Boris Johnson, A Potential Merger, And The Future Of PPL

This past July, I published an article on PPL Corporation (PPL) in which I described the company's stock as "refreshingly boring." The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based utility's past few months, however, have been anything but boring, so I thought it might be a good idea to revisit the stock and reevaluate it in light of three recent developments:

Boris Johnson's resounding victory in the U.K. elections,

A rumored merger with Connecticut's Avangrid (AGR),

Increased insider trading and put options

A Tory Victory and a Surging Stock

In my previous article on PPL, I wrote that "the British Labour Party has designs on implementing an ambitious utility nationalization plan that would greatly impact [PPL subsidiary] Western Power's operations" and that "the mere possibility of nationalization appears to have intensified investor anxieties already heightened by Brexit." It was my conclusion then that these anxieties had been priced into PPL's stock price which, at the time, was $30.09. Of course, that was before the Tories enjoyed what The Guardian has described as "a crushing victory in the UK’s general election" in which Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won 364 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons. With the Conservative Party now securely in power and clearly focused on Brexit, the threat of nationalization should no longer spook PPL's shareholders. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the now diminished prospects of utility nationalization in a Tory-led U.K., PPL's stock price surged more than 6% in Friday's trading:

Data by YCharts

To Merge or Not to Merge, That is the Question

Today's price spike is not an isolated incident, either. Since The Financial Times first reported that PPL and Avangrid had engaged in merger discussions to create what would be, as Reuters describes it, "the biggest utility tie-up this year," PPL's stock price has trended steadily higher:

Data by YCharts

Although neither the spokesman for Avangrid nor representatives for PPL have been willing todiscuss the possible merger, talks between the two companies appear to have happened and speculation remains rampant. In a recent article for Seeking Alpha, Nikolaos Sismanis shares his belief that "[a]ny potential merger between U.S.-listed utilities Avangrid and PPL would likely depend on Spain-based Iberdrola, gaining a majority stake in the combined entity." Indeed, the market appears to agree with Mr. Sismanis, as Avangrid's price has trended downward in such a way as to suggest investors may be anticipating that the Spanish-controlled, New Haven-based company intends to acquire PPL:

Data by YCharts

Although Avangrid is smaller than PPL, the company is growing at a significantly faster rate. While PPL maintains an expected 1% rate of growth in earnings per share over the next three years, Avangrid expects to enjoy a 7% growth rate in earnings per share during the same time period. Furthermore, while PPL's legacy coal plants may limit growth, Avangrid's status as the nation's leading developer of offshore wind farms via its Avangrid Renewables subsidiary would likely power the combined company's growth as the demand for clean energy continues to shape the industry. The possible merger, then, may offer PPL shareholders a grubstake in a company at the vanguard of renewable electricity, potentially transforming a slow growth investment into a faster-growing one.

Insiders, Speculators, and Experts

Although today's 6% jump in PPL's stock price is a positive sign that the market likes where the company's stock is heading, there are a couple of important indications that PPL may be positioned for a correction. On Wednesday, for instance, options traders acquired 5,742 put options on PPL's stock. When compared with the typical volume of 448 put options, this amounts to a massive increase of 1,182%. This spike in options trading suggests that the bears have some serious concerns about the stock's current price point. Similarly, insiders have been selling shares as the stock crossed the $34.00 mark. On November 18, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL at an average price of $34.04. A few weeks later, on December 4, PPL CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company's stock at an average price of $34.32. Between the spike in put options and the recent sales of stock by executives, one may infer that support for the stock is thin above the $34.00 mark, despite today's surge.

In fact, among analysts, $34.00 is at the higher end of the target price range. While Zacks Investment Research set a price target of $34.00 for PPL when it upgraded the stock to a hold from a sell in mid-October, most other analysts set a significantly lower target. Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, for instance, have each maintained a price target of $30.00 since this summer.

Concluding Thoughts

I continue to believe that PPL Corporation is a solid company that is well-positioned for future growth. I am heartened by the market's response to the company's prospects in the United Kingdom following Boris Johnson's victory, though the weight of Brexit will likely continue to drag on the stock for some time. I am of two minds regarding the potential merger of Avangrid with PPL. On one hand, I suspect that the combined company's operations will place it among leading utilities such as NextEra Energy (NEE) and position it for growth. On the other hand, as an income investor, I have grown to enjoy PPL's high yield and would imagine that the new combined utility will very likely offer a lower yield than PPL's present 4.6%. That said, the potential for future dividend growth is likely higher for the potential combined company than for PPL. Finally, the stock price's steady climb over the past few months strikes me as long overdue. I believe PPL's price has been weighed down by concerns over it's U.K. operations. Below $32.00, PPL felt like a steal because the dividend was well over 5%. Even with slow growth prospects, a sustainable yield north of 5% was enough to entice me to purchase the stock. However, while a 0.61% increase in the company's dividend was tolerable last year when the stock was offering a yield of nearly 6%, I would hesitate to add to my position at the stock's current price unless the company signaled its intention to return to a rate closer to its 5 year CAGR of 3.75%. For this reason, I rate PPL a hold and would be willing to buy if the price were to drop below $32.00. What do you think? I would love to read your thoughts in the comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL, NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.