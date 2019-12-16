Foot Locker Shares Are Priced Like A Black Friday Doorbuster

But the stock is so cheap that it is more than pricing in lowered growth estimates.

Shoe and apparel retail juggernaut Foot Locker (FL) has been one of my favorite retail stocks in the past. The company has a strong moat that has proven to be resilient to e-commerce players, has very strong operating efficiency, produces high levels of profit, and is very shareholder-friendly. Despite all of this, the market has punished the stock repeatedly, sending it to valuations that, to my eye, don’t make any sense. That is where we find ourselves today, and I think Foot Locker represents terrific value as a result.

Growth has slowed and investors are spooked

Foot Locker’s revenue growth used to be robust. Top line expansion routinely hit the mid-single-digits or better, but of late, that growth has slowed way down. Revenue numbers for the past several years are below in millions of dollars.

Indeed, in fiscal 2018, the top line was even with the prior year – more or less – and last year, growth came in at just 2%. Part of the problem is that Foot Locker’s scale is absolutely massive, so growing from here is proving to be more challenging. But comparable sales have also been a problem as the company has had a difficult time continuing to grow on that basis. There is certainly some pressure from e-commerce players – of which there are countless entries – but Foot Locker continues to offer the shoe enthusiast a unique experience that no other chain can offer. Its customer service personnel are true consultants that aid in the shoe buying experience, which is something a website cannot offer. This has proven to be a reasonable moat in the past couple of years as sales at Foot Locker have held up, even if they aren’t moving much.

Indeed, that is what is to be expected moving forward as I don’t think Foot Locker has some massive growth catalyst to unlock.

Analysts have the company growing in the low-single-digits for the foreseeable future, and that sounds about right. We may even see some oscillation around that area up or down over short time frames, but low-single-digits is about the best we can hope for with Foot Locker.

That is one reason shares are lower over time, but another is because the company’s margins have deteriorated in recent quarters. Below, we have the company’s gross margins, SG&A costs, and resulting operating margins for the past several years, and the story helps explain why shares of Foot Locker are so unloved.

Gross margins have ticked lower over time, but the damage has been slight. That number comes in at ~41%, and should be again this year as the company has seen minor improvements in cost of sales so far this year.

The problem has been SG&A costs in recent periods as that has risen a full 2% of revenue since fiscal 2017. That money comes directly out of operating profits and since gross margins have come down slightly during the same period, operating margins have suffered materially.

Operating profit was 13% of revenue in fiscal 2017, but last year, was just 9%. That’s an enormous decline in operating profits and investors clearly weren’t pleased. That’s understandable, but at this point, I think it is priced into the stock. In other words, I think investors are expecting the worst from Foot Locker’s margins for the long-term, so there exists the possibility of upside surprise. At the very least, we shouldn’t see continued deterioration of the company’s margins, so either way you look at it, the stock is cheap.

A pristine balance sheet and capital returns

Foot Locker has used its strong profitability in the past to reduce its float, pay a strong dividend, and maintain a net cash position on its balance sheet. Below we have the company’s net debt position, in millions of dollars, for the past several years, and it is about as good as it gets.

Foot Locker’s net cash position has been in excess of $700 million for years, and while it is slightly lower than that as of the end of the third quarter, we can reasonably expect it to be much higher after the lucrative fourth quarter. The point is that Foot Locker has unlimited financial flexibility given its huge net cash position, which not only allows it to spend hundreds of millions of dollars without debt, but it has huge leverage potential should it decide to issue debt for share repurchases, an acquisition, etc. This is a significant advantage Foot Locker has over highly leveraged retailers as Foot Locker’s leverage is actually negative.

It has used this strong cash position to good effect over the years to pay its ~4% dividend yield, but also to reduce the float, which we can see below, in millions of shares.

The share count has fallen steadily over the years, although because of the recent weakness in the stock, a lot of these purchases were made at prices much higher than today. Still, with a steady tailwind of a lower share count, Foot Locker’s EPS growth has been robust over the long-term.

Foot Locker repurchased 4.6 million shares in Q3 alone, bringing its current share count down very close to 100 million. With the share price so low, and the company continuing to produce cash, I expect we’ll see very strong repurchase activity for the foreseeable future.

Why buy Foot Locker?

If we bring this all together, we have a company with a highly recognizable brand, resistance to e-commerce competitors, a huge net cash position, still-strong profitability, but relatively light revenue growth prospects. As we can see below, analysts are bullish on its future, and so am I.

EPS growth is slated to come in at 8% this year, followed by 7% and 5% in the next two years, respectively. If the company continues to repurchase shares at the pace that it did in Q3, EPS growth could be much better simply because of a lower share count. What we see above is the base case of 3% to 4% in repurchases, low-single-digit revenue growth, and flat margins.

I don’t expect margins to improve, but I don’t expect deterioration either. I also think comparable sales will continue to be flat to +2%, driving a small amount of top line growth. Share repurchases are the wild card as Foot Locker has the financial firepower to buy just about as much stock as it wants to. That’s where the upside surprise could come from.

We can see the ludicrously low multiple the stock is trading for above, going for 7.5 times this year’s earnings and 7.1 times next year’s estimate. That sort of multiple is generally reserved for dying businesses that are struggling to remain a going concern. Foot Locker is tremendously profitable and has one of the cleanest balance sheets of any retailer anywhere. Keep in mind also that the company is slated to grow EPS in the mid-single-digits or better for the foreseeable future, so it is hardly on its death bed.

I think Foot Locker deserves to trade for at least 10 to 12 times earnings, so shares are way too cheap today. This company has way too much going for it to deserve a multiple of 7, so I think it is a very strong buy. To boot, you get a ~4% yield while you wait for the market to come to its senses, so I see Foot Locker as highly attractive today for a variety of reasons.

