Materials And Energy Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Energy equipment services and oil/gas are underpriced by more than 30% relative to historical averages in 3 valuation ratios. However, they are below the historical average in profitability, especially energy equipment services. Paper/wood and metals/mining look close to fair price and below the profitability baseline. Chemicals are slightly overpriced and fair in profitability. Packaging and construction materials look overpriced. However, the former has a good profitability ratio and the latter has a good price to free cash flow relative to historical averages, which may partly justify overpricing.

Since last month:

P/E is stable in oil/gas, chemicals, packaging, and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S has improved in paper/wood, is stable in chemicals, packaging, and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/FCF has improved in construction materials, packaging, metals, and deteriorated in energy and chemicals.

ROE has improved in construction materials, packaging, metals, and deteriorated in energy.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF in energy (XLE) and materials (XLB) have lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 2%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in energy and materials with the best momentum in 1 month are Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), Halliburton Co (HAL), Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (NEM), and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factors for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales, and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection.

This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

CEIX CONSOL Energy Inc. OILGASFUEL DNR Denbury Resources Inc. OILGASFUEL KOP Koppers Holdings Inc. CHEM MERC Mercer International Inc. FORESTRY AKS AK Steel Holding Corp. METAL HCC Warrior Met Coal Inc. METAL STLD Steel Dynamics Inc. METAL GEF Greif Inc. PACKAGING IP International Paper Co. PACKAGING SLGN Silgan Holdings Inc. PACKAGING

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in energy and materials on 12/16/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg.") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg. D- P/E P/S Avg. D- P/S P/FCF Avg. D- P/FCF ROE Avg. D-ROE Equip./Sces 16.74 24.2 30.81% 0.62 1.73 64.19% 19.06 35.34 46.06% -12.65 7.34 -19.99 Oil/Gas 10.65 18.53 42.52% 1.40 3.35 58.12% 16.53 29.03 43.05% 1.78 4.47 -2.69 Chemicals 20.70 18.48 -12.01% 1.43 1.21 -18.05% 29.99 25.37 -18.23% 6.45 6.74 -0.29 Construction Materials 38.98 21.44 -81.82% 1.64 1.16 -41.02% 24.70 40.5 39.00% 4.99 5.77 -0.78 Packaging 20.04 17.96 -11.56% 1.13 0.61 -84.98% 22.74 20.09 -13.19% 14.34 8.34 6.00 Metals/Mining 22.47 19.83 -13.33% 2.57 2.65 3.02% 16.38 25.53 35.84% -17.85 -8.6 -9.25 Paper/Wood 22.61 21.27 -6.30% 0.69 0.72 3.49% 11.29 22.81 50.50% 1.79 4.99 -3.20

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with the benchmark in 1 month.

