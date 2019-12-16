Yamana Gold Increases Dividend Again, I'm Bullish

Yamana Gold (AUY) has just announced a 25% increase in its annual dividend to $0.05 and also stated that it was establishing a new dividend policy to ensure the sustainability of the dividends. This move follows the decision to double the dividend which was made back in April when the company decided to sell its Chapada mine to Lundin (OTCPK:LUNMF). Yamana Gold is clearly making a material turn in its policy this year – let’s look at the company’s decision and its consequences in more detail.

The dividend increase ($0.01) might look small for those traders and investors who are new to Yamana Gold. However, the company suffers from a big share count (~950 million) so any cent of additional dividend results in spending an additional $9.5 million. At the current dividend rate of $0.05 annually, the company will be spending roughly $48 million on dividends each year. In the first nine months of this year, the company generated $317.5 million in operating cash flow, so the current dividend level looks reasonable in case the company does not engage in some major project that demands huge capex (the market clearly hopes that Yamana Gold will not choose this path).

Gold miners are far from being dividend kings, and Yamana Gold is no exclusion from this rule. At the current stock price of $3.75, the forward dividend yield is 1.33%. I maintain the view that I expressed in many of my gold-related articles: in a modern world, gold miners should focus more on the dividends and/or buybacks since investing in mega-projects failed investors badly in this decade. Thus, Yamana Gold is moving in the right direction.

The big problem that remains is the company’s big share count, a legacy of past ambitions. Unfortunately, decreasing the share count at current stock prices does not look like an idea worth focusing on. To make a material change in the share count, say, decrease the number of shares outstanding from 950 million to 850 million, the company will have to spend $375 million. This is unrealistic at this point.

Interestingly, Yamana Gold proposes a way to defend the dividend in case of the gold price volatility:

“Recognizing that the gold price is not within the company’s control, the company has implemented a policy establishing a cash reserve fund that will be available to be drawn upon, if required, were the gold price to decline and negatively impact margins over a longer period of time”.

The company believes that the fund should support the payment of the dividend for at least three years, independent of prevailing gold prices. At the dividend level of $0.05 per share, this fund should hold about $150 million at any time. The company finished the third quarter with $100 million of cash on the balance sheet. This is a normal liquidity level for day-to-day operations, but this money won’t help in the establishment of the dividend protection fund. As per Yamana Gold’s press release, asset sales should follow:

“While the company is and expects to continue to generate cash flow that will create and augment the cash reserve fund, the company is also advancing multiple monetization initiatives that will generate additional cash, some or all of which would further support the cash reserve fund”.

I believe that the newly found focus on shareholder returns will help Yamana Gold shares continue their current upside trend. The stock is close to yearly highs despite the fact that gold prices have recently dropped from $1,550 per ounce to $1,450 per ounce in November and stay below $1,500 per ounce. While the current dividend level will not attract the yield-oriented crowd, the attractiveness of the company’s shares has clearly increased in comparison with other gold miners. I maintain my view that dividends are the way to gain back those investors who left the gold mining space in recent years, and that the future for gold miners is in a combination of some current income and leveraged exposure to the price of gold. With this in mind, I’m bullish on Yamana Gold at current levels.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AUY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.