Toronto-Dominion Bank: Slower Growth Will Continue In 2020

Investment Thesis

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) (TSX:TD) delivered a disappointing Q4 F2019 with modest revenue growth but significantly higher provision for credit losses. This has resulted in a decline in its earnings. The company's U.S. retail business growth may remain slow in the next few quarters due to expected decline in its net interest margin. On the north side of the border, its Canada retail segment business growth outlook continues to remain weak due to an elevated household to debt ratio and debt service ratio. Therefore, we expect Toronto-Dominion Bank's EPS growth to remain weak in 2020. Based on our estimates, we are only seeing a total return of 7.4% by the end of F2020 and 16% by the end of F2021 (including dividends). Since capital appreciation opportunity is limited, we think investors may want to seek for higher margin of safety and wait for a pullback.

Source: YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Highlights

Toronto-Dominion Bank had a challenging quarter with a revenue growth of only 2% year over year. However, due to growth in provision for credit losses (33% growth year over year) and expenses (3.3%), its net income declined by 3.5% year over year to C$2.86 billion. Its diluted EPS declined to C$1.54 per share in Q4 2019 from last year's C$1.58 per share in Q4 2018.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

U.S. retail net interest margin may continue to fall

Due to three rate cuts in the U.S., Toronto-Dominion Bank's U.S. retail net interest margin has declined for 3 consecutive quarters (see chart below). Management has indicated that they expect its U.S. retail NIM to continue to trend downwards, reflecting the impact of the recent Fed rate cuts. Therefore, NIM compression may remain a near-term issue in the next few quarters.

Source: Created by author

Fortunately, Toronto-Dominion Bank's loan growth in the U.S. remained pretty healthy. In fact, its loan volumes were up 7% year over year. This helped offset the declining NIM. This loan growth has helped it to offset the impact of NIM compression and delivered 2% revenue growth year over year and maintained its U.S. retail bank net income.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

Looking forward, we do not anticipate further rate cuts in the U.S. This is because the U.S. economy remains very robust with low unemployment rate healthy wage growth. This should support the country's GDP growth, as consumer spending represents over 70% of the country's GDP. Our view is that the Fed's rate cuts in 2019 were preventative primarily due to a slowdown of the global economy (related to trade uncertainties, Brexit, etc.). In addition, the global manufacturing PMI appears to reach a trough already. As can be seen from the chart below, the number of countries with rising PMI has risen to 60%. This is a significant improvement from the low of 40% reached earlier this year. This is an indication that the global economy has stabilized already and may rebound in 2020. Although Toronto-Dominion Bank's near-term U.S. retail NIM may still compress in the first half of 2020, we believe we have seen the end of the tunnel now. In fact, we may see growth rate re-accelerate in Toronto-Dominion Bank's U.S. retail segment in the second half of 2020.

Source: IHS Markit

Rising PCLs may continue in the near term

Toronto-Dominion Bank's provisions for credit losses have risen significantly in Q4 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, its PCLs have risen to C$893 million, up by C$229 million quarter over quarter. While management described Q4 2019's PCL increase as driven by seasonality, management guided that the F2020's PCL ratio will tick higher from 2019's 46 basis points to about 50 basis points. We also hold the same view as management's guidance. This is because credit losses have been below historical average for quite some time. Therefore, we expect Toronto-Dominion Bank's PCLs to normalize in F2020. This may inevitably erode Toronto-Dominion Bank's earnings growth in F2020.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

Canadian retail segment growth may continue to remain low

Toronto-Dominion Bank's Canadian residential mortgage growth appears to have passed the bottom reached in 2017 and 2018 due to the introduction of B-20 Guideline in Canada on January 1, 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, Toronto-Dominion Bank's Canadian residential mortgage growth rate has improved to 3.9% year over year in Q4 2019.

Source: Created by author

Looking forward, Canada's household debt-to-income ratio is still quite elevated at 177% (see chart below). Canada's debt service ratio of 14.9% is the highest we have seen in history. Therefore, it will continue to be a challenge for Toronto-Dominion Bank to grow its Canadian retail segment. Since Toronto-Dominion Bank's Canadian retail segment represents over 60% of its total net income, its weak Canadian retail segment outlook may continue to weigh on its total earnings growth in 2020.

Source: RBC Economics Research

Valuation Analysis

Toronto-Dominion Bank finished its F2019 with 3.5% growth in its adjusted EPS. Looking forward to 2020, we are only projecting its adjusted EPS to grow by about 3% due to near-term challenges on both sides of the border. This growth rate will likely re-accelerate in 2021 as Canada and the United States' economies re-accelerates towards the second half of the year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has historically been trading at a premium to its peers due to its track record of performance and economies of scale. We continue to believe that it should trade at a premium to its peers. Using a forward P/E ratio of 11x, we derive our target price of C$75.80 per share towards the end of F2020 and C$78.83 towards the end of F2021. Including dividends, we have a total return of 7.4% by the end of F2020 and 16% by the end of F2021.

F2018 F2019 2020E 2021E Adjusted EPS (C$) $6.47 $6.69 $6.89 $7.17 Growth (%) 16.8% 3.5% 3.0% 4.0% Dividends per share (C$) $2.61 $2.89 $3.10 $3.22 Forward P/E ratio 11 11 11 Price Target (C$) $73.59 $75.80 $78.83 Total Return (%) 7.4% 16.0%

Source: Created by author

A growing 3.9%-yielding dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.74 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.9%. The bank has consistently raised its dividend in the past decade. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 3.9% is a little bit higher than its normal yield range of 3.1% and 3.7%. We believe Toronto-Dominion Bank will continue to raise its dividend but only modestly in the next two years. This is because the bank has a target payout ratio range of 40% to 50% and that EPS growth will likely be slower based on our analysis in this article.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risks

Like other banks, Toronto-Dominion Bank faces macroeconomic risks. In an economic recession, the potential for consumer defaults may rise sharply depending on the severity of the recession. In addition, if there is a housing market crash, the bank may face significant losses in its mortgage portfolio. We believe Toronto-Dominion Bank should be in a better position than other banks due to its conservative approach to lending. However, credit and debt risks are largely out of Toronto-Dominion Bank's control as these risks largely depend on the macroeconomic condition as well as the housing market.

Investor Takeaway

Toronto-Dominion Bank has now entered a new era of modest growth. This slower growth will likely continue in its F2020 but may re-accelerate gradually towards the end of 2020. While investors may still be able to earn a 3.9%-yielding dividend, the stock does not offer much upside from a capital appreciation perspective. Therefore, the risk and reward profile is not very appealing. Investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.