NIO's Market Capitalization Of Over $2.5 Billion Is Absurd For A Company That Has Nearly Run Out Of Cash And 6 Other Red Flags

Despite the above, the market capitalization of the company is a massive $2.51 billion.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) listed on the NYSE in September 2018, at a time where losses and cash burn didn't matter (as much) as they do in 2019, WeWork's failed IPO. This article will set out seven red flags which suggest that the company is at high risk of going bankrupt in the coming weeks or months.

1. Negative gross margin

Sometimes losses by companies in growth industries can be tolerated due to the expectation of profits in the future, as a result of higher sales volumes. It is difficult to make this argument with NIO, which continues to sell its cars for less than what it costs to produce them. The figures in the table below (and elsewhere in this article) are sourced from the 4 quarterly reports the company has released since its IPO:

Q2 results (June 30, 2019)

Q1 results (March 31, 2019)

Q4 results (December 31, 2018)

Q3 results (September 30, 2018)

September 2018 December 2018 March 2019 June 2019 Thousands of USD Thousands of USD Thousands of USD Thousands of USD Revenue Vehicle sales 207,758 491,774 228,750 206,050 Other sales 6,216 7,914 14,300 13,698 Total revenues 213,947 499,688 243,050 219,748 Cost of sales Vehicle sales -216,735 -473,575 -245,141 -255,647 Other sales -14,175 -24,131 -30,587 -37,544 Total cost of sales -230,910 -497,706 -275,728 -293,191 Gross loss -16,936 1,982 -32,678 -73,443 Gross margin -7.92% 0.40% -13.44% -33.42%

Although NIO had a tiny positive gross margin in the December 2018 quarter, NIO's cost of sales has exceeded its revenues in its two most recent (reported) quarters of March 2019 and June 2019. Even if it were able to significantly increase sales, it would need to also significantly decrease its cost of sales in order for the hypothetical higher sales to flow through to the bottom line.

2. Large net losses and significant cash burn

The table above only considers those expenses directly related to cost of sales. However NIO's large 'below the line' expenses have helped to generate large losses, as shown below:

September 2018 December 2018 March 2019 June 2019 Thousands of USD Thousands of USD Thousands of USD Thousands of USD Total revenues 213,947 499,688 243,050 219,748 Total cost of sales -230,910 -497,706 -275,728 -293,191 Gross loss -16,936 1,982 -32,678 -73,443 Operating expenses -392,186 -503,317 -357,371 -396,493 Loss from operations -409,122 -501,335 -390,049 -469,936

NIO's "best" quarter was March 2019 when it lost "only" $390 million.

To analyze the company's cash burn, we provide an extract of selected balance sheet figures below:

September 2018 December 2018 March 2019 June 2019 Thousands of USD Thousands of USD Thousands of USD Thousands of USD Cash and cash equivalents 981,871 455,799 738,484 342,648 Short-term investment 346,154 749,720 371,767 148,580 Total current assets 1,791,555 1,770,000 1,707,551 1,164,678 Total non-current assets 686,505 970,536 1,428,191 1,486,876 Total assets 2,478,060 2,740,536 3,135,742 2,651,554 Short-term borrowings 62,694 271,980 354,452 215,237 Trade payable 260,152 417,417 277,473 300,025 Total current liabilities 698,978 1,249,856 1,145,752 1,201,241 Long-term borrowings 157,135 169,880 986,196 948,945 Non-current operating lease 0 0 315,127 281,442 Total non-current liabilities 256,299 305,262 1,438,748 1,383,851 Total liabilities 955,277 1,555,118 2,584,500 2,585,092 Total cash + ST investments 1,332,762 1,213,811 1,122,975 503,362

One can see a clear deterioration in the company's financial position from September 2018 to June 2019. Its assets have increased by 7.0% to 2,651,554, however liabilities have increased by a staggering 170% to 2,585,092.

In the June 2019 quarter, the decrease in (cash+short-term investments) was $619 million (from $1.122 billion to $503 million). Admittedly part of this was offset by an increase in some other asset categories, however the overall decrease of assets for the quarter was (3,135,742 - 2,651,554 =) $484 million.

The decrease in (cash+short-term investments) was much milder in the December 2018 and March 2019 quarters (about $100 million each). However, the lower cash outflow is explained by the large increase in liabilities in these two quarters.

In the December 2018 quarter, liabilities increased by $599 million (from $955 million to $1.555 billion), compared to a smaller $262 million increase in assets ($2.478 billion to $2.740 billion).

In the March 2019 quarter, NIO sold its $650 million bond, which resulted in liabilities increasing by $1.029 billion (from $1.555 billion to $2.584 billion) compared to a smaller $395 million increase in assets ($2.740 billion to $3.135 billion). The decrease in (cash+short-term investments) was $90 million (from $1.213 billion to $1.122 billion), however adding the $650 million to this gives a crude approximation of a cash burn of $740 million (650 + 90).

3. Company likely close to running out of cash in the coming weeks/months

As at June 30, NIO's combined cash + short-term investments was $503 million. It burned through $619 million in the June quarter, and its decrease in assets for the quarter was $484 million. At a similar $484 million per quarter cash burn, NIO would have finished the September 30 quarter with only $19 million (503 - 484) cash on hand, and then run out of cash in early October.

We know that the company is looking to conserve cash in a number of ways as outlined in its Q2 report. In that report, CEO Bin Li stated that,

"We target to reduce our global headcount to be around 7,800 by the end of the third quarter from over 9,900 in January 2019, and aim to further pursue a leaner operation through additional restructuring and spinning off some non-core businesses by year end".

Still, if the company managed to reduce its cash burn to only $252 million per quarter, the company will run out of cash by December 31.

The following table indicates how much longer the company can survive at different cash burn rates:

Cash burn per quarter (millions) 200 225 250 Cash burn per day (millions) 2.17 2.45 2.72 Number of days from June 30 232 206 186 Run out of cash February 16, 2020 January 21, 2020 January 1, 2020

4. Two recent finance department resignations, including the CFO

On October 28, NIO announced that then-CFO Louis Hsieh had resigned for "personal reasons, effective October 30, 2019."

To make matters worse, on November 6, NIO disclosed that the Vice President of Finance, Dongning Wang had resigned, "effective as of November 6, 2019"

Although we are not privy to the specifics of the "personal reasons" relating to Mr. Hsieh, not to the reason(S) for Mr. Wang's departure, what we can say is that abrupt resignations of finance personnel are almost never positive, sometimes neutral, and often a negative for a company's prospects. This is especially true when (as in this case) there are two resignations in a short period of time, and one of which is the CFO.

5. NIO has not yet closed a promised 200 million USD debt offering that was meant to be finalized at the end of September

On September 5, the company announced that it had sold 200 million USD of debt, with the transaction expected to close "before the end of September".

It has not provided an update on the transaction, which suggests that it will not proceed. In the unlikely event that it does go ahead, it is only a short-term fix. (At $500 million cash burn per quarter, $200 million represents about 5 to 6 weeks of cash burn).

6. Late in releasing Q3 results

As at the close of trading on December 13, NIO still has not reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30. Furthermore, it has not even announced a date on which investors can expect those results to be provided.

It is noticeable that NIO has been particularly slow in releasing its financial results throughout 2019, and getting worse as the year progresses:

Quarter end date Financial results report date Number of days after end of quarter September 30, 2018 November 6, 2018 37 days December 31, 2018 March 5, 2019 64 days March 31, 2019 May 28, 2019 58 days June 30, 2019 September 24, 2019 86 days September 30, 2019 Who knows? 74 days and counting

As a guide, domestic companies are required to file their quarterly 10-Q within 45 days of the end of their quarter. Although this does not apply to Chinese companies like NIO, one can see from the table above that it only met the 45-day "deadline" in November 2018. It took 58 days from the end of Q1 for the company to publish its quarterly results, and then 86 days to publish its Q2 results. Although we have not yet reached that 86-day milestone yet (December 25, 2019), it appears that NIO may win the dubious honor of beating its own record again.

On September 5, NIO announced its intention to publish its Q2 financial results on September 24. However as at December 13, it has still not released a date for its Q3 report.

In a similar vein to the resignations of its CFO and Vice-President of Finance, such delays in reporting financial results are almost never positive, sometimes neutral, and often negative for a company's prospects.

7. Bond market tells you that the company is a risky prospect

Above we have listed 6 things which suggest that NIO stock is a poor investment. This 7th and final red flag is probably the most important, and by itself should be enough for a NIO stock investor to question the company's $2.5 billion market capitalization.

On February 4, NIO sold $650 million of convertible senior notes. The terms of the notes are described in the company's January 30 announcement, and summarized below:

Amount $650 million Maturity February 1, 2024 Interest rate 4.50% Interest payments Semi-annual in arrears on February 1 and August 1 Conversion price $9.51

These notes last traded at 35.16 cents in the dollar, with a yield to maturity of 35.68%. (Chart courtesy of finra-markets.morningstar.com).

Given that a US government bond with a similar maturity yields under 2%, the market is saying that there is a significant risk of default.

For what it's worth, the 4.50% coupon represents a current yield of (4.50 / 35.16 = 12.79%) 12.79% at the last traded price. This compares favorably to the common stock's current zero dividend.

As NIO stock investors should be aware, in addition to the bond providing a current higher yield, the bonds rank senior to the common stock in the event of bankruptcy. At a price of 35.16 cents on the dollar, a current yield of 12.79% and a yield-to-maturity of 35.679%, NIO's bonds provide an excellent objective indication that the market thinks the company's finances are in extremely poor shape.

Market capitalization of $2.51 billion

Despite all the negatives described above, as at December 13's closing price of $2.39, NIO has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion. Given that the company is likely close to running out of cash, and that its bond trade at a yield-to-maturity of 35.67%, this seems incredibly unrealistic. Typically, companies in this level of financial distress trade at market capitalizations much closer to zero, and often below $250 million. A market capitalization of $250 million would equate to a share price decline of about 90% from $2.39 to $0.24.

Catalysts for decline

There are a number of upcoming catalysts for NIO stock to decline.

First, as described above, we believe that NIO could be days or weeks away from running out of cash. If it is unable to meet its payroll obligations, for example, then it may be forced to file for bankruptcy.

Second, as the days go by and NIO fails to report its Q3 financial results, investors may wake up and realize that this silence is not consistent with a company in a sound financial position. To be specific, Christmas Day is the 86th day after the quarter end of September 30, which is the number of days it took the company to report its numbers for Q2. If NIO has not reported by December 26, then investors may tire of the silence and decide to invest in companies which actually provide regular financial updates.

Finally, on February 1, 2020, (only 7 weeks away), the company is required to make the (650 million * 4.50% * 0.5) $14.625 million interest payment on its $650 million bond. If it has not run out of cash before then, then a default on this obligation may force the company into bankruptcy.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above commentary is provided for informational purposes only. It is based on the author's interpretation of publicly available information, and no responsibility is taken for its accuracy, completeness or reliability. Readers should independently confirm the information contained herein.



This article does not take into account your personal circumstances, and as such, you should consider whether its content is relevant to your situation. Before buying or selling any security you should conduct your own research and analysis, and seek advice from an independent financial adviser.