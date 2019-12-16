Aurora Cannabis: It's Just Going To Get Worse

Investors will thus continue to lose money as a result of dilution, as the company speeds closer to financial demise.

The company will have to continue incurring more massive debt and issuing more common stock to keep the lights on.

Source: Flickr / Bill Ward

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is a dumpster fire. Back in June, we submitted an article suggesting that long investors would lose money on this stock due to dilution. Our thesis was that operating expenses were outpacing revenue gains, thus the company would need to incur more debt and issue even more common stock to generate cash. We were correct.

Expenses Continue To Outpace Revenues

ACB's 2019 Annual Report is telling. Despite a 477.13% YoY increase in gross revenues, the company went from operating at a modest net profit to a substantial loss with a disastrous net of ($297,924,000). What this indicates is that costs and expenses are trumping any gains in revenues.

The cash flow portion of the report indicates that the company generated proceeds from long-term loans in the amount of $605,104,000, and further had to generate an additional $59,331,000 from sales of its common stock in 2019.

Indeed, after all of that cash conjured from debt and dilution, the company ended the year with only $172,727,000 in cash on hand. Keep in mind, the total costs of production and operating expenses alone for 2019 totaled $568,585,000. Not a very good position from which to commence Q1 2020.

Which brings us to the Q1 2020 Report. Despite a 187.07% YoY increase in gross revenues, the company suffered a 90.05% drop in net income. Again, costs and expenses are outpacing revenue gains.

This also makes it not surprising that the Q1 2020 cash flow statement shows that the company continues to drive itself in debt while further diluting its stock. In Q1, the company generated additional proceeds from long-term loans in the amount of $50,000,000, and generated another $58,377,000 from sales of its common stock.

Lastly, although there is not yet a Q2 2020 Report, there is news that recently, on November 25, 2019, ACB "carried out a convertible debt swap that is highly dilutive for its shareholders." This further supports our thesis.

In sum, ACB is basically your typical financially senseless college-bound brat living an expensive lifestyle financed by debt, for which mommy and daddy have to make the payments. Unfortunately, in this analogy, the parents footing the bill are the shareholders.

More Problems

Even if the company were to get its spending under control, there are other problems plaguing the marijuana industry. For starters, government red tape is hindering the Canadian marijuana industry. Regulations are making it difficult for new marijuana stores to open. This is essentially strangling sales.

Along these lines, other countries' red tape is hindering ACB. After winning a bid in Italy over the summer, the Italian Ministry of Defense canceled one of the three lots in November due to the company's failure to meet the government's stringent manufacturing standards. And, on December 11, 2019, news broke of Germany cancelling all sales of ACB's products, also due to the company's failure to meet manufacturing standards.

Related to government red tape are health issues surrounding vaping. In the Q1 2020 Transcript, the CCO Cameron Battley briefly referenced the company's suite of new vape products. However, there has been a huge public outcry over health risks associated with vaping. Thus, it is likely that governments will halt sales of vaping products while they investigate the health concerns (which will likely lead to even more stringent regulations, which may then wipe out all of ACB's current vaping products if they don't satisfy the regulations).

Conclusion

ACB is a bad bet. The company's spending is out of control, and its penchant for incurring debt while selling and diluting its stock is a bane to shareholders. Perhaps the entire marijuana industry is too risky to invest in at this time. Government red tape and new health concerns saturating the news are just not good for the industry. ACB may well go bankrupt before governments fix these issues (if they ever fix the issues). Our vote - dump it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.