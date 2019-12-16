Pinnacle Financial Partners Should Continue To Thrive Due To Strong Growth, Rising Margins

This attractively valued regional bank has started to break out and should continue its move to $70 per share on the mid-term.

As some readers might know, I am currently looking at stocks to buy in case of a potential reflation trade in 2020.

This article will be the third one this month covering what I consider to be very interesting bank stocks. In this case I am going to discuss Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP). This Southeast regional bank headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., is offering investors what I call a perfect case to bet on higher interest rates. The company is rapidly growing its loan portfolio and should further accelerate mortgage loan volume growth. In addition to that, the stock is attractively valued, and I expect it be a rapid outperformer if the bull case indeed turns out to be correct. I have moved this stock to my watchlist and hope to pull the trigger rather sooner than later. Source: Pinnacle Financial Partners

Why Banks?

Before I start discussing any details, let me briefly mention what I consider to be the biggest bull case. First of all, in this article I am going to discuss Pinnacle's financial performance. I keep it short at this point, but I do like the way the company grows its top and bottom line. So far, this is happening without any support from higher interest rates. The 10-year yield continues to hover around multi-year lows giving this lender absolutely no support. In other words, I expect this company to reveal its true power once interest rates bottom. This will strengthen already solid top line growth. In my most recent article covering the Midwest regional bank Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), I spent some time covering the macro economic situation. If you can spare 2-3 minutes, I highly recommend you to take a look (article).

Whether you read my Huntington Bancshares article or not, here is the short version of the economic situation. Basically, the economy is not doing too well right now. The ISM manufacturing index has been below the neutral 50 level for four consecutive months hinting at further deterioration of 'hard' economic data like industrial production, new orders etc. In order for interest to rise, we need an economic upswing. That's why I think it is very interesting to notice that future business conditions are already starting to bottom. The same happened in 2012 and 2015 resulting in higher rates in both cases. If this is the case again, I think we might be in for a growth bottom in Q1 of 2020.

Beside that, we are already seeing that bonds are trying to bottom with support from industrial metals like copper. Again, the same happened in 2012 and 2016 as well.

Basically, I expect a return of the reflation trend in 2020 as a result of a weakening US dollar, higher commodity prices and the return of higher economic growth.

With that said, one needs to hold the right stocks to gain the most alpha without risking too much. That's why this article is about Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Why Pinnacle?

First and foremost, I like regional banks because of their dependency on rates. While larger money center banks are often able to offset lower interest income with for example investment activities, we see that regional banks are often better following the trend of bonds.

The graph below proves my statement as Pinnacle has gained (significant) momentum every single time when bond yields started to trend upwards while the broader uptrend did not end in times of falling yields.

This is obviously not the only reason to own this stock. What I like about Pinnacle is the rapid expansion of sales, loans and EPS. For example, sales have been up by 34.8% on a CAGR basis since the start of 2014. Total loans have gone up by 34.3% CAGR, deposits are up 32.0% CAGR and adjusted EPS is up by 22.8% CAGR. Meanwhile, and this is important, the ratio between nonperforming loans and total loans has plateaued close to 0.53%. I mention this to show you that the company is snot seeing any credit quality declines, and it proves that the company did not grow its business by suddenly accepting every form of 'credit request'.

In addition to that, the company has absolutely crushed its peers with regard to revenue growth. And I do not use the word 'crushed' lightly here. Since the start of 2018, the company's revenue per share growth has outperformed its peers by roughly 500 basis points.

Source: Pinnacle Financial Partners Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

At this point one might think these results are what happens when a company rapidly buys back stock. However, the number of average diluted shares has increased over the past couple of years making the case of the company's relative strength even stronger.

Sales growth was mainly provided by loan and deposit growth. Average loans totaled $19.2 billion in the most recent third quarter. This is up from $15.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017. Prior to that, loans averaged $9.8 billion as the acquisition of BNCN was not completed. Ignoring acquisitions, annual organic loan growth has been at 13.3% in 2018 and is year-to-date at 11.2%. Loan yields have been steady above 5% since the start of 2018.

The same goes for deposits. Average deposits are close to $20,000 in the third quarter. This is up from $16,000 in the third quarter of 2017. Annual organic deposit growth had declined to 8.1% year-to-date after being up 14.6% in 2018. Adding to that, the company is dealing pretty well with the most recent Fed rate cuts. Deposit rates peaked in July of this year when the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points. Since then, interest bearing deposit rates have declined from 1.40% to 1.28%. Pinnacle has reacted by proactively positioning its salesforce to sustain long-term deposit growth.

Adding to that, the company continues to use its employees efficiently without focusing solely in technology implementation. The company has an employee retention rate close to 94% and was able to increase sales per employee between Q3/2017 to Q3/2019 by $59,000 to $449,800. Expenditures per employee only increased by $33,300.

Almost needless to say, profitability is up despite industry headwinds as EBIT margin has risen to 88.5% on a TTM basis.

Takeaway

If I am right and we are going to see the return of the reflation trade in Q1 of 2020, I need to make structural changes to my portfolio. As you can see in my SeekingAlpha bio, I have most of my money in a long-term conservative dividend fund. As much as I like that fund, it will cause tremendous underperformance in case we get reflation accompanied by a weaker dollar. In that case, I am going to (I have to) shift money to banks and cyclicals in general. Pinnacle Financial Partners is one of my top 3 choices so far as I like the company's strong top line growth and success in the current difficult market situation. I think this company is going to be a huge winner once rates bottom. Especially as the company is trading at just 11.8x next year's expected earnings and a PEG ratio of 0.40. The stock already started to break out and I expect a move towards $70.

If the reflation trade returns, I think this stock will go well above $80. For now, I will remain on the sidelines to prepare my account for possible changes in 2020.

I will keep you updated with regard to the bank's financial performance and the status of my long-term investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.