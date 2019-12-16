Microsoft's Overvaluation Has Reached A Critical Point - Part 3

It means the desire of investors to buy Microsoft’s stock cannot be strong.

Starting from 2007, the average value of the "fair" P/S of Microsoft has been 9.

Let's answer a question: bearing in mind that the actual P/S multiple of Microsoft (MSFT) is now about 9, how likely is it a good level for a long-term purchase?

In my opinion, the answer is not so obvious. Let's reason this out.

An investor buying a share of the company whose P/S multiple, for example, is 20 expects that in the future the stock price will grow so much that the real or, so-called, "fair" value of this multiple will be higher than it was at the time of purchase. Therefore, it's useful to analyze the current multiple value in the context of its historic "fair" value.

In case it’s not clear what is "fair" multiple, here's another example.

In January 2008, Microsoft’s P/S multiple was about 6, and the stock's trading price was $30. The following question has to be answered: assuming that Microsoft’s stock price today is $153, how correctly did the P/S multiple reflect the value of the shares in January 2008?

To answer this question, we need to calculate the "fair" P/S multiple and compare it with the actual one.

The calculation is simple: we assume a cost of equity based on the U.S. 10-year bond yield plus a 6% equity risk premium and discount back today's price, and divide the result by revenue per share, corresponding to a specific period in the past. So, we get the "fair" P/S multiple based on the current share price at a point of time in the past, taking into account the acceptable cost of capital.

For better understanding, I would like to show the UBS Bank chart, which graphically explains how the normal multiples are prone to behave relative to their "fair” values over time:

And now let’s look at the history of the “fair” P/S multiple of Microsoft (the calculations is here):

To honor Microsoft, it is worth noting that over the past 12 years, the "fair" P/S multiple relative to today's stock price was always higher than the actual P/S multiple. But there is something more...

Starting from 2007 onwards, the "fair" P/S multiple value has settled at the middle level equaling to 9. To date, the actual P/S multiple of Microsoft is 9.2. Given the history of the last 12 years, the desire of investors to buy Microsoft’s stocks cannot be strong. And it is logical because the current P/S is almost equal to the average "fair" P/S over the past ten years, which means that amid the most positive scenario such an investment would provide only minimum or even negative market return.

Bottom Line

I look at the stock market as a pendulum. It's rarely balanced, but inevitably comes back to the balanced state from time to time.

Having analyzed the fundamental state of Microsoft in various ways, I constantly come to the same conclusion: Microsoft’s rational, or balanced, price is much below the current level.

At the same time, the market remains optimistic about Microsoft. But it just means, that it's not the time yet for this "pendulum" to come back to the balanced state. But it will inevitably happen...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.