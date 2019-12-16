Nordstrom Needs A Breather

Image source

Department store chain Nordstrom (JWN) has been a very interesting company to follow in the past several years. It has seen starts and stops in revenue and profitability, as well as ever-present buyout chatter for as long as I've been covering the company. This has led to some pretty significant moves in the stock, as we can see below, as shares were cut down by nearly two-thirds from peak to trough in the 2018/2019 period. But with shares on the mend, at least for now, it begs the question of whether or not the stock is a buy near $40. At this point, I don't believe it is, because there are chronic problems Nordstrom hasn't dealt with, so I think the stock should be avoided.

A history of mediocrity

While the title of this section may suggest that Nordstrom has absolutely nothing to offer shareholders, that isn't entirely the case. Below I've charted Nordstrom's revenue production in millions of dollars for the past decade, and the story certainly isn't a bad one.

Source: TIKR.com

Nordstrom has been able to generate strong revenue growth in the past decade, owed to things like its years-old move into off-price merchandise through its Nordstrom Rack chain, as well as non-traditional retailers like HauteLook, Trunk Club, and Jeffrey. Nordstrom recognized years ago that its legacy Nordstrom department stores weren't going to support any sort of meaningful growth, and the company invested accordingly. That effort has moved the needle on the top line, but unfortunately, that's about it.

Below, we have a look at the company's gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins for the same time period as above, and the picture isn't pretty.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins really haven't moved in the past decade; they've oscillated around the 36% mark but no real progress has been made. That's not necessarily a problem for any company so long as the costs that come out of that gross margin money decline, but as we can see, that is far from the case here.

SG&A costs have risen substantially during this period. Nordstrom was lean at 25% of revenue being used up by SG&A in the past, but declining productivity from the company's legacy stores, as well as acquisitions and a shifting strategy have seen SG&A costs rise to 30% of revenue. It doesn't take an accounting expert to figure out that if gross margins are flat and SG&A costs are rising, profitability is suffering.

That is exactly what has happened as operating margins have essentially been cut in half in the past decade. In other words, for every $100 in revenue the company produced in fiscal 2011, it pocketed about $11 of operating profit. Today, that same scenario produces around $6 of operating profit. That sort of efficiency decline is very difficult to overcome, and Nordstrom has struggled as a result with consistent earnings growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The other problem is that analysts have Nordstrom's revenue growth essentially peaking near where it is today at ~$16 billion annually. This year's revenue growth should be slightly negative, followed by low-single-digit gains next year and in fiscal 2022. But on the whole, it would appear that Nordstrom's streak of meaningful revenue growth has ended, and that is a big problem for the stock. Why? Because we know that margins have suffered mightily and are showing no signs of improving, so the chances of meaningful earnings growth from here aren't particularly high.

Now, some good news

The good news is that Nordstrom has produced a lot of cash it didn't need to grow the business in recent years, and it has returned it to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. The stock yields 3.7% today, so it is a strong income stock, increasing its appeal. In addition, the company has done a decent job of reducing the float over time, as we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

This chart shows the company's spending - in millions of dollars - on share repurchases since fiscal 2011. Nordstrom has spent in irregular amounts over this time frame, but what it has done consistently is spend fairly heavily. This chart alone shows $5.2 billion in aggregate spending on buybacks, and for a stock with a current market capitalization of just $6.2 billion, that is robust to say the least. The problem for shareholders is that one would be forgiven for expecting a huge reduction in the number of shares over time, but that simply hasn't been the case.

Below, we can see what shareholders have received for the company's enormous investment in its buyback program, and it isn't particularly inspiring.

Source: TIKR.com

The float - shown above in millions of shares - has declined in this time frame, but probably not to the extent one would have imagined given the enormous scale of the company's spending. Part of the reason the buyback has been somewhat ineffective is because Nordstrom made a lot of these purchases at prices much higher than today. The stock spent a lot of time in the past decade in the $60s and $70s, meaning that Nordstrom applied its buyback firepower at exactly the wrong time, thereby reducing its effectiveness tremendously versus spending that money with the stock in the $20s and $30s.

The other problem is that Nordstrom is quite fond of issuing shares as compensation to employees, so it offsets some of its own buyback activity each year in doing so. These factors combined mean that Nordstrom's buyback has an uphill battle to fight and overall, it really hasn't been particularly effective over the years given the amount of money it has spent in trying to reduce the float. Imagine if Nordstrom hadn't bought back anything and instead had the $5 billion sitting on its balance sheet; the company would have enormous strategic options, including going private or acquiring a big competitor, but unfortunately, those options are off the table because it has been squandered buying expensive shares that have lost half of their value or more.

Bringing it together

Essentially, there are three ways for a company to boost EPS over the long term. One way is growing the top line, the second way is by expanding margins, and the third way is via reducing the float by buying back stock. These three levers can be achieved in a variety of ways, but if you want to move EPS higher, you have to do at least one of these things well.

The problem for Nordstrom is that, the way I see it, the company doesn't have the ability to really move any of the three. We saw above that analysts expect very little to no revenue growth in the foreseeable future, so that's off the table.

After that, we saw that margin expansion isn't an option as the company hasn't been able to even stop the bleeding, let alone stabilize margins and move them higher. And finally, we know Nordstrom has spent a lot on buybacks, but really doesn't have that much to show for it over time.

Given all of this, it is therefore reasonable to expect that Nordstrom would have a hard time growing earnings in the next few years, and that is exactly what analysts think as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see the projection is for Nordstrom to see a decline in EPS this year, followed by two essentially flat years with a downward bias. We know Nordstrom has basically no levers to pull to move EPS given the evidence above, so this is unsurprising.

This presents a problem for the stock because the recent rally has shares at ~11.5 times EPS this year, and for a company with no growth in front of it, that is at least fully valued, but likely closer to overvalued. To my eye, a retailer that is still heavily leveraged to physical department stores, with no real prospects for growth, should be valued in the range of 8 times earnings. We're a long way from that today, and as a result, I think Nordstrom is a sell.

The stock has a nice yield for income investors, but I think the risk of a selloff is too great today to want to chase the yield. I think investors will get the chance to buy the stock much more cheaply than they can today, so I recommend patience if you really want to own Nordstrom; today is not the day to pull the trigger.

