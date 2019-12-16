TNP Turnaround: Finally A Very Exciting Super Cycle

TNP trades at only a third of its tangible book value while peers trade close to or above book values. Even a partial closing of the valuation gap represents more than a doubling of TNP's current share price.

Thesis

With Q4 tanker shipping rates at decade highs, and a highly positive outlook going into 2020, many shipping names such as Frontline (FRO), DHT Holdings (DHT), and Scorpio Tankers (STNG) have doubled from their 52 week lows earlier in the year and now trade at close to book values. Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) on the other hand has severely lagged due to a number of factors including relatively higher leverage, an expensive capital structure and unclear capital return strategy, lower spot exposure, and general complexity that makes forward earnings harder to estimate and has left TNP underfollowed. With so many of its ships coming off long term charter onto the spot market in 2020, TNP's forward earnings are becoming much easier to estimate and its leverage will actually be working in its favor to generate huge earnings. Should we see the newly optimistic management put the coming tidal wave of cash to work in the form of preferred share retirements and increased dividends as promised on the Q3 call, we should see a much more 'investable' TNP stock rapidly close the valuation gap with its peers which could lead to a doubling or even tripling of the TNP share price from current levels in the near term.

Performance Update

Since my last article on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) published on October 4th, TNP has returned a massive 35% handily outperforming all but one of its peers mentioned in the article. The only peer mentioned that outperformed TNP since article publication was Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), another massively undervalued stock that happens to have more immediate exposure to upside rates.

TNP (candle) vs Peer Group (line) since Oct 4 2019:

(Source: Trading View)

Despite this partial narrowing of the valuation gap, TNP remains stubbornly behind the same peers when viewed on a YTD basis and still at remains at a fraction of its net asset value:

TNP (candle) vs Peer Group (line) YTD:

(Source: Trading View)

Q4 and 2020 Outlook

Now that we are into December and the dust has settled on the the COSCO sanctions that disrupted the market in October, we have a pretty good idea of what Q4 performance will look like and a much more stable view of 2020. In light of this, I have updated my model accordingly:

(prepared by author using Weber Week 50 report & fleet info from TNP)

Much like the methodology used in my last model, I have made some generalizations in order to digest such a complex fleet with varying charter agreements and expiration dates, the full gory detail of which can be found in the data kit on the TNP website here. For the purposes of my model, I have included ships with expiring charters in the first half of 2020 in the spot column and ships with charters expiring in H2 2020 in the time charter (NASDAQ:TC) column. I used the same methodology for the newbuilds: both the Aframax that recently delivered and the one delivering in Q1 have been included in the model bringing the ship count to 66 and the Suezmaxes delivering in H2 2020 have been excluded. Worth noting is that all but 3 of their ships will be accretive to earnings by the end of the 1st half 2020 at implied forward TC rates and those same three ships have their loss making contracts expiring in H2 2020, meaning we will likely see all ships at accretive levels by this time next year.

(source: TNP Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Since my last report, both forward time charter rates and spot rates have increased meaningfully and implied forward earnings multiples have actually compressed despite the 30% appreciation in the share price. While it could be argued at the time of my last article that surging rates were going to be a short lived blip, market participants have now had months to digest the new supply/demand and geopolitical environment and the consensus shown by forward contract rates is that rates will stay exceptionally high through 2020 and well above breakeven levels into the foreseeable future. Using forward contract rates I estimate that TNP common shares trade at just 3.6x 2020 earnings after preferred dividends are paid. Using the more aggressive current spot rates which have shown remarkable resilience in Q4 would yield a P/E of just 1.1 after preferred dividends.

Assets

TNPs underlying asset values are also continuing to move upward appreciably:

(Source: Allied Weekly)

Current valuations across tanker classes are now at 5 year highs. Especially notable is the 12-month 28% and 19% appreciation in Aframax and Suezmax values respectively considering that over half of TNPs ship falls into these two categories and represent a considerably higher portion of TNPs net asset value as these are some of TNPs largest ships. With market values for its ships at 5 year highs, the fair market values of TNP's asset value are quickly closing in on its recorded book values. If we back out the $400 million redemption value of TNP's preferred shares from its 1.4 billion tangible book value, we get a net tangible book value of $11.22 per common share - more than 3x today's share price.

Valuation Conclusion

Not only is my earlier October thesis still intact from a valuation perspective despite the superior 35% return since October 4, it has only gotten more compelling with lower multiples and less risk due to a stabilization in forward rates at higher levels and appreciation of TNPs underlying assets.

Why So Cheap? The Management Discount

Many investors (myself included) have been skeptical about whether any of the cash generated by TNP will ever find it into their pocket. This is understandable considering that Management elected to cut the dividend in half in 2019 and dilute shareholders through backdoor convertible preferreds while continuing to commit new capex to an additional newbuild LNG carrier with an option for a second LNG carrier that they may exercise. Using cash to put deposits on new ships that will be marginally accretive to profitability when they finally deliver 2 years in the future is completely ridiculous when TNP can buy its own assets back for $.25 on the dollar in the form of common share repurchases now. While aspects of their capital structure including loan covenants etc. may prevent them from buying back common shares in the near term, surely the better use of cash is repairing the capital structure to have this flexibility in the future. While the family owns a large portion of the common shares, they also own a huge amount of the preferred shares and may be content managing the company to guarantee their 9% return on their preferred shares in perpetuity and collecting larger management fees on an ever expanding fleet.

Change of Tune - Price Catalysts for TNP?

Aside from protecting the preferred dividend, some of the conservative actions and liquidity preservation mentioned can be partially explained by management's bearish view of the market relative to other industry players. Commenting on brokerage house Fearnlys very bullish $70,000 per day Q4 VLCC rate prediction that has proven quite prescient, President and CEO Nikolas Tsakos says in the Q3 call, “I'm very, very happy to announce that this time to our own surprise, they have been very right.”

(source: TNP Q3 Earnings Presentation)

The emphasis in the Q3 call has notably shifted from their conservative charter strategy on prior calls to how many ships they have currently with spot market exposure and opening up to spot market exposure in the coming year (the same value case I made in my October article):

(source: TNP Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Further evidence of an outlook shift can be seen in Tsakos' comment, “we are preparing the company for hopefully finally a very exciting super cycle going forward, which we hope to be able to share also in our share price and our dividend yields.” This outlook shift is especially exciting for common shareholders as Tsakos implies that they are now ready to take action to increase both the share price and the dividend should market strength continue.

Positive Changes to Capital Structure

Although Tsakos doesn't provide much more detail on specific actions to support the share price and dividend in the prepared remarks on the Q3 call, more color on both comes in the Q&A section. Below is an excerpt of one analyst asking about the high coupon rate of the preferred shares and their negative impact on common share performance:

George Burman “In today's environment and with your lower leverage as a company, I would consider that pretty high and being a company based in Europe, with interest rates currently at many times negative, it would seem to me that there would be opportunities for you to somehow refinance these prefer series, because if you take the dividends that you have to pay on top of your loss generated, the numbers don't look too strong and I think they are single handedly the reason for the somewhat very disappointing performance of your common shares. And I'm wondering if that is something that you might look at into the future.” Nikolas Tsakos “I think George you are very correct, and we feel the same way. As I said, you have of course to look at the environment when we were, we had to raise the – we had to raise finance for our growth. As you know, in shipping in order to make a good return you have to be counter cyclical, which means that you have to go out, order and buy a ship at the time that no one wants to talk about tankers or ships at all. And of course that’s a time that you will have to be able to finance this growth at a higher rate. I agree with you, and that's why we have paid one. We are paying the next one in less than a year and in the meantime we are looking to refinance, at least to one or two of the remaining ones; although they are perpetuals, at much, much more on a competitive level.” (Q3 earnings call)

Both the analyst and Tsakos agree that TNPs preferred shares carrying yields around 9% are too expensive in the current market. Although Tsakos makes a firm commitment to retire “the next one” in the coming year, preferred series C must be called by October 2020 anyway. He does however suggest action on “at least one or two of the remaining ones”. Retiring any of the preferred beyond series C would not only be a very shrewd business decision, it would be a change of course for TNP and signal to investors that TNP intends to take real proactive action towards repairing its capital structure to free up cash flow for other uses such as higher dividends or share repurchases in the future.

Dividend Increase to be Announced with Q4 Results

In addition to improving the capital structure, Tsakos is pointing toward a significant dividend increase to be announced with Q4 and year end results. When asked by Randy Giveans about capital return strategy Tsakos replied:

Yes. Well, as I said our first – increasing the dividend is our first priority. I mean we believe that's the best way to reward the existing shareholders who have stuck with us over long years. So this is something that will come up as you know with our results in the middle of March for the end of the year, and that's when we will be looking to hopefully significantly top up the existing dividend in this new era (Q3 earnings call)

We can see from Tsakos' word choice like "new era" and "finally a very exciting super cycle going forward" along with promises for shareholder friendly action that indeed management has undergone an outlook shift and are finally ready to reward their common shareholders "who have stuck with [them] over long years."

No detail is provided about the size of the potential dividend increase, but with the amount of free cash and net income coming in, even distributing a portion of the net income would result in a very attractive yield. With free cash flow at breakeven rates largely covering the $200 million of debt repayments and ship deposits in 2020, any positive net income can be used to retire preferred and pay dividends. Using $90 million of net income after preferred dividends in my base scenario and subtracting the $50 million redemption of the series C, we are left with $40 million available to pay common dividends or retire additional preferred shares. If utilized for common dividends, this translates to $.4-$.5 per share of extra cash to pay dividends (11%+ yield at current share prices) while both deleveraging and maintaining the same level of liquidity. My best guess is a $.10 per quarter dividend announcement in March. This represents a doubling of 2018 dividend levels, and anything less would be anticlimactic considering the strength of earnings and the tanker market.

Conclusion

The extremely low share price and valuation has been a clear vote of no confidence in management as the solid financial condition and bright prospects of the company itself do not justify such a low share price. The huge windfall of cash due in the coming quarters is a golden opportunity for management to right previous wrongs by increasing the dividend and retiring expensive preferred shares. Commentary in the most recent earning call suggests that management is ready to do just that, but investors are waiting on management to make good on their promises. Failure to do so may perpetuate the view of TNP as just another shipping company run by crooks and liars, with no real intention to take care of the common shareholders. Making good on a sensible capital return strategy combined with a continuation of an investor friendly tune will, however, rebuild investor confidence and result in rapid appreciation of the TNP share price to close the gap with its peers. I don't expect this bargain to last long as we could see news of follow through from TNP management at any point and the rapidly building sentiment in the sector may turn into an outright frenzy when tanker company after tanker company reports record Q4 profits early next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNP, TNK, DHT, STNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.