. Sure, the company missed consensus revenue estimates for the first time since coming public and even missed its own Q3 guidance of 30% growth by delivering 25% growth instead. It also missed consensus earnings by $0.03, but that’s the obvious stuff. What was more concerning to me was the $16 million of cash burn driven by a 104% year/year growth in inventory which has been ballooning all year.

Inventory growth versus sales growth

Source: Company filings and Lord Baltimore calculations

Management likes to claim that its inventory has limited obsolescence risk and they better be right given the way it appears to be piling up in the company’s warehouses. They clearly had plans to grow faster in Q3 and faster still in Q4 in which they said on the Q2 conference call they expected revenue growth to be “significantly above” 45% just three months ago. Now they expect 4Q revenue growth to be an implied 42% to 47% given full year guidance for 40-42% growth (reduced from 40-45%). On its Q3 conference call management indicated sales growth was 42% so far in Q4 to date.

Another concern is the widening disparity between the company’s reported same-store sales growth rate and its sales per average store growth rate. In Q3 this gap widened considerably to 22% from an already confounding gap of 12% in Q2. In other words, the company reported same-store (aka “comparable showroom”) sales growth of 27.1% in Q3 but sales per average store grew a mere 5% (based on the CFO’s comment that showroom sales were $32.5 million and using an average store count of 82). Even if all four new showrooms opened at the end of the quarter so that average stores were 80 the sales per average store growth would have been only 8%, still a 19% gap from the reported same-store sales.

Same-store Sales Growth versus Sales Per Average Store

Source: Company filings and Lord Baltimore calculations

What does this mean? It suggests to me that the company’s newer stores are under-performing relative to those stores in the comparable store base (defined as stores open at least 52 weeks before the end of the reporting period). That is simple math. If a subset of stores grows faster than the average of all stores then those stores not in the subset must be dragging the growth rate down. However, when asked about new showroom openings management indicated “run rates” were as strong as ever. The company does "adjust" its comparable store base by excluding stores open at least 52 weeks that have closed during the period, relocated or where the square footage has changed. Perhaps some exclusions explain the lower growth in non-comparable stores but then that may call into question the quality of the reported same-store sales figure. The 10-Q, when released, may shed some light on this issue.

Another issue of concern is the increase in customer acquisition spending which appears to be showing a deterioration in return. At the beginning of the year Lovesac management indicated it planned for marketing spending to be between 10-12% of sales, consistent with last year’s 11%. In every quarter so far this year the company’s sales & marketing expense has been above this range reaching 13.9% in the last quarter, a 150 basis point degradation from last year.

Advertising and marketing expense to sales

Source: Company filings and Lord Baltimore calculations

It feels like the company’s marketing may now be pushing on a string somewhat so to speak. Could this be the first signs that poor trends in customer reviews (which I wrote about in an earlier article) may be impacting demand? Management commented on its conference call that they would be getting more aggressive on the marketing front in Q4 and going forward on a year-round basis.

"You’ll see this in Q4 as we expand our awareness media outside of our historical patterns and heavy-up digital during key periods in order to strengthen conversion."

- Jack Krause, President & COO

This sounds like it could push out the time when the company finally expects to make a profit. That's my hunch anyway. Absent from management’s recent commentary and company reports are metrics such as customer acquisition cost and customer lifetime value which management used to report and discuss last year (and which involved some confusing math I highlighted in an article I wrote earlier).

Data by YCharts

In my earlier articles (here, here and here) I had mentioned I would likely cover my short position in the $15-$17 range. My apologies to fellow shorts who may have covered too soon based on that suggestion. I covered about half my position in that range, but thankfully benefited from this week’s downdraft on the other half. The company does not earn a profit and expects to generate EBITDA of more than zero (but not much more) this year making it difficult to value. Given LOVE has $28 million in cash (not quite $2/share), no debt and is entering a quarter in which it historically has generated positive cash flow I do not see an imminent threat of financial distress...just disappointment. Thus, I have covered most of my short position after the Q3 post-earnings swoon and maintain just a small short position currently, as I believe this narrative driven growth story is broken. While I expect more disappointments lie ahead in the long-term, the stock feels pretty washed out here in the short-term.

As always, I encourage readers to share their thoughts. Please do your own research and think for yourself before investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are short LOVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.