Universal Display Corporation: 2020 Momentum To Continue With 5G

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) reported a set of strong 3Q19 results on Oct 30 which also saw a FY19 guidance raise for the third time of the year. The shares were up about 15% on the day after earnings but has since backtracked. I believe the fundamental momentum remains strong going into 2020 with capacity growth rate running at 50%+ in the next two years in parallel with 2017-19. Samsung continues to be the biggest customer and given its strong leadership position in the high-end smartphone market, I believe it will serve UDC well in the coming year as 5G adoption takes flight. I consider the stock to be attractively valued given its high growth potential, particularly with the macro picture improving as trade uncertainties are unwound.

Data by YCharts

3Q results wrap

UDC reported revenue of $98m (up 26% yoy/down 17% qoq) which was above Street's $86m. The beat was mainly driven by Samsung which accounted for 56% of total revenue or $55m, up 22% ($10m) sequentially.

Looking into the segments, material revenue of $52m (down 32% qoq) were inline with Street, while royalty revenue of $43m (up 10% qoq) came in significantly better than consensus.

China revenue fell due to pull-in in 2Q but 4Q outlook is solid

I believe China revenue had $15m-$20m pulled into 2Q possibly for customers to get ahead of tariffs at that time. Still, 3Q managed to record about $20m in revenues from China and the management's commentary regarding 4Q was that the customer pipeline will be continue to be strong and they aren't seeing any weakness related to trade or China.

Some softness in LGD to be monitored

Revenue from LGD in 3Q was ~$20m which was below expectations and declined sequentially. I think LGD is likely losing some share in OLED TV to Samsung or other vendors which is why their outlook for 2020 has not been as bright. It is something that investors should closely monitor into 2020.

Installed capacity to grow over 50% annually till 2021

UDC forecasts its installed capacity for OLED to bolster 50% each year during 2019-2021 which is in parallel with the high growth rate we saw in 2017-19. This is particularly encouraging as there are still legs left in the OLED growth story. I suggest that high-end smartphones and premium laptops/PC/tablets will be next growth driver for OLED displays, especially as 5G adoption takes flight in the next 2 years.

Valuation: Reasonably attractive for a high growth rate company

Since the stock has pulled back recently after 3Q's earnings beat, I think the growth story is very much intact and with the macro picture improving, 2020 might prove to be a great year for OLED as 5G adoption drives further smartphone upgrades which bolsters the premium segment.

The stock trades at about 48x forward earnings which is slightly above its 2-year mean of about 44x but is near its lowest this year. I think the current level is attractive to buy.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best-effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.