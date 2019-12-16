SPYD: Adding To Value Funds Because Profits Are Not Driving This Market

While corporate earnings are generally strong, P/E multiples are rising much faster than earnings. Considering how late in the economic cycle we are, this is telling me to be defensive.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) as an investment option at its current market price. I have recommended, and owned, SPYD for the long term, and I continue to see merit in adding to positions today. As interest rates have declined this year, SPYD's income stream looks attractive. This is especially true because the fund has seen dividend growth on a year over year basis. Furthermore, while equity markets have been performing very well, SPYD has kept pace, despite being a more conservative make-up. Looking ahead, I continue to like its valuation, which trades markedly below the S&P 500. With a rising market driven by central bank liquidity and trade sentiment, rather than corporate profits, the valuation of the broader market concerns me. This leads me to add to funds that trade at discounts to the market, such as SPYD.

Background

First, a little about SPYD. The fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors, and its stated objective is to "provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to the total return performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index". SPYD currently trades at $38.83/share and yields 4.36% annually. I covered the fund about four months ago, when I alerted readers to a widening gap between "value" and "growth" valuations, and to use SPYD as a way to capitalize on it. In hindsight, this was a good call, as SPYD markedly out-performed in the weeks that followed. While the performance gap has narrowed more recently, SPYD still leads the S&P 500 in the interim, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Heading in to 2020, I am examining all my core positions to see if I should make any changes due to macro developments. With equities sitting at all-time highs, I don't see a lot of potential for short-term gains right now. Given this belief, I am looking to add cash to both my value and fixed-income positions. After review, SPYD continues to fit the bill for me, and I will explain why in detail below.

I Continue To Prefer Value, and SPYD Has It

As my title alluded to, I have been increasing equity positions with a value slant in mind, primarily because of the rising valuation of the market. This has been a strategy that has served me well for the long haul, in terms of total return and peace of mind. Back in August, I highlighted SPYD's valuation gap between the S&P 500 as a key reason I liked the fund. While both have performed well since then, SPYD has seen its relative value actually improve in the short-term. This makes me confident in continuing to build to my position, especially considering the income stream is more than double what the S&P 500 offers, as shown in the chart below:

Asset SPYD S&P 500 Current Dividend Yield 4.31% 1.85% P/E in August Review 13.4 21.6 Current P/E 14.1 23.7

(Source: State Street, Multpl.com)

As you can see, there is quite a gap between valuations right now, which has been widening recently. While this does not guarantee that SPYD will perform better than the S&P 500 going forward, or even that SPYD will perform well at all, it does give me some comfort that I am not paying too much of a premium for equity exposure. Investors appear very willing to pay up for lower-yielding stocks right now, but that goes against my investment strategy. I tend to look for value, as well as dividends, and SPYD appears to offer the better of both worlds right now.

Reason For Value Hunting: Widening Gap Between Profits and Stock Moves

Now that I laid out the case for why SPYD is a value play over the S&P 500, I want to move to the reasons why I would favor value right now. As my readers know, I am a more conservative investor by nature, but I am always willing to pay up for quality or to invest in growth stocks/funds when the time is right. Specifically, if my economic outlook is especially bright, or I see above-average growth in a company or sector, than valuation is less of a concern for me.

However, there is a key reason why I am looking to value, and not growth or the major index trackers, right now. This has to do with the reasons behind the climb in the markets, which, in my view, is being driven entirely by sentiment. For example, we have seen the markets climb over the last few months, on news of another Fed rate cut, potential trade agreements between the U.S. and China, and a British election which has the potential to remove some of the uncertainty from Brexit. Now, don't get me wrong, I view all of these events positively. The point I am making here is that none of these developments are related directly to corporate profits, yet. While they have the ability to improve earnings, overall corporate profits have leveled off recently, so the jury is still out on how strong the next few quarters will be.

Of course, the market always trades on future expectations, but my point here is the market has been soaring higher, while profits have not. This has caused a wide divergence between the S&P 500 and U.S. corporate profits, which is much larger than historic norms, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, this gap is the widest its been in decades, which makes sense when we consider the high P/E ratio of the S&P 500 (discussed above). Also notable from the graph is the recession indicator, as recessions appear to occur when this gap gets too far away from its average, as it is right now.

My takeaway here is not that we are going to see a recession in the near term, nor that P/E multiples will come crashing down. Rather, it is to explain my more cautionary tone. Multiples cannot rise forever without corresponding rises in profits, and the spread appears a bit wide for my liking. When I see standard metrics move well beyond their averages, as in this case, it makes me very selective on new positions. In this view, I believe looking to value over growth is the right course of action.

Dividend Growth Is Present

My next point touches on a primary reason why I like SPYD - the dividend. At a yield above 4%, SPYD remains attractive for an income play, especially as interest rates have declined. Furthermore, the fund has seen a modest, but positive, gain to its annual distribution rate this year, as shown below:

Jan - Sept 2018 Distributions Jan - September 2019 Distributions YOY Growth Rate $1.18/share $1.25/share 6.25%

Source: State Street

As you can see, SPYD has been delivering with some dividend growth this year, which is especially attractive considering many fixed-income sectors are seeing their yields come under pressure. As rates have declined, government bonds are offering less income, along with other sectors like municipal bonds or mortgage backed securities, which are being pressured due to refinancing (at the prevailing, lower rates). This reality has me looking to equities for dividend growth, and SPYD's ability to deliver it gives me confidence that the fund is holding the right types of assets for our current climate. As long as this metric continues to trend in the right direction, I see merit to buying SPYD.

Real Estate: Less Trade Sensitive

A final reason for my bias towards SPYD has to do with the funds holdings. While the fund is diversified, the Real Estate top sector has been the largest sector by weighting for a while, and that continues today, as shown below:

Source: State Street

Clearly, this is an area of importance for SPYD, and there are a few reasons I think this exposure will be beneficial in the short-term.

First, the sector has seen a bit of a pullback lately, which I think offers a more attractive entry point. Real Estate had been performing well for most of 2019, but its valuation was getting quite pricey, and surging share prices had taken its toll on yields. Further, the "risk-on" trade came back in force, which prompted investors to look beyond the more defensive and domestic nature of the real estate market. These were all risks I discussed back in October in a review, and have indeed come to fruition in the short-term, as relative sector performance shows, illustrated below:

Source: Fidelity

My take on this is entry points in the Real Estate sector, and funds like SPYD that are overweight the Real Estate sector, are beginning to look more compelling. This is shifting my cautious stance to a more bullish one in the short-term, as I see relative value. Furthermore, while stocks have ticked up on positive trade developments, I don't think we are out of the woods just yet. While the market has been rallying, the recent agreement is simply a "phase 1" deal, with "phase 2" negotiations expected to begin soon, as reported by CNBC. To me, this means the ultimate outcome of the U.S. trade relationship with China is still in limbo, and that could mean volatility ahead. This could be a tailwind for the Real Estate sector, as the majority of the revenue streams (and profits) within the sector are obtained domestically. This makes Real Estate less trade sensitive than the market, and can be used to help neutralize some trade-induced volatility that may be forthcoming.

Of course, there are risks to betting on this sector as well, even in regards to trade. While the sector itself obtains most of its revenues domestically, it is coping with some spillover effects. Specifically, Chinese investment is U.S. commercial real estate is down 76% in a year-over-year comparison, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

This is important because SPYD owns companies that operate in the commercial real estate space, not residential. Flagging investment can lead to lower property prices, which can impact forward outlooks and any realized gains from property sales. While not the biggest risk to the companies within SPYD, it is clearly not beneficial.

However, there is some good news. While Chinese investment is way down, flows from other countries are helping to make up the difference. As seen above, investors in South Korea, Germany, Spain, and Turkey all have markedly increased their investment in U.S. commercial real estate this year.

My overall takeaway here is that I feel the Real Estate sector has some value right now, and its exposure in SPYD gives me further reason to like the fund.

Bottom Line

SPYD has out-performed since my last recommendation, and it will remain one of my core holdings in 2020. While I expect equities to take a bit of a breather early in 2020, given the run-up we have had, I believe the income stream from SPYD will cushion any potential pullback. While Real Estate has slipped in the short-term, I believe that opens up a window for building on to positions, and SPYD gives investors a fair amount of exposure to that sector. Finally, with valuations rising faster than profits, I think now is an appropriate time for value, and this fund trades at a much lower multiple than the broader market. Therefore, I remain long SPYD, and recommend investors give the fund serious consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPYD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.