Behind The Idea: First Majestic Silver - Reality About To Bite

Debentures will put a lid on the share price from here, offering downside protection for our short call. The ever-expanding share registry serves a similar function.

The CEO hardly inspires confidence. His reputation for outrageous calls and pandering to conspiracy theories could be viewed as entertaining; however, his actions indicate that he actually walks the talk.

The recent rally was the result of a well-timed marketing campaign to support the company's at-the-market facility. It was driven by hot money looking for exposure to silver, following a highly speculative narrative. Luckily for First Majestic this hot money had hardly anywhere else to go. Insiders and smart money were more than happy to sell at the same time.

Free cash flow from operations has been elusive for years. Selling its own shares has become the company's main line of business.

First Majestic's operations have been hollowed out by several years of under-investment. Most mines in the company's portfolio are un-profitable, and those that are generating free cash flow are run beyond their means.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bearish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Itinerant: All the usual valuation metrics fall flat when applied to First Majestic Silver, which I describe in the article as "a shrinking company with a ballooning share count that's neither generating any free cash flow nor returning capital to shareholders". Optionality is the name of the game here, as is with most other primary silver miners, whereby speculators appear to be betting on much higher silver prices turning un-profitable mines into profitable ones. I am finding this argument hard to swallow at the best of times, as I see multiple headwinds for silver miners even if the underlying metal rallies. However, while I find the optionality argument questionable for silver miners in general, I am astounded at the level of speculation baked into First Majestic's share price. The share price has outperformed peers significantly, apparently without the support of fundamental data.

My best explanation for this out-performance is well-timed marketing, coupled with a distinct lack of alternatives. First Majestic is one of only two remaining silver miners with a listing on an American exchange, a sizable market cap, and sufficient liquidity. The second company, Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) currently has its hands full bedding down a large acquisition, a deal that has added significant risks and has attracted a lot of critical press. Speculators obviously chose First Majestic as their vehicle of choice for their bet.

Tellingly, insiders and large shareholders have been quite happy to sell into the rally.

The rally seems to have hit a ceiling around the $11 mark. I believe, the combination of motivated sellers, constant dilution by the at-the-market facility, and the convertible debentures is keeping this lid firmly in place, thus providing downside protection for the shorts.

SA: Many short theses are supported by problems in one of the financial statements but here it appears there are problems with all three - can you discuss each of these and how it strengthens your thesis?

Itinerant: Lack of free cash flow from operations over extended periods of time is the main culprit in my opinion. The company's portfolio of silver mines is simply not profitable in current market conditions, and keeping them online without spending the necessary sustaining capex has only made them worse for wear. The company uses the usual tricks of the trade to let margins appear better than they actually are, but the cash flow statement hardly ever lies at the end of each quarter.

The balance sheet shows a relatively healthy working capital position, thanks to prolific sales of the company's own shares, and there is no immediate concern with regards to debt re-payment. However, it's quite conceivable that First Majestic is delaying impairment charges and overdue mine closures due to debt covenants.

SA: Can you discuss the value of not taking the financial statements or management statements at face value and doing your own adjustments? In general, where do you see investors go wrong by doing this?

Itinerant: Creative cost reporting is ubiquitous in the mining sector and that's always a good point to start digging. Guidelines for cost reporting exist, but unfortunately there are plenty of loop holes and ways to hide certain cost positions. It's important to understand what a company includes in any given cost metric, and what it doesn't include.

Personally, I try to understand the balance sheet as well as possible, and once I am OK with the balance sheet I tend to turn straight to the cash flow statement when looking at mining companies. The necessary information is almost always there, but often one finds it in the footnotes rather than in the consolidated statements. I'd encourage investors to actually read the footnotes.

SA: Is there an opportunity for a pair trade here (shorting AG and buying one of its peers or silver itself)?

Itinerant: Most primary silver miners are battling the same problems as First Majestic, so I'd be reluctant to go long on any of them. If I was to make a bullish pick for a pair trade I'd probably go for a promising development company -- SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) comes to mind or MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG). However, I am not sure if these picks still fit the strict rules for a pair trade as they are not producers yet, and the thesis for them would include the buy-out potential. So perhaps just the metal itself would make a good better half.

Additional disclosure: Itinerant is long Sandstorm Gold