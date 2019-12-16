Applied Materials: Headwinds For 2020 From Minimal Capex Spends

KLAC remains my top pick as advanced metrology/inspection equipment is needed to maintain TSMC's 80% yield at the 5nm nodes.

Further headwinds in 2020 will come from epitaxy business losses at Intel, a -5% capex spend in memory, and ramp in EUV lithography processes.

Applied Materials is expected to lose market share again in CY2020 after a slight rise in 2019 from revenue pull-ins from foundry/logic customers in 4Q.

Cyclical revenue variations of semiconductor and semiconductor equipment coincide within a few months of each other.

Cyclical Semiconductor and Semiconductor Equipment Industries

Chart 1 shows changes in revenues for semiconductor and semiconductor equipment companies between 1992 and 2020, showing these industries are (1) synergistic and (2) cyclical. Semiconductor companies (blue line) show a ramp in revenues due to increased demand for chips, and then purchase equipment to expand capacity.

But there is always an overshoot. All semis in a sector will realize that new capacity is needed, and they build fabs and purchase equipment not only for near-term anticipated need, but for future demand. After a peak in building and equipment purchases, there is a slowdown in capex (equipment and building) until new demand is needed and another cycle begins.

Semiconductor cycles are usually triggered by (1) inventory buildup and/or (2) economic factors.

Typically supply shortages will trigger high demand for chips, causing a rise in ASPs and revenue. During this period of ramping, end-users of chips will often purchase more than they need to avoid being put on allocation or to avoid higher prices later on. But since there is an overshoot, the resulting excess supply results in a drop in revenues and ASPs. There is also a strong correlation between chip demand and GDP. When GDP is strong and growing, citizens feel wealthy and will go out and buy gadgets containing chips, such as smartphones and cars. When GDP starts dropping or is stagnant, the opposite happens. On the corporate front, IT spending at corporations also follows the same trend.

An obvious observation in Chart 1 is the larger YoY revenue changes for equipment compared to semiconductors. These swings are indicative of the over-and-under shoot in equipment purchases by the semis. It is also critical for investors to recognize that any analogy between equipment revenues and stock price need to be interpreted to avoid a stock seemingly overbought or oversold.

Chart 1

Comparing Top Semiconductor Vs. Semiconductor Equipment Companies

Based on the charts above, semiconductor companies have the edge over equipment companies based on revenue growth and lower volatility. This sector will look at some of the top individual companies as candidates for investment based on revenues and ranking among peers.

Top Semiconductor Companies

Table 1 compares the stock growth in 2018 and how they compare to the revenue growth for the top 5 companies. Also included in Table 1 is the No. 23 company on the list of top 25 equipment companies in The Information Network's report "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips."

Table 1 also shows semiconductor revenues through three quarters of 2019 and stock growth YTD (through December 13, 2019).

In 2018, semiconductor revenues increased for all companies to varying degrees while stocks decreased for all companies to varying degrees except Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). For 2019, the opposite is occurring. Revenues are decreasing YTD while stock prices are increasing. Intel revenue dropped the least in 2019 YTD yet the stock grew the least.

Also note that in 2018 and 2019, there is no correlation between revenues or company rank and stock price changes.

Top Semiconductor Equipment Companies

Table 2 compares the stock growth in 2018 and how it compares to the revenue growth for the top 5 equipment companies as well as the No. 30 company on the list of top 30 equipment companies in The Information Network's report "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts."

Table 2 also shows semiconductor equipment revenues through three quarters of 2019 and stock growth YTD (through December 13, 2019).

In 2018, semiconductor equipment revenues increased for all companies to varying degrees while stocks decreased for all companies to varying degrees except Applied Materials (AMAT). For 2019, the opposite is occurring. Revenues are decreasing YTD while stock prices are increasing.

Also note that in 2018 and 2019, there is no correlation between revenues or company rank and stock price changes.

*Applied Materials has used different revenue recognition practices in 2019 taking revenue from 2018 and adding it to 2019. This 2018 YoY revenues will end up lower than shown and 2019 revenues YTD are -14% but would be -16% YTD without these revenue recognition changes. For 2018, revenues would be +1.1% without taking money from 2018 instead of -1.2%.

I discussed the pull-in of $170 million in revenues from AMAT's 3Q FY2018 into 3Q FY 2019 in an August 19, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials: It Was Worse Than It Appears."

Since I was the only analyst reporting this phenomenon and it went unreported elsewhere, AMAT did it again in taking another $63 million in revenues in 4Q 2018 and sticking them in 4Q 2019.

Chart 2 (top) shows the original financial revenues for AMAT for 4Q 2018 after they were just reported, and again (bottom) for 4Q 2018 when 4Q 2019 revenues were reported.

Chart 2

Investor Takeaway

Revenues

Over the past 25 years, the trendline of revenues of both sectors gives just a slight edge to semiconductor revenues. Thus, an investor's decision to purchase a stock should not be sector based but individual stock based.

In the second section of this article I attempted to do a deeper dive into the top individual sector companies, showing revenues for 2017 through 3Q 2019 including market shares for 2017 and 2018. I then presented stock price changes for 2018 and YTD 2019 for the top five and the bottom company in both sectors.

Results show there is no direct correlation between revenue and stock price for individual companies. In fact, the opposite is observed. In 2018, nearly all semiconductor companies reported positive YoY revenue growth. But of the top five companies, stock prices dropped between January 1 and December 31 except for Intel.

Also in 2018, nearly all semiconductor equipment companies reported positive YoY revenue growth except for AMAT and a few third-tier companies, yet stock prices of the top five companies dropped.

In 2019, the opposite trend was observed. All companies in both sectors reported negative YoY revenue growth except KLA (KLAC), yet stock prices increased for all companies.

My top semiconductor equipment pick is KLAC as the company benefits from underappreciated product cycles in core process control to maintain, for example, TSMC's (TSM) 80% yield at 5nm.

From Chart 2 (bottom) AMAT's Q4 2019 Foundry, logic share of revenues was 58%, up YoY from 40% in Q4 2018. This is due to pull-ins of foundry revenues from TSMC. For 2020, I expect capex spend from TSM to now be 0%.

Intel is another strong customer of AMAT, but I forecast its capex spend to increase only 1.8% in 2020. Also, my sources have told me that AMAT lost all its epitaxy business at Intel to ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) because of poor performance of its equipment. This should further impact revenues going forward. I point out in the next subsection the importance of market share and how a company with a product that is not "best of breed" will lose market share to competitors (see Chart 4 below).

Market Share

One of the important data points is market share of companies among their peers. A company's revenue changes, if over several quarters or years, would indicate that the company's products are not considered the "best of breed." Customers evaluate a vendor's product (chip or equipment) and make a decision based on results. In the equipment sector, this evaluation process can take nine months.

When a customer needs to purchase more of the product, the supplier benefits with increased revenues. This means a competitor's revenues would be negatively impacted. Steadily decreasing market share means its products are not competitive.

Increased revenues to the winning vendor means more money that could be spend on R&D and acquisitions to further improve product. That means further increases in market share.

Chart 3 illustrates data from Table 2 showing revenue for 9mos of 2019 compared to 2018. Data show AMAT revenues of -16.1% if they were not manipulated (-16.1%) versus reported numbers (-13.6%).

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows AMAT's market share from 2013 through 2020. Share will increase 20bps in 2019 because of revenue pulling from 2018, as explained above, and from equipment pull-ins from TSM.

Chart 4

Sector Competition

Investors must recognize that companies are in business to make money, and they compete against their peers for that business. Therefore, positive news or earning reports should not be construed as positive for competitors, yet it nearly always does.

For example, in Table 1 three memory companies are included in the top five - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and Micron Technology (MU). All three reported similar 2018 increase in revenues and drop in stock prices, and all three reported similar 2019 decrease in revenues and rise in stock prices. These companies are spending billions of dollars on fab construction, equipment, and R&D to differentiate their product to compete for purchase orders from customers. With a finite customer base, investors must differentiate between positive news from one company that may positively impact competitor's financials and positive news that will negatively affect competitors.

In Table 2 it must be recognized that AMAT competes against Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) in deposition and etch, and against ASML (ASML) and KLAC in metrology/inspection. Also, as foundry/logic companies move from DUV, with multiple patterning steps, to EUV, deposition-etch steps are minimized, reducing the need for these process tools from AMAT, KLAC, and Tokyo Electron.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.