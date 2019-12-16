Don't Give CenturyLink Up For Dead!

We believe the current stock price reflects tax selling more than fundamentals. We expect this selling pressure will continue through year end.

We believe Centurylink holders are getting paid to wait for ongoing fundamental improvements. Margins are expanding and we are comfortable with the $1.00 dividend.

Thesis and Progress

We have high regard for CEO Jeff Storey. At Level 3 he won a tough game of “last man standing,” remained solvent and sold the company at an attractive price. He did this while facing difficult industry conditions. Storey personally owns more than 3.0MM shares and has bought in the open market.

At new Centurylink, Storey has more work to do but also has more resources. We saw the old Centurylink as a company crafted by investment bankers with a disconnected management, too much spending on a no-low growth proposition, and poor customer service. Much of old Centurylink’s revenue came from low or no margin businesses.Storey's strategy is to replace this business with profitable and thus desirable business.

We expect “the Enterprise Cloud” revenue tailwind is just beginning. We expect that wholesale revenue growth from 5G will start to be measurable late next year.

Finally, the company is valued more like Uniti or Frontier despite that less than 25% of revenue comes from Local Exchange business.

Proofs of Progress:

Management is successfully replacing low or no margin business with profitable business

Evidence: Revenue has been flat to down while costs have been down more

Margins are expanding

The Balance Sheet is Improving

Net debt is down $1.7B, at 9/30/19 since the merger

Debt refinancing and retirement has and will continue to reduce interest expense We estimate quarterly interest expense will have declined by 10% in Q4 and expect it to go lower based on the recent refinancing. New loan structures give the company more time and greater repayment flexibility At the end of Q3, Net Debt to Annualized EBITDA was 4.1, down from 5.4 at the end of 2017. For more information, we highly recommend Bill Mauer’s excellent work on CTL’s financial structure



Longer Term Expectations

Additional enterprise and large enterprise (IGAM) revenue growth from the rapidly growing enterprise cloud market New wireless 5G networks needing backhaul and other infrastructures Management has indicated a long-term goal of repurchasing shares. Ultimately investors will see (and pay for) the growth company that Centurylink is becoming.

Financial Forecast

Building an operating model and forecast for Centurylink is more complex than most. The company reports results from five customer segments and revenue for four services. Management’s strategy of replacing low margin revenue streams with more profitable ones makes it hard to see underlying growth and growth potential. Hence we suggest spending time on the high level consolidated statements rather than in the segments.

In the fourth quarter we expect the company to report a little less than $5.7B in revenue and adjusted EBITDA a little more than $2.3B. This is within the company's guidance range. It also implies that the two large enterprise segments combined will have a better second half than first. On the whole, however revenues continue to shrink while EBITDA edges up.

Assuming our numbers are reasonably correct Centurylink will show a full year full year revenue of $22.5B and adjusted EBITDA just over $9.0B. Our very preliminary forecast for 2020 is for revenue to remain flat and adjusted EBITDA to increase by about 3.5%. We would advise investors not to rely on the quarterly breakdown for 2020. If we were gamblers, we would take the over on our 2020 numbers. Do let us know if you would like to see our models.

Summary Forecast CenturyLink 2019 - 2020

2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 E 2019 Yr E 2020 Yr E Revenue $5,647 $5,578 $5,607 $5,684 $22,516 $22,518 Adjusted EBITDA $2,243 $2,226 $2,230 $2,325 $9,024 $9,313

We will let this graphs and table do most of our explaining. To our thinking, T-Mobile and Centurylink have better long term prospects than the others.

Courtesy: GuruFocus Dividend Yield % Forward PE Ratio Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow Price-to-Operating-Cash-Flow EV-to-EBITDA EV-to-Revenue Equity-to-Asset Debt-to-EBITDA CenturyLink Inc 7.3 10.3 4.64 2.18 5.57 2.25 0.21 4.1 Verizon Communications Inc 3.95 12.39 14.52 7.28 9.09 2.91 0.21 3.11 T-Mobile US Inc 14.62 10.3 7.36 2.01 0.32 2.21 Sprint Corp 2.15 7.04 1.88 0.29 5.1 AT&T Inc 5.33 10.54 9.7 5.77 8.04 2.59 0.33 3.19 Frontier Communications Corp 0.12 0.04 2.01 Uniti Group Inc 10.55 5.53 2.11 7.58 5.95 6.08 Average* 4.64 12.5 8.1 5.1 7.9 2.3 0.3 3.4 * Only Positive values are considered in the average. Intraday 12/12/19

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Notes:

I am long Centurylink and have no thoughts of selling and may buy more.

All of the actual data came from Century Link, fundamental projections are ours. We used GuruFocus for the valuation table.

Like most Seeking Alpha articles this is not a complete research report. Investors are urged to do their own research, understand their risk tolerances, and consult with an expert prior to making investment decisions.