Cubic Corporation: Opportunity To Grab Long-Term Profits Due To Short-Term Price Dip

The stock has already recovered almost 50 percent of its loss in less than 30 days.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) is a 70-year old technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The two primary businesses for Cubic are providing transportation solutions to reduce congestion in cities worldwide, and providing command, control, training and other solutions for the United States military and similar commercial needs.

Cubic's 2019 annual report lists transportation solutions as being responsible for 57 percent of sales. As an example product per the annual report, if you are familiar with the San Francisco Bay Area Clipper Card that makes it easy to ride and transfer between numerous different municipal transit systems, Clipper is a Cubic Corporation provided product.

On November 20, 2019, Cubic was trading at $73.48 which was near a 52-week high. The next day the stock priced dropped to $57.57 - a loss slightly exceeding 20 percent.

The stock price trading graph starkly shows the loss in value. The stock has recovered close to half of the loss.

This article will explore the cause for the drop in stock price and long-term outlook for the company.

Cubic Corporation Historic Financial Overview

The Seeking Alpha five-year stock chart shows Cubic Corporation's stock price roughly doubling since a low in February 2016 and increasing by roughly 40 percent in the full five-year period before the recent dip.

By comparison, this is a little worse than the steady increase seen for the S&P 500 Index over five years, but better than the S&P 500 since the February 2016 low.

Cubic has paid a semi-annual dividend since 1989. Although not large, the dividend has been a steady 27 cents per share annual payout for the last five years.

On November 20, 2019, Cubic released its form 10-K for quarterly and annual reporting as of September 30th.

For the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, Cubic's sales increased 24.4 percent. Over the last five years Cubic's sales have increased 45.4 percent. (Source: 2019 Annual Report).

Cost of sales increased 27.5 percent in 2019 and 46.1 percent over the past five years. But since costs are a smaller amount, the dollar amount of overall sales revenue less cost of sales has continued to grow Selling, general and administrative expenses only increased 4.4 percent in 2019, and only 38 percent over the past five years - which almost all that occurring four years ago.

Overall, in my view it is fair to say Cubic Corporation has been a solid business with growing revenues and increasing stock price.

What Happened to Cause the Recent Price Collapse?

Cubic missed analysts fourth quarter projections in two ways. Or, as I prefer to think about "misses" is that analysts were imperfect, as they necessarily often will be, in attempting to project exact dollar amounts for future financial performance.

Analysts projected Cubic would earn $440.3M in revenue during the fourth quarter. Cubic actually earned $471.2M, a material miss of seven percent.

Normally, a company substantially exceeding analysts revenue projections is good news and the stock price increases.

But analysts also anticipated the company would have earnings per share of $1.94. Instead of coming in with an even higher EPS due to the strong revenue growth, Cubic came in four percent lower at $1.86.

Why the lower EPS despite rapidly growing revenue?

Cubic took an extra $20M hit in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, for EBITA. This pushed adjusted net income down below projections. In Cubic's press release and financial summary management said the cause was a higher effective tax rate. During the company's earnings call management also said the higher tax rate would impact earnings next year by being a couple points higher; and two recent acquisitions using debt would result in higher interest payments. Those two factors will impact adjusted net income next year and management was not specific on the numbers they project.

Management during the earnings call provided EPS guidance for 2020 in the range of $3.10 to $3.70. This was well short of a consensus of analysts' projections estimating EPS at $3.97.

Long-Term Outlook

EPS has been surging the past few years per the recent 10-K report:

2017 - $1.62

2018 - $2.19

2019 - $3.13

2020 - $3.10-$3.70 guidance

Management in the earnings call noted 2019 EPS was above the midpoint of the company's guidance range.

The company notes in its 10-K that its government contracts, particularly in the transportation sector for the majority of company sales, tend to be long-term fixed contracts. I have not read anything suggesting Cubic has a real risk of losing any major contract next year. Rather, all indications are revenue will keep surging.

Next year expect revenue to keep increasing but EPS to increase, but be tempered by higher tax rates and payment of interest on new acquisitions.

Recommendation

I am not concerned about higher EBITA next year due to acquisitions costs because those costs will go away while revenue from the acquisitions begin to accrue to the company. The importance of this issue depends on your investment time-frame.

If you are looking for a short-term investment with rapid growth and significant stock price appreciation next year then Cubic Corporation may not be for you.

The low dividend rate means Cubic is likely not a target for investors seeking long-term dividend income.

Taking analysts' previous projections of $3.97 EPS for 2020, a 20 percent reduction (correlating with the immediate 20 percent drop in stock price) is $3.18 EPS. That is on the low end of management guidance a year out and likely reflects too severe of a price penalty.

Using a mid-range company guidance amount of $3.40 for 2020 is a 14.4 percent decrease from analysts projections. Applying that percentage decrease to the previous $73.48 stock price reveals a new target price of $63.70, which is about where the price is as this article is written.

Looking farther out, as the acquisition costs recede, there is continued strong revenue from the fixed government contracts, and revenue from the acquisitions ramp up, I see Cubic primed to continue its strong EPS growth.

In other words, if you are a patient investor and see a company stock once trading at $73 which has a temporary dip to $63, and is expected to be in a stronger position in coming years due to increased revenue from acquisitions, then this is an opportunity.

As an example of how the costs versus revenue can work for the company, during the earnings call management was asked about the EBITA decrease next year in relation to the sale of a Troposcatter product to the United States Marines. Management said the 2020 first quarter would see a $2.5M investment charge for the product. Over the next ten years the contract is expected to generate about $325M in revenue.

Cubic has been a solid company with increasing long-term profits. If you are looking for a stock that is undervalued in relation to its long-term outlook then Cubic should be given a look at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.