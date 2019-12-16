Chevron: Asset Write Downs And New Gulf Of Mexico Investment

Chevron (CVX) is planning asset write-downs in the $10 to $11 billion range. With a market cap of about $223 billion, that is nearly a 5 percent hit. Chevron has lowered its long-term forecast for oil and gas prices, which is the basis for the write-downs.

Source: CNBC.

More than half of the impairment is related to the Appalachia shale, but it Gulf of Mexico Big Foot project is also subject to a reduction. Big Foot is one of Chevron’s deep water projects in the GOM. Production facilities are designed to produce 75,000 b/d of crude oil and 25 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The field has an estimated production life of 35 years.

Ironically, CVX also approved a decision to invest an initial $5.7 billion in another deep water GOM project called Anchor. First oil is expected in 2024 and it too is expected to produce 75,000 b/d of crude oil and 28 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

It is just one of many projects coming that will be coming online in the Gulf of Mexico. The Energy Department expects these projects to contribute about 44,000 b/d in 2019 and about 190,000 b/d in 2020 as projects ramp up production.

Chevron has invested $20 billion per year the past few years and intends to remain flat next year. About $4 billion is earmarked for development in the Permian Basin.

Source: Chevron.

We have to make the tough choices to high-grade our portfolio and invest in the highest-return projects in the world we see ahead of us, and that’s a different world than the one that lies behind us,” CEO Mike Wirth told the Wall Street Journal. “Our emphasis on short cycle investments is expected to deliver improved returns on capital and stronger free cash flow over the long-term.”

Wirth was reluctant to provide an oil price forecast when interviewed by CNBC. “We are positioning Chevron to win in any environment by ratably investing in the highest return, lowest risk projects in our portfolio.”

Chevron has proven it can grow production with less C&E budget.

Source: Chevron.

CVX has been relatively steady while the energy sector as a whole has lost ground.

Conclusions

I previously wrote about how Chevron sees the shale game as a scale game. They have the size and resources to dominate the Permian, along with ExxonMobil.

With its focus on the Permian and Gulf of Mexico, Chevron has de-risked its portfolio and shortened the cycle from drilling to cash flow. And with its downstream business, it is much more stable than a stand-alone E&P company. It is a good choice for investors seeking an exposure in the energy sector.

To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.