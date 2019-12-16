Manchester United: Improved Play Reduces Risk

The team is likely to finish in the middle of the Premier League table, at worst.

Thesis

Manchester United started its Premier League season with poor play and some observers in October began to question if the team could face relegation.

That said, team play since October has strengthened. Fears of relegation have subsided. The team has had strong showings against preeminent clubs like Liverpool and rival Manchester City and its position in the Premier League table has improved dramatically.

I suspect the team will continue to be OK the remainder of the year and finish in the top ten of the table, at worst. Oddsmakers have Manchester United as the favorite to win the Europa League tournament. If this happens, the team will jump back into the lucrative Champions League next year and this could help propel the prospects of the organization after recent turbulence. Shares look cheap relative to other prominent sports franchises, including rival soccer club Manchester City.

Recent Improved Play

There were moments at the beginning of this season where Manchester United looked like it was falling of a cliff as a team. In October, some had worried Manchester United could face relegation. The Premier League consists of 20 teams. The three teams with the lowest point total at season's end are relegated to a lesser league the following season. Relegation would have damaged the Manchester United brand and severely threatened the company's valuation in the short-term.

But things have stabilized. In its last six Premier League games, the team hasn't lost. At worst, the team will likely finish in the middle of the Premier League table this season. As it stands today, the team is just four points from being in the top four of the table.

Top 12 teams Premier League field of 20

Manchester United played some sub-par games earlier this year, including losses to struggling teams like West Ham and Bournemouth, but they are also the only team to really put Liverpool to the test. The teams played to a 1-1 tie and Liverpool has won the remainder of its 15 games. Sixteen games into the season, it seems pretty likely that Liverpool will win the Premier League and may make a run at repeating as Champions League victor. Manchester United proved that it could hold its own against a dominant club like Liverpool.

Additionally, Manchester United recently defeated intra-city rival Manchester City, a dominant team that won the Premier League last year. It also defeated Tottenham, a team that played in the Champions League final last year and a team that is just one point ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League table.

In addition to decent Premier League play, Manchester United has also performed well in the Europa League Tournament. The Europa League is the poor man's version of the Champion's League tournament. MANU did not have a strong enough record last year in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League, but it did qualify for the Europa League. Manchester United dominated the recently concluded group stage of the Europa League and will move on to the knockout rounds.

Europa League Standings, Group L

As it stands today, Manchester United is the odds-on-favorite to win the Europa League. The winner of the Europa League will qualify for next year's lucrative Champions League. The team would also qualify for next year's Champions League if it finishes in the top four of this year's Premier League season, which may be a possibility if the team can continue its strong play.

Valuation and Conclusion

By traditional valuation metrics, it could be argued that Manchester United is overvalued as a company. But sports teams are different. There is just one Manchester United. The team has a strong brand and winning history that hasn't been rivaled by many clubs in professional sports. There is value in the brand power of Manchester United.

In a prior article, I argued the club was probably undervalued due to private valuation estimates of other clubs. Sure enough, a November 27 story that rival club, Manchester City, had sold a stake in the club to a private equity firm that values Man City at $4.8 billion. The Saudis reportedly made a $5 billion offer for Manchester United in 2018 that was rebuffed. Manchester United has a market cap of $3 billion as of this writing. Relative to other prominent sports franchises, this is cheap.

Considering the brand value of the club, the fact that lesser sports franchises have sold for much steeper premiums, and the fact that the team has improved its play this season, I remain long Manchester United. The shares could retest lows from recent years of $14-15 if the team play worsens or the team does not win the Europa League. If either of these scenarios occur, I may add to my position.

