BlackBerry: Better-Than-Expected Earnings May Lead To A Turnaround Story

About the Company

BlackBerry (BB) is a security software and services company that offers solutions for enabling IoT, which includes endpoint management, protection, and secure communications, among other services. The company works across multiple verticals, which comprise transportation, government, education, healthcare and manufacturing.

Valuation

With the EV around $3 billion and annual revenue base of about $1 billion, we see the EV/revenue ratio of 3.7x as appropriate at this time, which translates into the target price of $7. At this point, we believe that BB has taken much of its "medicine" already and the bottom may have been reached. We are cautiously optimistic about the drivers below, which, in our view, translate into a turnaround story of sorts.

Why a Turnaround Story

See Acceleration in IoT Business: We believe this business will accelerate during the quarter: from -5% Y/Y to -2.3% Y/Y, driven mostly by new clients. Further, we expect the BTS segment to grow at least 17% Y/Y, while the ESS segment grows roughly 9% Y/T. All of these estimates denote a serious improvement from the previous quarter, which we believe marked a short-term bottom for the company.

BlackBerry QNX as the Core Driver of BTS: We expect QNX to demonstrate a solid contribution to the BTS revenue base, with QNX growing aggressively, despite the pressures on the auto production. Customers continue to actively spend on BB software in both current and future auto designs, which should help with ARPU down the road.

Radar Segment to Benefit From New Clients: If last quarter BB added 8 new clients, such as Labatt, we believe that this quarter should have at least 10 new customers, particularly since the pricing effects are so favorable. Further, we expect incremental business from existing companies, such as Lowe's.

Cylance to Show Momentum, Albeit Possibly Not This Quarter, But 2020: We are projecting 26% Y/Y growth in 4Q, which is as much as 400 bps of acceleration from the prior quarter, driven by robust growth in active subscriptions in professional services and manufacturing segments. At the same time, we believe that momentum may be even stronger in 2020, when financial services traction kicks in and we may see Cylance grow at 35%+ Y/Y.

Oil & Gas Industry to Show Further Traction: We see this as a new and developing vertical for BB, destined for some bumps along the road, given the fluctuations of oil prices but at the same we believe that there will much traction beyond 2020, once the vertical fully develops. Management was upfront about it in the past: "While we are not satisfied with the short-term results, the timing of these changes is important as we are entering a refreshed cycle of our security and communication products that are well-suited for the current security trends."

Don't Forget Service Access Fees: As we meticulously model the BB business, we are also cognizant of service access fees, which we estimate to be around $6 MM during the quarter. This is a fairly small, but often overlooked contribution, which we actually expect to trend at a $40 MM run rate for the year 2020.

Risks to Our Thesis

Macro risks: Economic slowdown has a risk of harming Blackberry's business.

Tariff risks: The trade threat is substantially tied to macro risks, which is mainly manifested via tariffs; hence, there is inevitable caution that companies have toward investments as a result.

Technological risks: Failure along any step in the supply chain can lead not only to business slowdown, but to a branding risk, from which BB may struggle to recover.

Regulatory risks: The security software sector cannot escape these risks, particularly when it comes to the international segment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.