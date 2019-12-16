U.S. Inflation, Jobless Claims, Mean No Fed Change In Rates

The various statistics we've got tell us there's just no reason to have another rate change.

As best we can tell there won't be another change in interest rates until the summer.

Earlier in the year we thought there would be another Fed interest rate change now. We haven't had one simply because one is unnecessary.

Jobless numbers

We have the jobless numbers - initial unemployment claims - for the past week and the jump in them looks ominous:

In the week ending December 7, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 252,000, an increase of 49,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 203,000.

This isn't as bad as it looks:

(Jobless claims from Department of Labor)

This isn't actually as bad as it looks. Yes, it's says that it's seasonally adjusted but that's not quite true. The way in which Thanksgiving wanders the calendar isn't something we do adjust for and that's the explanation of the leap here.

Treasury Budget

There are fun things we can gather from the report on the Treasury Budget. Like, for example, the Trump tax reforms might be working:

Federal receipts rose 9.3% on a year-ago basis to $225.2 billion thanks to gains in individual income and payroll taxes.

Interesting, no? Reducing taxes leads to a surge in tax receipts? But fun as that is to point to the Laffer Curve that would be politics, not investment. The important point for us here is the following:

(US budget deficit from Moody's Analytics)

The point here being that we're getting substantial fiscal stimulus to the economy. As Keynes taught us it doesn't matter whether we get stimulus from monetary policy or taxation and spending - fiscal - what matters is that if the economy needs it we get it. Sure, we can argue about the effectiveness of either, the desirability of either, but the macroconomic effect is that each works, it's the totality of both that matters. As Scott Sumner goes on to point out this means that if we're getting that fiscal stimulus a sensible central bank will reduce the amount of monetary stimulus to thereby gain the agreed target for the economy as a whole.

A larger budget deficit means less rate cutting that is. Of course, too much deficit will lead to interest rate rises on the same logic but we're not there yet.

The Federal budget is stimulatory at present. Thus we're unlikely to get further monetary stimulus in the form of lower interest rates.

Producer inflation

We also have our estimates for producer price inflation and there's nothing there to cause alarm.

The Producer Price Index for final demand was unchanged in November, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices increased 0.4 percent in October and fell 0.3 percent in September. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index advanced 1.1 percent for the 12 months ended in November.

This is not a prelude to a rise in interest rates as inflation is below that Fed target. Agreed, this isn't the correct inflation rate that the Fed actually targets, that's core PCE, but it is indicative.

(Producer price inflation from Moody's Analytics)

The Federal Reserve

We've also just had the December Fed meeting. At which they didn't announce a change in interest rates. From the above we can see why.

There simply isn't any point in another rate change.

(Fed interest rates from Moody's Analytics)

Start back from the beginning here a moment. The Federal Reserve has a twin target, low unemployment consistent with an around 2% inflation rate. Inflation is, by their preferred measure, a little below target. Unemployment, well, we're testing generational lows with that number. Sure, the jobless number for this past week looks high but we've that seasonal factor. And we should never forget that the jobless claims rate is extremely low by historical standards. The total labour force today is twice the size it was the last time the number was this low.

Further, if we were to decide that the economy needed a bit more stimulus then we can see that the Federal budget deficit is already providing that.

Inflation isn't climbing above target, we've already got whatever stimulus we might require, why would the Fed change interest rates?

My view

I think we're in for a season of peace and even boredom concerning the Federal Reserve and interest rates. There's simply no reason for them to change rates at present. Either there's really, simply, no reason, or the minor adjustments necessary are being handled by fiscal policy. Of course, this means that if, as and when, higher rates are required then monetary policy is going to have to fight that headwind of the budget deficit.

But for the moment we're in a welcome stasis as far as monetary policy is concerned.

The investor view

Monetary policy, as with fiscal, is now pretty much set for the next 6 months or so. This means that we've not got to worry about macroeconomic policy change and any effects of such upon our investment stance. I expect US GDP growth to be mild but consistent, barring any silliness over trade policy. Given that environment macro- issues rather retreat into the background. We're best advised to be looking for specific situations in companies and or sectors, not trying to trade the general direction of the economy or policy.

