Duos Technologies Starts U.S. IPO Process

While DUOT plans to launch its full system in early 2020, the firm has experienced contracting revenue and other financial metrics in its most recent reporting period.

The firm is commercializing automated railway inspection systems in North America.

Duos Technologies has filed to raise $10 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCQB:DUOT) has filed to raise $10 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a range of 'intelligent' system development for enterprises, primarily in the rail industry.

DUOT has produced revenue and net results contraction in the most recent period, so the tiny firm’s current trajectory is concerning.

Company & Technology

Jacksonville, Florida-based Duos was founded to develop software and hardware solutions for a variety of industry verticals, including transportation, retail, law enforcement, oil & gas, and utilities.

Management is headed by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gianni Arcaini who held various executive positions at Robex International and is 71 years old.

Chief Financial Officer is Adrian Goldfarb, 62 years old, who has been with the firm since 2010 and has extensive experience in the information technology industry.

Below is a brief overview video of Duos’ rail car inspection system:

Source: Duos Technologies

The company’s primary offerings include:

vue - rail undercarriage examiner

t-vue - thermal undercarriage examine

apis - pantograph inspection systems

centraco - command and control interface

alis - automated logistics information systems

praesidium - analytics suite

truevue360 AI systems software capabilities

The firm's stock is traded on the OTCQX under the stock symbol (OTCQB:DUOT) and its most recent trade (as of December 16, 2019) was at $0.48 per share.

Customer Acquisition

The firm plans to begin marketing its ‘truevue360’ system in early 2020 to North American rail system operators, presumably through a direct sales force.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 4.3% 2018 2.4% 2017 4.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a negative 4.7x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 -4.7 2018 28.2

Source: Company registration statement

Market

According to a 2018 report by Mordor Intelligence, the North American rail industry grew by 5% in 2017 and ‘is expected to grow at a steady pace’ through 2023.

Notably, Mexico has approved six new railway projects and Canada’s oil & gas industry remains as a strong driver of rail demand in the years ahead.

Major potential rail customers include:

Union Pacific (UNP)

VNSF

CSX (CSX)

Norfolk Southern Railway (NSC)

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian Pacific Railway

Ferromex

Kansas City Southern Railway (KSU)

Financial Performance

Duos’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Decreasing topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and uneven gross margin

Growing operating losses

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 7,896,287 -16.8% 2018 $ 12,048,619 210.2% 2017 $ 3,884,588 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 3,330,702 -18.0% 2018 $ 5,204,223 227.3% 2017 $ 1,590,036 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 42.18% 2018 43.19% 2017 40.93% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (3,034,617) -38.4% 2018 $ (1,569,904) -13.0% 2017 $ (3,443,493) -88.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (3,049,691) 2018 $ (1,580,887) 2017 $ (5,152,477) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (3,623,876) 2018 $ (345,287) 2017 $ (3,562,306)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Duos had $767,339 in cash and $5.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($4.1 million).

IPO Details

Duos intends to raise $10 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for capital expenditures and working capital; for research and development for new products and improvements to existing products including, but not limited to, hiring of key personnel, and material costs for research activities; to upgrade sales and marketing capabilities, including but not limited to professional relations, advertising, software implementation and adding additional staff; and the remainder for other general corporate purposes, and possibly acquisitions of other companies, products or technologies, though no such acquisitions are currently contemplated

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are ThinkEquity.

Commentary

Duos is seeking public investment capital to commercialize its truevue360 system.

However, the company’s financials complicate the story by indicating a drop in topline revenue and other major metrics in the most recent reporting period.

Sales and marketing expenses have been uneven; its sales & marketing efficiency rate has turned negative by virtue of its revenue contraction.

The market opportunity for upgrading railway inspection processes through more efficient and automated means would appear to be significant, but it is difficult to determine the true market size for the firm’s system.

Duos is a tiny firm with concerning financial results, which makes it difficult to get excited about the IPO, especially as it will likely struggle to gain analyst coverage assuming the IPO is successful.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

