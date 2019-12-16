2020 Outlook For Medical Stocks: Greater Selectivity But Continued Consolidation And Favorable Developments

2020 should be another favorable year for healthcare investing, though the gains thus far in 2019 should necessitate greater selectivity. The overriding investment theme in healthcare, in my opinion, is the fact that the dual tailwinds of the aging of the population and the obesity epidemic (both groups utilize greater healthcare resources) will result in an average annual 6% increase in US healthcare spending for the next ten years, at which time the total spend will exceed $7.5 trillion. I do not expect the implementation of a Medicare For All insurance program, and I do not believe that legislative efforts to contain pharmaceutical costs will be meaningful. Ironically, beginning in 2023 with the patent expiries of several biologics, there will be a slowdown in the growth of drug spending, though this will be partially offset by the greater number of gene therapies approved. My investment focus for 2020 will primarily be in those sectors that should continue to experience significant growth due to procedure adoption, favorable clinical data and pharmaceutical approvals.

In the area of less invasive surgery, I continue to recommend perennial favorite Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), as well as Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Silk Road Medical (SILK) and ShockWave Medical (SWAV). The Intuitive Surgical recommendation rationale remains unchanged. The company continues to broaden the applicability of its technology, with recent introductions of single port and endoluminal systems. With an increasing installed base, now exceeding 5,400, daVinci systems have been used to train physicians for twenty years. Given the company's continued innovation, both doctors and hospital managements will remain committed to its robotic technology.

As I have discussed for several years, advances in insulin pump and sensor technologies have made these devices more attractive to diabetic patients and their families. The advantages include better glucose control and a reduction in dangerous hypoglycemic episodes. On Friday, Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) received approval for its CONTROL-IQ algorithm that increases the time in range, delivers automated correction boluses and adjusts insulin to help prevent both hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. This past June, at the ADA Conference, data was presented from two studies showing efficacy of the system and, importantly, its ease of use. Availability of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with CONTROL-IQ positions Tandem as the technological leader in the growing insulin pump market. The company is also benefiting from its overseas expansion efforts and, domestically, from a four-year renewal cycle that reflects 32,400 pumps shipped in 2015-2016 versus 17,300 in 2013-2014. I continue to recommend the stock.

Regarding pharmaceuticals, I maintain that investors do not appreciate the growth of Skyrizi and Rinvoq for AbbVie (ABBV). I recently attended an ICER (Institute For Clinical and Economic Review) hearing on Rinvoq that suggested that the drug had slightly greater efficacy than Humira in rheumatoid arthritis. As I stated in my August 21 write up on AbbVie, I forecast 2023 sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq to exceed $5 billion, thereby offsetting some of the sales loss from biosimilar versions of Humira beginning that year. Furthermore, I do not think that investors appreciate Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) pipeline, especially in presbyopia. I expect AbbVie's trough earnings per share to approximate $10.00, which, when coupled with an attractive dividend yield, should result in continued share price gains.

In 2020, the first drug should be approved to treat NASH. It will be a rebranded version of Intercept's (NASDAQ:ICPT) Ocaliva, currently used to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Data in the Phase 3 REGENERATE study showed that Ocaliva at a dose of 25 mg improved fibrosis by at least one stage without NASH worsening in 23% of patients versus 12% of those on placebo. There is ready cohort of patients whose physicians are awaiting FDA approval of the drug, which is likely in June 2020. It should be noted that the FDA has scheduled an Adcom for next April. While I fully expect the drug to be approved, I have long maintained that treating NASH in most patients will require a multi-drug regimen, and that I expect Novo's (NVO) oral semaglutide, Rybelsus, to be a cornerstone. Additionally, I remain very interested in Hepion's (NASDAQ:HEPA) cyclophilin inhibitor, CRV431, slated to enter Phase 2 clinical study in the first half of 2020. The NASH market will be large, exceeding $10 billion annually, but as with Hepatitis C, insurers will likely reimburse for those patients with at least F2 fibrosis, due to the slow progression of the disease and the likelihood of the patient succumbing to cardiovascular disease in stages before F3. Regarding other efforts in hepatology, I am impressed with the Phase 2a data regarding DURECT Corporation's (NASDAQ:DRRX) DUR-928, a sulfated oxysterol, in alcoholic hepatitis. This drug is also being studied in psoriasis and NASH, the latter over 50% enrolled in the Phase 1b study.

In hematology and oncology, our understanding of cancer genomics is advancing personalized medicine, resulting in more targeted therapies. The attractiveness of this course of drug development and pharmacogenomics is demonstrated by the recent spate of acquisitions, as much of the technology resides in smaller companies. This is paralleled by the gains in immunotherapy, given the broadening applications of CAR T, anti PD1 and anti CTLA4 therapies, along with new pathway discoveries. Importantly, this is a multi-decade research renaissance that will result in many more cancers becoming chronic diseases by the 2030s. Lastly, we are beginning to witness the benefits of decades of research into gene therapy and gene editing, which have relevance to several diseases. My list of companies to consider for investment is lengthy, and includes Atreca (BCEL), bluebird bio (BLUE), Kiniksa (KNSA), Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV), Iovance (IOVA), Guardant Health (GH), Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT), Adverum (ADVM), Intellia (NTLA), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and Exicure (XCUR). The take home messages include the facts that these drug technologies are truly early on in development, they will have a profound effect on the practice of various medical specialties (meaning broad applicability) and they will continue to evolve over decades. One should also consider the suppliers and logistics providers to this rapidly growing industry, including Cryoport (CYRX) and Thermo Fisher (TMO), while noting the acquisition of HemaCare (OTCPK:HEMA) by Charles River Labs at a 20% premium.

I believe that we are in the first leg of a bull market that will last into the 2030s. Focus has finally begun to shift to the small and micro cap medical stocks, but many remain either conservatively valued or undiscovered. In the meantime, medical technologies, in devices, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, are resulting in better treatments. In the case of diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, there is also a convergence of development resulting in partnerships being formed. The next twenty years are going to prove to be incredibly exciting for the healthcare industry and patient treatment paradigms. In this article, I am not addressing the cost factor, although I am very aware that these advances in quality and quantity of life will contribute to my estimate of 6% annual growth in US healthcare spending. From an investment standpoint, I am impressed with the number of promising companies that are well-positioned to improve our healthcare.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, DRRX, CYRX, TMO, NTLA, TNDM, ISRG, XCUR, HEPA, FTSV, SILK, SWAV, EW, GH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.