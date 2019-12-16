Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares: Another Conservative Regional Bank Play

This is certainly not a home run, but should be a solid performer in the upcoming turbulence of an election year.

My metrics show that the bank performance has caught up to the price and there may be a nice gain in the upcoming year or two.

I had not planned to do another article for the year but, since the Putnam Bancorp buyout, I am down to eight stocks in my portfolio so thought I should add one more before 2019 comes to a close. After recently choosing a couple of banks which don’t pay dividends, I am going back to an income producer. I went to my Fidelity Stock Screener, toyed around with it for a while and finally ended up with the following search criteria.

3.2%> Dividend Yield > 2%

Dividend Payout < 40%

P/B less than 1.4

Return on Equity > 7.5%

Return on Assets > 1%

Shares Outstanding < 30 million

These were not as specific as I would have liked but were the best fit for ranges that Fidelity offers. Table 1 shows the 15 banks that passed the filter.

Table 1: Banks Passing Screen Filters

Symbol Company Name Price Yield Payout P/B ROA ROE Shares (Mil) ACNB ACNB Corp $35.66 2.81% 28.02% 1.36 1.42% 13.50% 7.075 BMTC Bryn Mawr Bank Corp $39.31 2.65% 32.76% 1.31 1.27% 10.28% 20.124 BSRR Sierra Bancorp $27.20 2.77% 32.55% 1.38 1.35% 11.95% 15.293 CAC Camden National Corp $43.05 2.77% 32.14% 1.40 1.27% 12.23% 15.193 EVBN Evans Bancorp Inc $40.11 2.58% 0.00% 1.37 1.23% 12.83% 4.924 FMAO Farmers & Merch Banc $25.82 2.32% 38.98% 1.27 1.19% 8.31% 11.137 FNCB FNCB Bancorp Inc $8.17 2.43% 41.95% 1.25 1.21% 12.13% 20.171 HBCP Home Bancorp Inc $39.20 2.25% 28.82% 1.16 1.34% 9.48% 9.276 RBCAA Republic Bancorp Inc $45.60 2.29% 29.68% 1.30 1.48% 11.55% 20.951 RVSB Riverview Bancorp Inc $7.29 2.42% 22.47% 1.18 1.49% 12.76% 22.748 SMMF Summit Financial Group $26.93 2.22% 23.02% 1.38 1.37% 13.38% 12.472 THFF First Financial Corp/IN $44.23 2.34% 0.00% 1.10 1.39% 9.40% 13.713 TYCB Calvin Taylor B Banksha $35.25 2.84% 30.29% 1.15 1.28% 8.11% 2.789 UVSP Univest Financial Corp $26.41 3.10% 33.27% 1.14 1.34% 10.64% 29.327 WSBF Waterstone Financial $18.85 2.54% 28.52% 1.32 1.67% 8.42% 27.148

The ones in bold italics (12 of the 15) already have analyst coverage. Many of them are highly rated and I encourage you to look at them as part of your due diligence. However, I stay away from banks that are covered by analysts to give the reader ideas that may not available elsewhere. I also assume the analysts are smarter about the particular bank than me so I defer to their judgement.

This leaves three banks, ACNB Corp, FNCB Bancorp, and Calvin Taylor Bankshares (OTCQX:TYCB). ACNB Corp has called a December 20 special shareholder meeting to approve the issuance of new shares to merge with Frederick County Bank (Maryland). This action would throw my meager tools for a loop and I am not able to competently value the resulting bank.

We now have FNCB Bancorp and TYCB. I found a very nice and current write-up on FNCB which states the bank is a hold. I also looked through their 2018 Annual Report and was not happy with their uneven performance the last five years. I’m certainly not saying they have any issues, but I look for banks with smooth performance upticks for a three to five year period.

So only TYCB remains (Am I the only one that sees that symbol and thinks of The Country's Best Yogurt?), and that’s the bank we will discuss. I found a bullish Seeking Alpha article on TYCB, but it was written over a year and a half ago. Regardless, it is good reading for a prior take on the bank.

Here is a complete timeline of the bank if one is interested, but I will provide a synopsis: In 1890, Calvin B Taylor opened a bank in Berlin, Maryland and in 1907, it became state chartered. In 1960, the bank expanded to Ocean City and continue its expansion with branches in Pocomoke City and Snow Hill (both 1986), Ocean View, Delaware (1998) and Chincoteague, Virginia (2017). TYCB currently has 11 branches at these locations and one loan office in Onley, Virginia. At a special stockholder meeting held on February 7, 1996, Taylor Bank’s shareholders approved a plan whereby the bank became a wholly-owned subsidiary of a new holding company, Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. It appears the shares started trading publicly sometime in 2000 and converted at some point as insiders only own about 725,000 (25%) of the shares.

As always, we start with the capitalization:

Table 2: TYCB Capitalization

Required 2018 2017 2016 Capital Ratios Total Capital/Risk Weighted 10.00% 25.60% 26.90% 30.00% Tier 1 Capital/Risk Weighted 8.00% 25.40% 26.70% 29.80% Common Equity/Risk Weighted 6.50% 25.40% 26.70% 29.80% Tier 1 Capital/Average 5.00% 15.80% 15.30% 16.00%

The bank is well above required capitalization.

Table 3 provides the Bank Financials and ratios from the Annual and Quarterly Reports.

Table 3: TYCB Financials

TYCB (Thousands) 2019 (3rd) 2018 2017 2016 2015 Assets $557,001 $531,910 $521,968 $489,338 $467,009 Liabilities $467,834 $447,121 $440,045 $407,921 $387,228 Shareholder Equity $89,167 $84,789 $81,923 $81,417 $79,781 Equity/Assets 16.01% 15.94% 15.70% 16.64% 17.08% Total Loans Outstanding $352,735 $327,861 $295,153 $266,361 $244,131 Allowance for Loan Losses $753 $619 $793 $717 $889 Provision for Loan Losses $195 $45 $35 $40 $57 Loans Charged Off $247 $63 $223 $163 Non Performing Assets $1,192 $1,092 $1,137 $1,626 Deposits $466,011 $446,132 $439,423 $403,924 $381,864 Loans/Deposit Ratio 75.69% 73.49% 67.17% 65.94% 63.93% Shares Outstanding 2,792,966 2,805,987 2,829,370 2,891,974 2,909,139 Net Interest Income $14,949 $18,144 $16,175 $15,010 $13,864 Non Interest Expense $8,077 $11,081 $10,141 $9,414 $8,709 Total Noninterest Income $2,113 $2,635 $2,397 $2,116 $2,075 Income Taxes $2,170 $2,251 $2,892 $2,745 $2,558 Unrealized Gains/Losses $296 ($314) ($380) $0 $0 Net Income (Total) $6,916 $7,088 $5,124 $4,927 $4,615 Earnings/Share $2.48 $2.53 $1.81 $1.70 $1.59 EPS w/o Unrealized G/L $2.37 $2.64 $1.95 $1.70 $1.59 Dividends/ Share $0.75 $1.24 $0.98 $0.97 $0.96 Share Price at Close of Period $34.50 $33.11 $35.00 $28.00 $29.50 Yield 2.89% 4.98% 3.72% 4.61% 4.33% Shares Repurchased 14,000 25,314 69,318 15,584 17,707 Amount used for Repurchase $450 $757 $1,792 $417 $450 FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 16.01% 15.94% 15.70% 16.64% 17.08% Tangible Book Value $31.93 $30.22 $28.95 $28.15 $27.42 Efficiency Ratio 47% 53% 55% 55% 55% Net Interest Margin 3.65% 3.44% 3.20% 3.14% 3.02% Price/Earnings 10.48 13.11 19.33 16.44 18.60 Price/Book 1.08 1.10 1.21 0.99 1.08 Dividend Payout 31.64% 47.01% 50.38% 56.94% 60.52% Return on Equity 10.58% 8.50% 6.27% 6.11% 5.83% Return on Assets 1.69% 1.35% 1.01% 1.03% 1.01% Non-Performing/Total Assets 0.00% 0.22% 0.21% 0.23% 0.35% Loans Charged Off/Loans 0.08% 0.02% 0.08% 0.07% Stock Valuation P/B $39.27 $37.17 $35.61 $34.63 $33.73 P/E $38.30 $29.38 $21.06 $19.81 $18.45 Buyout Valuation P/B $44.70 $42.30 $40.54 $39.41 $38.39

There are several things to like about this bank. Deposits, Shareholder Equity, and Loans have all increased nicely the past four years. Earnings Per Share is steadily increasing; note there are two columns for EPS. The first is required to be reported by the Government and includes gains and losses from unrealized sales of assets which can be very deceiving if the company holds large amounts of investments which may rise or fall in any given year (see Bank of Utica). The second does not include these gains or losses and is much more accurate for analysis purposes.

Furthermore, if we compare the bank performance to its peers, we see that Taylor Bank compares favorably.

Table 4: TYCB Compared to Other Banks

Ratio Average TYCB Notes Net Charge-offs 0.11% 0.08% 1,2 NPA/Loans 0.73% 0.22% 1,2 Equity/Assets 11.21% 15.94% 1,2 ROA 1.33% 1.69% 1,3 ROE 11.67% 10.58% 1,3 NIM 3.97% 3.65% 1,3 Loans/Deposits 89.00% 75.69% 1,3 Efficiency Ratio 59.13% 47.00% 4 Payout Ratio 30.16% 31.64% 5 P/B 1.23 1.08 5 P/E 11.64 10.48 5

Notes:

1. From Condition of Banks

2. South Atlantic Banks only

3. All Banks in US

4. From Efficiency | All Banks

5. From CSIMarket - Company, Sector, Industry and Market Analysis

Per the Table, the only areas that TYCB trails its peers are ROE and NIM, and they only slightly lag behind in these two ratios. Their Loan/Deposit ratio is still extremely low, meaning they have the flexibility to grow their loan portfolio or stay conservative if the Directors feel a downturn may be coming.

They have also been very busy with share repurchases. Since 2015 they have spent $3,866,000 from Shareholder Equity to repurchase 141,000 shares. This would indicate the Directors feel the bank is undervalued.

I am impressed with the bank, so what is it worth? Using the average P/B and P/E shown in Table 4 will give a tight range of around $38.30-39.27. Given the current price of $35.25, this would be a gain of about 10-15% when dividends are included. The Buyout price, based on the reason PBBI transaction of 1.4X Book Value, would be about $44.70 but I don’t think a buyout is realistic.

I’m ready to buy, but what is the downside, other than the normal recession/depression scenario. Well for one it’s low volume (average 200 per day) and a stagnating stock price. Table 5 provides the price performance for the past three years. After a run-up of 32% (from $27-35) in 2017, the price has stayed around $35 in the two years since. Is there something I don’t know that is keeping people from buying? Or is the bank just so underfollowed that nobody knows about it? I can't answer that, I just have to trust the fundamentals as calculated in my spreadsheet.

Table 5: Three Year TYCB Stock Chart

Well, my metrics in Table 3 showed the stock wasn’t worth $35 per share until the end of 2018 so maybe the price took a breather while the performance caught up. I don’t necessarily believe this, but maybe there is something to my calculations after all.

I am going to add this to the portfolio. I feel like it’s a very safe holding for two (possibly insane) years in the market, with little downside and an almost 3% dividend. I would point out that the dividend has been all over the place in previous years as they simply declared an annual dividend in December. This changed in 2018, when they paid two dividends. In 2019 they have appeared to transition to a regular quarterly payout of 25 cents.

As always, if you buy the stock, or any thinly traded security, always use a limit order so that you don’t pay an outrageous premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.