Ross: Preparing For 2020 With Macro And Technicals

10-year yields are grinding higher, but overall are still in a downtrend. Ross predicts that going into the new year, interest rates will move higher.

Meanwhile, he sees the dollar starting to weaken after being stubbornly strong, and said investors can expect that weakness to drive strength in commodities.

Inflation has been essentially nonexistent globally and will likely continue to remain low, Rich Ross, managing director and head of technical analysis at Evercore ISI, told Real Vision’s Technical Trader.

Ross said inflation expectation, which has lagged dramatically over the course of this year, is running up into resistance at the 200-day moving average and that if we get a breakout above the 200-day, he would consider it a technical buy signal.

The dollar, whose strength has weighed on inflation, commodities, and emerging markets, is finally showing signs of weakening.

“It hasn't broken yet, but my sense is that if we get into the new year and you continue to see dollar weakness, as in recent days, that's going to give a lift to commodity prices,” he said. That dollar weakness has filtered into crude prices, which have rallied nicely over the last two months.

Ross see yields moving higher, but only as high as 2.04% on the 10-year. His call going into the new year is that interest rates will grind higher rather than surge higher.

Ross also touched on the momentum index, the VIX as a predictive tool, the four tech giants, semiconductors, healthcare (which he believes could be a surprise outperformer in 2020), large cap stocks, and more.

Overall, he is bullish on equities in 2020, with S&P targets of 3,300, 3,500, and 3,700, and he would continue to favor large caps over small caps.

