Duck Aflac For The Moment

Aflac (AFL) is currently trading above fair value, but this top-ranked supplemental insurer and Dividend Aristocrat is nonetheless still worth considering as a viable long-term investment.

That Aflac is trading above fair value is not really a matter of dispute. After all, although the stock currently trades at a discount to the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 23.05, it currently trades at a price of $53.17 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, which quite a bit above its five-year average P/E ratio of 10.70. Furthermore, its current dividend yield of 2.03% is quite a bit below its five-year average dividend yield of 2.26%. These figures alone suggests it is at a valuation that is somewhat higher than may be merited. But by how much?

In determining fair value, I use the following four-step process. First, I divide the current P/E of 13.10 by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.87 (13.10 / 15 = 0.87). I then divide this valuation ratio by the current share price of $53.17 (53.17 / 0.87 = 61.12). This first step gives us a figure of $61.12.

Next, I divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E of 10.70 to get a valuation ratio of 1.22 (13.10 / 10.70 = 1.22). I then divide this valuation ratio by the current share price of $53.17 (53.17 / 1.22 = 43.58). This second step gives us a figure of $43.58.

Then, I divide the five-year average dividend yield of 2.26% by the five-year average dividend yield of 2.03% to get a valuation ratio of 1.11 (2.26 / 2.03 = 1.11). I then divide this valuation ratio by the current share price of $53.17 (53.17 / 1.11 = 47.90). This third step gives us a figure of $47.90.

Finally, I find an average of the three figures generated in the preceding steps to derive a final figure: (61.12 + 43.58 + 47.90) / 3 = 50.87. Therefore, I calculate fair value for Aflac at $50.87, 4.33% below its current share price of $53.17.

Now, this may not seem like much of a problem for a prospective investor, as Aflac has plenty of attractive aspects to it. The business model of Aflac remains a sustainable one: the insurer takes on businesses as clients, offering the employees of said businesses the choice of purchasing Aflac insurance via payroll deductions, be it coverage for accidents, critical illness, dental treatment, short-term illness or vision-related problems. The insurance they offer is supplemental, which has the advantage of being less vulnerable to government regulation than other types of insurance. And, of course, there is the famous duck mascot, which has made the Aflac brand a prominent one in the U.S. and Japanese markets in which it operates.

Aflac's duck mascot has provided the supplemental insurance provider with great brand recognition in the U.S. and Japan. Image taken from Aflac.

The revenue and net income figures over the past five years reflect the viability of the Aflac business model. While these figures may appear somewhat lumpy, one must take into account the conversion of Japanese yen into the dollar-denominated figures reported.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 22.73 billion 2.95 billion 2015 21.04 billion 2.53 billion 2016 22.9 billion 2.66 billion 2017 21.81 billion 4.6 billion 2018 22.19 billion 2.92 billion

The quarterly earnings figures for the present financial year reflect the continuation of this trend.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 5.61 billion 928 million Q2 5.4 billion 817 million Q3 5.69 billion 777 million Total 16.7 billion 2.5 billion

Such has been Aflac's historic profitability that the company has been able to reward shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for thirty-six years, a record that makes it a Dividend Aristocrat. And with a net worth of $29.44 billion against long-term debt of $6.23 billion, cash-on-hand worth $4.22 billion and investment assets worth $134.79 billion, Aflac seems perfectly placed to continue raising its dividend in the years ahead, particularly as EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 3.53%.

That is not to say there are not risks, however. 69.2% of Aflac's earnings come from its Japan operations, and Japan has the highest national debt of any country worldwide, with public debt making up 234.18% of its GDP. Low interest rates have made this burden a manageable one hitherto, but the aging and declining Japanese population portends sluggish future economic growth, and a default caused by a possible economic crisis would prove costly to Aflac.

So, in light of the above, how should a prospective investor approach Aflac? I will state upfront that it should not be sold - whatever happens to Aflac as a result of its Japanese exposure, I do not see the business being so thoroughly undermined to the point where it would no longer merit consideration as any sort of investment. At the very least, it is certainly a hold. Buying it at a time when it is trading at 4.33% above fair value seems unwise, particularly as it is also trading above its five-year average, and it would be better to wait for a more opportune entry point.

In short, if you have Aflac, hold it. If you are a prospective investor, duck Aflac for now, but keep an eye on it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.