Berry Global: A Safer Consumer Goods Stock

As Berry pays down debt and becomes less leveraged, it will be able to harness its earnings power to drive shareholder returns.

Berry Global offers investors an opportunity to invest in the growth of consumer goods without betting on any one company.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is a mid-cap market sized company that operates in the packaging arena. Making everything from cups, tape, bottles, straws, and more, the company benefits from a growing population and rising incomes. As consumers consume more, the company benefits from growth in product development and larger disposable income. For investors looking for a long-term way to play an ever-growing economy, Berry offers an indirect play on the consumer. Its products are in every household and yet remains relatively unknown. As the company works to continue to pay down debt and create synergy, its earnings should rise and so should its capital returns. Long-term shareholders should benefit from all the above and consider a position in Berry Global.

Performance

Berry Global just reported quarterly results that beat on the bottom line but missed slightly on the top.

While, at first glance, it looks like the company had a strong revenue growth of 47%, most of this was attributed to the acquisition of RPC Group. For the year, revenue growth of 13% shows us that it continues to win customers and new product packaging business despite the competition. In the quarter, the company saw a decrease in revenues related to the pass through of low resin costs and lower overall volumes of 2%. So, the acquisition is all that led to growth for the quarter but going forward should continue to help the company grow organically.

The reason I believe Berry to be an interesting play on the consumer is because of all the packaging it designs and makes for consumer goods. And as noted in the quarterly report, the "Consumer Packaging" division delivered organic growth of 2%. Additionally, the "Health, Hygiene & Specialties" division which usually sees an increase in sales happened to see a decline this quarter. I believe this to be temporary and once again is mostly attributed to lower selling prices and pass-through cost savings. Luckily, the company benefits from a growing world population that is increasingly in demand for products.

As an investor, I like to know who the customers of the company are.

As we can see, there is no shortage with over 13,000 customers and many of them names we know. Because these large dominating blue chip customers count on Berry and can be seen as relatively recession proof, it is safe to say much of the revenue Berry generates is safe as well.

The company has a stable revenue stream that comes from products that sell in any economic environment,

The company operates in now four segments, which are outlined below.

The newest segment being international consumer packaging. This now gives the company access to markets and customer it never before had. It is also a positive here is that the company doesn't have an over-reliance on any specific division or industry for a larger portion of revenue, with each division being generally equal in contribution to the top line. The largest division, however, happens to be perhaps the most recession-proof division. There is a large chance that female care items, diapers, and medical devices will still all be in need during an economic downturn.

The company has gotten to be a dominant player in its space by continuing to acquire other manufacturers.

Since this slide from an older investor presentation, the company has acquired two more companies. This drives significant value in ways other than just adding revenue. This drives a stronger relationship between Berry and its customers as it begins to offer packages and designs it perhaps did not before. It also might gain more of a customer's business that was segmented between them and the newly acquired company. This would further enhance the reliance on Berry. It also will technically eliminate the competitive situation that might exist when a customer is pricing out its options. A quick example would be the following: A large customer may need a specific type of package for a new product or product redesign and only Berry or the newly acquired company has the capability to do this type of packaging. Due to this, there is now no competitive threat and the company can enhance margins through superior offering.

These acquisitions have helped the company grow earnings and free cash flow to quite healthy levels.

But, of course, acquisitions can over lever a balance sheet, and we must ensure as investors there is not too much inherent risk.

According to the balance sheet, the company currently has total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 billion. This is pretty large considering that Berry is only a $6.3 billion market cap company. However, it does generate substantial cash flows. Cash flow from operations increased by 41% to $630 million for the 4th quarter. Adjusted free cash flow for 2019 was $764 million a 21% increase. And for 2020, the company expects over $800 million.

Debt matures at the following schedule:

Considering there are some back-to-back years of large amounts of debt maturing, it is safe to say the company will need to refinance this. However, the good news is it appears the Federal Reserve is on hold with rate hikes. It could very well be possible that, when the debt is refinanced, it will be at better rates than they are currently. As an investor, I would like to see the company significantly deelver before making any other acquisitions.

The acquisitions have helped Berry scale to be the largest buyer of the materials needed to do packaging.

Because of this, the company has significant purchasing power and will allow it to control costs better than competition. This also allows the company to once again avoid losing a customer over price. Value propositions are important to have, but having both pricing power and value added services only drives customer acquisition.

As the company continues its historical trend of acquiring, driving synergy, and producing a healthy ROI, the company should generate more and more cash flow and earnings. Shares should move upward as this happens in due time.

Valuation

Looking at historical valuation for the last 5 years, we can identify if now presents a buying opportunity.

The shares currently trade at a discount to their 5-year average for P/S, P/E, P/CF, and P/FE. With all of these metrics pointing to a current valuation below where it typically would trade, it is perhaps an ideal time to pick up some shares.

Compared to peers we see the following as well.

Berry Global trades with the lowest forward P/S ratio and forward P/E ratio.

That being said, the company should deserve somewhat of a premium for being such a large and well run company, yet it does not. This may change in the coming years as the company hits its leverage goals. Being this late in a cycle, and seeing a such large debt levels is usually concerning to investors and could be causing the valuation to be depressed.

Conclusion

Berry Global valuation currently lags its competition and its historical trading range. Being a play on the strong consumer and demand for consumer goods, Berry benefits from the growth of its customers. Without making a direct bet on any company growing continually, Berry is a bet that through a group of customers growth should continue. I believe the company offers a good way to play the growing consumer spending trends and currently trades at an attractive valuation. Risks, of course, are apparent with the large debt load, but this should be handled with ease considering the growing large cash flow stream. On any possible market weakness, I may look to add shares to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.