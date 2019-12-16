Bearish Divergences Increases Investor Risk For Lowe's Companies

Although shares of Lowe's Companies (LOW) rallied almost 4% following its third quarter earnings report, quarterly earnings on an absolute basis were far from impressive. While Lowe's did post a higher year over year EPS helped by an easy comparable quarter and a lower share count, consolidated revenues were down slightly. The company's inability to grow its business organically during the past two years is evident in the sideways trading pattern in its shares. With its stock price at the upper end of a two year trading range, emerging divergences in both fundamentals and technicals increase risk for its shareholders.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Recap

For Q3 2019, Lowe's posted adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $1.41 which beat Wall Street expectations by $0.06. However revenues which fell slightly on an annual basis missed by almost $300 million. While adjusted non-GAAP EPS rose significantly from $1.04 posted in 2018, gains were attributed to cost savings and a 4.6% lower share count. Cost savings increased non-GAAP operating margins by 70 basis points to 9.27% when compared to fiscal 2018's average.

Perhaps LOW's stock reaction was more due to an expectations game than an actual operational surprise. After all, newly 'revised higher' guidance for fiscal 2019 calling for non-GAAP EPS of $5.63-5.70 still trail original $6.00-6.10 figures issued on its Q4 2018 earnings just nine months prior.

On a GAAP basis, full year EPS was actually lowered to $5.35-5.47 from $5.54-5.74 issued just a quarter ago. Additional charges ranging between $175-225 million are to blame this time. According to management during third quarter earnings conference call, as much as half of these newly announced charges are related to inventory liquidation which I mentioned was a potential risk in my previous Lowe's article.

Despite revenue growth during the first three quarters of fiscal 2019 failing to surpass 1%, the company kept its 2% annual growth rate target. This implies fourth quarter revenues would need to grow over 6% on an annual basis to meet this guidance. Apparently analysts are more skeptical and only project fourth quarter revenues to increase by 3.3% annually. Given the company's stagnant revenue growth in the past year especially after factoring in the significant third quarter miss, even this lower 3.3% growth figure appears high.

Continued Earnings Management

As I mentioned in my last Lowe's article, the company's organic growth barely surpassed that of US GDP during the past decade. Similar to many mature companies listed in the US, Lowe's bought back a lot of shares in the past decade. In the third quarter alone, $835 million worth of shares were repurchased. Combined with dividend payouts of $428 million and just $127 million in free cash flow, the balance sheet showed a large cash draw down.

Third quarter cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments declined sequentially to $921 million from $2071 million in the second quarter. In addition, total debt increased by $734 million sequentially to $17.3 billion. That is a sequential net cash decline of $1.66 billion. Lowe's already surpassed my $17 billion end of year debt estimate with another quarter to go.

With organic net income grown barely surpassing 4% on a CAGR during the past decade, the company has relied on continued share repurchases to grow EPS at a faster clip. While the balance sheet situation for Lowe's has not reached extreme levels yet, it should be obvious the company cannot continue to borrow money to buy back shares indefinitely. Investors tend to ignore debt during an economic expansion but history has shown mismanaged resources and increased debt has led to more problems during recessions than benefits gained during preceding expansions.

Early Warning Signs

As a consumer discretionary company, Lowe's is directly connected to the health of the US economy. While the US economy is still currently expanding, growth rate have been clearly decelerateing. According to The Conference Board, US GDP in 2019 is expected to drop to 2.3% from 3% in 2018. Growth next year is expected to drop further to 2%. As Lowe's has shown in the past year and as rival Home Depot (HD) has recently warned of slower than expected growth next year, even minor slowdowns in GDP growth have a material effect on business.

In addition, as a home improvement retailer Lowe's is especially connected to the US housing market. As the following chart shows, existing home sales have remained at historically strong levels, excluding the housing bubble prior to the Financial Crisis of 2008 of course. This potentially suggests Lowe's recent business has been operating at near optimal levels.

(Chart from Trading Economics.)

If we look at median prices for homes sold in the US, the trend has been clearly down since the turn of 2018. In fact the last time prices were down for such an extended period from peak levels was prior to the 2008 Financial Crisis. If housing prices do not rebound in the fourth quarter of 2019, it would mark the second straight year of annual declines. The last time this occurred was just prior to the last US recession more than a decade ago.

(Chart from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.)

From Q1 2007 to Q1 2009 which represented the prolonged period of median home price declines, LOW's stock dropped by over 60% as net income declined by an average of 20% in each of those two years.

Linkage To Home Depot

As a smaller competitor, Lowe's business has mirrored that of Home Depot over the years. It should just be common sense that the leading name in the industry would have more resources due to economies of scale to weather economic downturns. As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats but during storms smaller boats get sunk first. If Home Depot expects slower growth, it would be unlikely Lowe's could buck this trend for a prolonged period. The following weekly chart shows how closely linked LOW and HD stocks were during the last housing downturn in 2007-2008.

(Weekly chart for LOW with HD comparison in solid blue.)

During the past two years, LOW has actually compared slightly better than HD. For about a three quarter period starting August 2018, LOW's stock slightly outperformed HD by as much as 20%. As the chart below also shows, LOW still tracked with HD even during periods of relative out-performance and eventually realigned in early summer 2019. It could also be interpreted HD's relative weakness was foreshadowing LOW's late May collapse.

(Daily chart for LOW with HD comparison in solid blue.)

In the past month, the trading gap between the two stocks widen to nearly its highest ratio in the past two years. This occurred after Home Depot's disappointing third quarter earnings and was further compounded by weak 2020 guidance issued just recently. Unless shares of HD rebound, history suggests LOW shares could be at risk of following its rival moving forward.

Technical Divergences And Resistance

In addition to the recent divergence between LOW and HD stock, LOW has shown some potential bearish divergences. The weekly chart below shows an ascending triangle with the thin purple line around $118 as resistance and a thicker red line as the ascending support.

(Daily chart for LOW with bottom MACD indicator. Divergent momentum highs are also marked with red arrows.)

As the stock has traded within this range in the past two years, a MACD divergence has appeared and has gradually weakened even as the stock made marginal new highs. While momentum divergences are not sell signals, they could warn of a potential reverse. Combined with the upper resistance band more or less still intact, negative momentum divergences also lower the odds of a successful breakout to the upside.

Final Thoughts

The fundamental points I made against Lowe's in my previous article still apply so I do not want to rehash them again here. In fact the outlook is arguably worse than a quarter ago. While I was not surprised by the inventory write down guided for the fourth quarter, it is incrementally new negative news that was previously undisclosed. The inventory situation for Lowe's has not improved so if the economy does continue to slow, additional write downs could still be in store. As noted above, the balance sheet has also weakened faster than I had expected just a quarter ago.

The company's spotty guidance history of late should also put investors on edge. Unless fourth quarter revenues exceed 6% annual growth, maintaining the annual 2% growth target would be considered reckless in my opinion. Even if Lowe's somehow manages to match current analysts' average estimates calling for 17.3% annual non-GAAP EPS growth on just 3% revenue growth in 2020, Lowe's would be trading at almost 18x forward earnings. With Home Depot's recent lowering of guidance, LOW's investors might be at risk of the company failing to match current Wall Street expectations.

I realize after more than a decade of economic expansion, complacent investors may consider 18x forward earnings cheap even for a company that struggled to grow at an organic level more than 1% above US GDP during the past ten years. What investors need to remember is the current level of earnings produced by Lowe's, or any economically sensitive company for that matter, is potentially under optimal conditions. Unemployment is at more than a half century low at 3.5%. Home sales have remained stable at high levels. The list goes on but despite a strong economy, the company has had to rely on increasing share repurchases to meaningfully grow EPS.

During the lows of the last US recession in 2009, Lowe's traded at 11x earnings. 18x potential peak earnings to 11x trough earnings would result in more than a 50% haircut for investors. Valuations by itself is not a reason to sell, but when combined with other potential warning signs, Lowe's at current levels represents more risk than reward.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.