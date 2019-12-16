Spirit Airlines Stock Is A Steal At 8 Times Earnings

Improved operational performance and a focus on growing in existing markets should help Spirit Airlines stabilize its profitability in 2020.

Recent margin headwinds have been driven by a combination of easily fixable operational missteps and the mix of new versus mature markets.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) delivered massive gains for early investors after completing its IPO at a price of $12 per share in May 2011. The ultra-low cost carrier grew revenue and earnings rapidly as its "unbundled" fare structure of rock-bottom base fares and high fees caught on with budget-minded travelers. As a result, the stock rocketed to a high near $85 by December 2014.

Within less than a year of reaching that peak, Spirit Airlines stock had lost more than half of its value and fallen below $40. While it has rallied to $60 or beyond several times over the past four years, it has fallen back each time. Today, the stock sits below the $40 mark again.

Data by YCharts

Margin compression and volatile earnings trends have contributed to Spirit Airlines stock's poor performance in recent years. That said, Spirit still routinely achieves above-average margins for the airline industry and is expanding quickly. This makes Spirit Airlines stock appear deeply undervalued at its current valuation of eight times earnings.

Volatile earnings results

Spirit Airlines achieved stellar margins in 2015 and 2016, due to the sharp drop in oil prices that began in mid-2014. However, as oil prices began to rebound, its profit margin contracted rapidly. Operational miscues driven in part by contentious contract negotiations between Spirit and its pilots added to the margin pressure in 2017.

Thus, Spirit's adjusted pre-tax margin plummeted from 19.8% in 2016 to 13.8% in 2017. The margin pressure continued in the first half of 2018, as the airline's adjusted pre-tax margin fell to just 8.9% from 14.0% a year earlier.

Yet Spirit Airlines turned things around in a hurry in the second half of 2018, thanks to strong demand, dramatic improvements in its reliability, and route network changes that shifted capacity away from ultra-competitive markets. As a result, Spirit Airlines was able to stabilize its pre-tax margin in the third quarter and return to margin expansion in the fourth quarter, despite continuing to experience sharp increases in its fuel costs.

(Image source: Spirit Airlines)

In the first half of 2019, Spirit finally got some relief on the fuel cost line and expanded its adjusted pre-tax margin from 8.9% to 12%. This drove a 63% surge in adjusted EPS.

Unfortunately, Spirit's earnings trajectory was already taking a turn for the worse. A combination of aggressive scheduling, bad weather, and runway closures drove another downturn in reliability beginning in the spring. This has pressured costs, with adjusted non-fuel unit costs rising 8.4% last quarter. That cost pressure caused Spirit's Q3 adjusted pre-tax margin to slip to 11.9% from 14.5% a year earlier. Cost inflation is moderating in Q4, but Spirit faces an extremely difficult revenue comparison after posting an incredible 11.4% unit revenue gain in Q4 2018. The carrier is therefore on track to report a steep earnings decline this quarter.

Spirit Airlines' competitive advantages remain intact

Investors appear to be panicking about Spirit Airlines' projected earnings decline this quarter. Spirit Airlines stock currently trades for just eight times its projected 2019 EPS of $4.84. Analysts expect EPS to remain roughly flat next year at $4.83, and the company's low valuation suggests that investors don't expect meaningful growth in the subsequent years.

However, despite making some major missteps this year, Spirit Airlines remains quite profitable, with a double-digit pre-tax margin. Furthermore, the airline has identified hundreds of markets where it believes it can earn mid-teens operating margins (at a minimum).

(Source: Spirit Airlines November investor presentation, slide 10)

This means that Spirit Airlines has room to continue expanding at a rapid pace for many years to come. Furthermore, if certain routes are perennial underperformers, the airline has plenty of opportunities to redeploy that capacity into more profitable markets.

The upshot is that the current period of margin pressure is likely to prove fleeting. With revenue still growing at a double-digit rate, it's highly likely that earnings will also grow at a double-digit rate in the years ahead (albeit with some volatility).

The margin recovery could begin next year

In fact, analysts may be underestimating Spirit Airlines' 2020 prospects by calling for flat earnings (which implies another year of margin deterioration). Management is optimistic about Spirit's margin expansion potential for 2020, and with good reason.

First, non-fuel unit cost growth will slow dramatically, to a projected range of 1%-2%, due to easy year-over-year comparisons. Assuming steady fuel prices, the increase in non-fuel unit costs will be more or less offset by better fuel efficiency as Spirit Airlines rapidly adds Airbus A320neos to its fleet. Furthermore, Spirit's plan to grow at higher-cost airports in 2020 is driving the projected non-fuel unit cost increase, but those airports tend to have higher fares, providing a revenue offset.

(Image source: Airbus)

Second, much of Spirit's growth over the past two years has been driven by entering new cities. Spirit Airlines added nine new cities to its route map in 2018, including four in the last few months of the year. It began flying from four additional new cities in the first half of 2019. New cities tend to produce lower unit revenue initially before spooling up to peak profitability.

In addition, while many of these new routes were successful, others weren't. Spirit stopped flying to Cap-Haitien, Haiti (one of the new markets added in 2018) after a little more than a year. Last month, it ended its routes to Fort Lauderdale from three cities it entered last fall, while continuing to serve other destinations from those cities.

By contrast, while Spirit Airlines plans to add several new cities to its route map in 2020 (including Charleston, West Virginia), most of its growth will come in existing markets. For example, Spirit plans to build out its route network in cities it has successfully entered recently, such as Austin and Nashville. It's also adding additional frequencies on routes where it is seeing strong results, such as Pittsburgh-Los Angeles and Philadelphia-San Juan. With less capacity deployed in unproven markets, Spirit Airlines' unit revenue is likely to improve.

Massive earnings growth potential

Spirit Airlines plans to expand its capacity 17% to 19% year over year in 2020, and revenue will probably rise at a similar rate. The airline will likely slow its growth after next year, but even at a 15% compound annual growth rate, revenue would double over the next five years.

If Spirit's profit margin remains at 2019 levels, EPS would double to nearly $10 by 2024. If the airline reaches its long-term target of mid-teens operating margins (implying modest margin expansion), EPS would wind up even higher.

Based on this outlook, it's clear that Spirit Airlines stock is woefully undervalued based on its Friday closing price of $38.24. While margin volatility will likely continue, Spirit's rock-bottom cost structure, growing scale, and flexible business model should enable it to post strong EPS growth over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.