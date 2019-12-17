ACP: Recapping The Rights Offering At Expiration

We would wait for a couple of weeks to see if a better entry opp materializes if you're interested in buying.

The new NAV will be $11.66 and will be reflected in the next couple of weeks. That means the current discount is -3.10%.

This article was first published on November 14. All data herein is from that point unless otherwise specified.

Aberdeen Credit Strategies (ACP)

ACP's rights offering expired on the 13th. Let's review the action in the prices and how we can think of the fund in our portfolios. We are seeing a lot of rights offerings lately as discounts tighten to levels not seen for at least three years. Fund sponsors use these tactics, typically to the detriment of their shareholders as a means of increasing fee revenue. After all, if they increase the size of the fund by 20% through the offering, they increase their fees by ~20%. More importantly, the incremental margins on that additional 20% of revenue - I am told by insiders - can be upwards of 90%!!

First, let's review the history of the record. The transferable rights offering was announced on October 2, 2019 and filed with the SEC on October 8th. The offering prospectus (dated October 16, 2019) showed that the offering would expire at 5pm on November 13, 2019. Shareholders of record received on right for each outstanding shares entitling the holders to purchase one new common share for every three rights owned. So, potentially another 33% of net assets in the fund is fully subscribed.

The subscription price per share is then determined on the expiration date and we were notified that it was $10.17. The formula for it was set forth in the prospectus:

The subscription price per Common Share (the "Subscription Price") will be determined on the Expiration Date, and will be based upon a formula equal to 90% of the average of the last reported sales price of a Common Share of the Fund on the NYSE on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days (the "Formula Price"). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 82% of the Fund's net asset value per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, the Subscription Price will be 82% of the Fund's net asset value per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on that day. The estimated Subscription Price has not yet been determined by the Fund.

The NAV as of the 13th close was $12.34 showing a large discount of -8.43% but that number is going to change from the dilution of the new shares. The rights pricing though means that they are buying the new shares at a -17% discount.

What does the pricing action look like?

You can see that the market anticipated the dilution fairly accurately once the prospectus was issued. The price got very close to a premium and it seemed that Aberdeen pulled the trigger on the offering. This is not something that is specific to Aberdeen. Many sponsors have been conducting rights offerings at a discount to NAV.

This is typical pricing action for a rights offering. The price immediately falls on the announcement and then tends to recover some of that loss. When the prospectus (N-2/A) comes out, the price tends to fall again and further than the first go-around. When the expiration occurs, the share price tends to fall again, especially during the period when the price is calculated.

Recall that a rights offering done at a premium to NAV is typically not dilutive (read: a bad thing) but those done at a discount to NAV are dilutive unless you fully subscribe to the offering.

Typically, when a rights offering is done below NAV, my advice to you is to sell your shares immediately. You can always buy back once the expiration passes. Rights offerings tend to dry up some of the 'buying demand' since current shareholders can hold off buying new shares and simply subscribe for a sizable discount. You also see increased selling as the largely retail customer doesn't understand what is going on and sells their position- especially with the weaker price action.

I've been surprised that the price action hasn't been weaker. But the broader CEF space seeing so much strength could be propping up ACP. The price has been stagnant in the wake of the offering in the last two while most bond funds have tightened to NAV.

Calculating The Rights Offering Effect

The fund prior to expiration of the rights offering had 13,074,072 shares outstanding and a NAV of $12.34 (November 13 numbers). Total net assets were thus, ~$161M. It looks like they issued 4,358,024 shares at an offering price of $10.17.

The gross proceeds of the offering were $44,321,104 which after offering expenses comprised of $1.78M in sales loads and $573K of other expenses, adds $41.9M of new assets into the fund. The new shares outstanding will be 17,432,096 on net assets of $203M meaning the NAV will be $11.66.

The price as I write this is $11.30 leaving the discount at just -3.1%. That is inline with the 6-month average but just under half of the 3-year average of 6.7%.

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital)

The Portfolio

The portfolio is highly junky with a large amount of CCC-rated debt. I would consider this portfolio to be equity-lite given the vast amount of low-rated credits. However, they have been lightening that up in the last 18 months going from 52% CCC to 39% in April.

(Source: N-CSR)

As of the latest fact sheet from September 30th, the level of CCC-rated debt fell further to 32%. Most of that moved into single-B which now accounts for 46% of the total portfolio. Double-B was unchanged at 19%.

The fund is a global strategy with just 27% of the portfolio in U.S. assets. The UK and Europe have larger weights in the portfolio at ~31% each.

(Source: N-CSR)

Financials are the largest sector weight in the portfolio accounting for most of that European weight.

(Source: Factsheet)

The most highly correlated CEFs to ACP include Pioneer Diversified High Income (HNW), Pioneer High Income (PHT), Nuveen Global High Income (JGH), and Barings Global Short Duration HY (BGH). The fund is also fairly correlated to preferred funds which is due to a combination of the European/UK financials exposure plus the low quality debt almost to the point of moving into the equity realm (first populated by preferred stocks).

(Source: ig.com)

Concluding Thoughts

My personal feeling is that there is some value in the CCC-rated stuff if you place these assets in the right box. I implore investors not to think of these as quality debt instruments but maybe high yield stocks. Since the start of the year, CCC has not rallied much while BB-rated debt has. Just recently, the BB effective yield hit 3.90%. That is not a spread above treasuries but the total yield. Back in December of last year, that yield was 6.10%. Compare that to CCC which is at 12.7% today, roughly the same level as December of last year. So while the yield on BB has been reduced by 36%, CCC hasn't budged despite the strong rally in both the debt and equity markets.

Data by YCharts

While I like the setup here for CCC as a means to deploy some equity capital into a better risk-adjusted play (as opposed to just investing directly into something like (SPY), the discount for ACP is not going to be wide enough for me to want to get in.

I do think the price could see further declines as the NAV gets reset in the next 5-7 trading days (my estimate). That may present a better opportunity to add shares. But again, I consider these a higher risk asset and should not be considered "safe" or in the same realm as other debt CEFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.