AT&T: There Are Catalysts For Further Growth

Introduction

This year AT&T has given its shareholders pleasure through its share price performance. The company even outperformed the S&P 500. AT&T (T) a tough case. The years before, on the other hand, were much more marked by disappointing price gains. This was particularly disappointing because otherwise the market performed very well.

After the company has gained more than a third in value this year alone (excluding dividends), the question naturally arises as to whether catalysts are available for further price increases. In particular, the following arguments are brought into play. On the one hand, the record indebtedness after the USD 85 billion Warner merger was pointed out by investors. With the reference to the acquisition of DirectTV, the validity of the merger in particular was questioned too. Many investors criticize the fact that AT&T is entering a field now where there is extreme competition.

In addition, many investors criticize the high losses of subscribers. Last quarter, the company reported a net loss of 1,163,000 customers in the premium TV category. This category includes AT&T's DirecTV satellite and U-verse wireline TV services. Additionally, AT&T had to report that it lost 195,000 customers of AT&T TV Now (DirecTV Now). Given that, since 2016, AT&T has lost nearly 5 million TV subscribers (satellite-and-wireline).

Nevertheless, I believe that there are some catalysts that can give shareholders value in the medium and long term which I want to outline in the following analysis.

Catalysts for shareholders value

When it comes to further growth catalysts, the first thing to mention is the merger with Time Warner. So indeed, with this acquisition AT&T entered the market of streaming and indeed, this market is highly competitive. By next year we will have a highly fragmented market with some really big players like Disney (DIS), Apple (AAPL) and of course Netflix (NFLX). So yes, you could see it in a way that AT&T is leaving its highly regulated core business (that even might cannibalize its own satellite business). Besides that, this is true as well, you could see the acquisition in a way that AT&T is now entering a growing future market. Furthermore, you can just point out to the fact that a growing and relatively conservative future market remains a growing relatively conservative future market. This cake is very big and so there is nothing to prevent AT&T from getting more and more of this cake, even if the share of the cake itself does not increase. Given that I would say, that it is not the worse if a company like AT&T has a foot in such a great future market.

However, and here is the decisive factor from my perspective, all this does not reflect the extraordinary position AT&T has. As I said in a former analysis, the management of AT&T is transforming the company into a giant whose telecommunications and advertising business is generating unprecedented synergies. It is a fact that consumers spend more time on advertising media and that overall media time is increasing. And indeed, ad-supported media consumption accounts for a remarkably large proportion of total media consumption:

Furthermore, ad spending will continue to rise across the globe, with digital driving most of the growth. This means that the company will also be operating in a steadily growing and relatively conservative market. In fact, companies are more likely to save elsewhere than to cut spending on marketing.

AT&T's position is excellent because it offers a link between consumers and business. So basically, the main merger thesis was never to earn subscriber fees (that is a nice side effect of course). The acquisition of Warner has allowed AT&T to grow vertically as well as increasing the number of users and data. With all this AT&T has an unique position. To understand this, you need to know that an effective exchange between companies and consumers requires the participation of many services. To reach consumers, a advertising company need access to advertising spaces. The more advertising spaces a company has the more likely is it that its message will arrive the consumer. So given that, all these advertising spaces are operated by the owner of this spaces or through third parties on behalf of the owner (e.g. a owner of a house offers a wall as an advertising space). So in a first step, operators and advertising companies must meet. For this purpose, automated platforms are used on the so called sell side.

The other side is called "the buyer side". There, advertisers are looking for ways to reach the audience in the most effective way and are using so called demand-side platforms. These help advertisers to find the right advertising space for their target group at predetermined prices. In addition to the technical connection to the offered advertising spaces, one of the main tasks of the demand-side platform is to continuously check and evaluate several billion potential advertisements within milliseconds.

And here is the thing: AT&T offers services for both sides. On the buy side, Xandr is making AT&T data available to buyers across all media types through AppNexus's demand-side platform (now called Xandr invest). On the other hand, the AppNexus Publisher sell-side platform allows operator of advertising spaces to package inventory the way they want.

As I have already explained in previous analyses, AT&T has further strengthened its position through a number of smaller acquisitions. For example, Xandr has purchased clypd, an advertising platform. The platform uses data in order to target television ads. Clypd offers media buyers the option of purchasing inventory on open and private marketplaces and provides optimization tools for advertisers.

Some bearish investors may now object that these are all just promises and that the plan has hardly materialized so far. That may be true. But frankly speaking, what do such investors expect? Of course, it takes time to get such a big undertaking off the ground. I don't think AT&T will grow explosively here in the short term. The division is still far too small for that. In the future, however, the advertising business could play an increasingly important role. Advertising revenues across AT&T are more than USD 7 billion on an annualized basis. In Q1 2019, revenues of Xandr were up 26 percent. The EBITDA margin was 62 percent. Accordingly, AT&T's advertising business is highly profitable. So at the moment, AT&T is definitely heading into the right direction. Like I said before, I also have no reason to doubt that the management will be able to fulfill the plans, as it has so far overachieved its goals:

That's said, I think the fundamental prospects are quite good for AT&T and therefore quite promising for shareholders. Hence, I see some clear value for shareholders here.

The second aspect are (of course) the distributions. AT&T expects to return about USD 75 billion (!) in value to shareholders over the next 3 years through USD 30 billion of share retirements and USD 45 billion in dividends. The company began retiring shares in Q4 and has entered a USD 4B accelerated share repurchase program. In the first quarter of 2020, AT&T will retire about 100 million. Overall, the management expect to retire about 70 percent of the shares issued for the Time Warner deal. That's more than 10 percent of the company. Speaking of dividends, on the one hand, the current dividend yield naturally reflects the recent rise in the share price. Accordingly, the dividend yield has moved some way from its past highs. On the other hand, AT&T still offers a high dividend yield of 5.34 percent. This is far above the average of the S&P 500 and far above the actual inflation rate. While the payout ratio of 90.41 percent seems to be quite high, I suggest to judge the dividend safety more by cash flow. Here, the dividend is quite safe. The following graphs give you a good overview about the actual dividend yield and its safety:

So while I consider the actual dividend yield to be safe, I do not expect high dividend increases in the foreseeable future. Although the dividend growth was quite low in the past, it dropped even further during the last years as you can see below:

In this respect, investors can expect dividend increases in the very low single-digit range in the medium term at the most. But like I said before, this is still a great and quite safe yield.

I don't want to deny that there's a lot of debt on the other side. Nevertheless, AT&T has already managed to pay off a lot of its core debt and will be in 2.5 range at the end of the year. Furthermore, the company says it will continue to actively review its portfolio to analyze the merits of each business and monetize non-core assets. AT&T expects to monetize USD 5-10 billion of non-strategic assets.

And then there's the big promise 5G. AT&T has three different usage forms for 5G:

fake 5GEvolution

5G

5G+

Last week AT&T made 5G available to consumers in 10 markets. The company will make 5G available for more and more regions in the future. AT&T plans to make a lot of money here because subscribers to AT&T’s USD 65 per month Unlimited Starter plan have to switch to its USD 75 Unlimited Extra or USD 85 Unlimited Elite plans to use AT&T's 5G service. The even greater opportunity, however, is that business customers, especially in industry, will use AT&T to gain access to the 5G network. Given 5G’s low latency and high-bandwidth capabilities, it can support increasing data flow that is necessary for a lot of applications that will follow the 5G launch. I see AT&T in an excellent position here.

Conclusion

In that respect, we can summarize:

While AT&T isn't no longer historically cheap, investors get an above 5 percent yield every year from a dividend aristocrat.

In the long term, the downward potential is limited.

Investors invest in a company that addresses a growing and relatively conservative future markets.

AT&T starts to leave its high debt-levels.

In a bull market that is currently long, these are aspects that certainly give investors value. AT&T will hardly be a price rocket and there will be no high dividend increases in the medium term. However, it is (still) no disgrace to put the company in a defensive portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.