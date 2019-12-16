Wrap Technologies Inc.: Product Buzz Adding To 2020 Momentum

Maker of non-lethal restraining device for use by law enforcement is being deployed in a trial by the Los Angeles Police Department as a show of confidence in the product.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) manufactures and markets a hand-held restraining device for use in law-enforcement as a non-lethal and less hostile alternative to firearms and taser devices. The company's core product is the 'BolaWrap 100' which discharges an eight-foot bola style tether meant to entangle individuals at a range of 10-25 feet for apprehension. Over 1,300 police departments have requested demonstrations for potential purchases while it's already in use in some markets. Wrap Technologies sees a large market opportunity, including nearly 1 million police officers in the United States, which could one day carry the device. Private security companies, military applications, and an international expansion are further growth drivers. This article takes a look at the investment thesis, including recent developments that suggest the company is building brand and product momentum. This stock remains high-risk and highly speculative but supported by a potentially disruptive product.

Wrap Background

Wrap Technologies' 'Wrap' made headlines in recent weeks, with the Los Angeles City Policy Department acquiring 200 devices in a trial deployment. This is important since the LAPD is one of the largest Police Departments in the United States, and a show of confidence here is likely to generate further interest in the device in other jurisdictions. The press release of a media event included comments by the Police Chief supporting the concept:

"The officers, rather than having to resort to going hands on, or having to resort to greater levels of force, have a standoff ability where they can deploy this wrap and prevent the individual from moving," said Chief Michael Moore of Los Angeles Police Department during the conference. "The deployment of this, we believe, in our testing to date, offers very little risk of any type of injury to the individual it's deployed on. We have about 200 of these devices. They are going to be deployed in all 21 of our area stations."

Indeed, the BolaWrap 100 is already in use with law enforcement departments across the United States in what is typically an early stage test use of a small quantity of devices. Back in October, a news report showed that police were able to use the device successfully in Fresno, California, to apprehend a stabbing suspect. Company representatives conduct an initial training and certify instructors that are then able to train more users. Potentially favorable field data could lead to large orders in the future as described by Wrap Technologies in its last conference call.

A few departments have started ordering, and their second orders, which is big for us; one of the metrics we'll be tracking as we go forward will be what we call full deployment which is -- some department will order few devices and then later when they are very pleased with it, they will come and fully outfit their department, and we're starting to see some of that today.

One of the demand drivers for the company is a new awareness regarding the limitations of tasers which have had some notable cases of failing to subdue suspects that were able to escape or needed to be shot with a firearm. In some cases, the electric charges have been known to cause death by cardiac arrest. In this regard, the BolaWrap 100 is less hostile with a lower risk of injury while fulfilling the same purpose. Wrap Technologies also highlights how Police Departments are looking at ways of avoiding civil lawsuits directed at officers based on injuries when making an arrest with litigation costs surging in recent years. The BolaWrap 100 also has some cost advantages to what are technically more complicated devices like stun-guns marketed by Axon Enterprise Inc. (NYSE:AAXN), the largest player in this segment.

Wrap Technologies is getting positive media mentions in part based on the novelty of the device and sales traction. The stock has surged by over 70% in just the past month indicative of both the positive momentum but also extreme level of volatility. The company owns a manufacturing facility in Arizona, capable of producing 13,500 devices or 27,000 if adding a second shift with plans to add a new facility. Favorably, the company is expanding its distribution network, which is already present in 45 states and 25 countries. The company just released a press release highlighting a new international order with a $161,000 deposit for delivery in 2020 indicative of global awareness.

Financials

With the product launching in late 2018, revenues over the last twelve months have reached $467,300. In the last reported quarter, WRTC generated $268k in total revenues compared to essentially zero in the period 2018. This is a very early stage growth story as it's assumed only a few thousand devices have been sold total. The company does not disclose unit sales, and pricing is also unknown. Revenues are also based on the required single-use cartridges, which is essentially the tether that is discharged, along with accessories like a specialized belt clip. Presumably, customers with devices in the future will need to reorder cartridges as a recurring revenue stream. The company has over $19 million in cash on hand based on a recent secondary offering conduced in Q2.

The issue here comes down to valuation and expectations of what is the addressable market. Considering the company's current market cap of $182 million, WRTC is trading at a price to sales multiple of 390x. If we annualize sales from the last quarter to a full-year rate approaching $1 million, the stock is still trading at a P/S multiple of 180x. Clearly, investors are looking well out into the future and optimistic on the product's potential.

The bullish case is that the BolaWrap captures a fractional market share of the non-lethal weapons market forecast to represent $11.85 billion by 2023. The best-case scenario for Wrap Technologies would be for the BolaWrap to replace the current standard of tasers as the preferred non-lethal device of choice among police officers in the United States.

The problem is when we attempt to rationalize the economics of the business at a per unit level, the current valuation is simply very aggressive. There are believers, however, as it was just announced a private equity fund took a 3% stake with insiders selling restricted shares. According to Wrap Technologies, the production capacity is currently 10,800 devices per year which could be doubled to 21,600 if it ran with a double shift, and 27,000 with a "surge" in production. Again, we don't know the unit pricing, but generously assuming, they can sell each for $500 on average, this represents a revenue potential for devices of around $13.5 million if the company manufactured at full "surge" capacity for an entire year. This is in the context of what the company claims are only "+450 officers" currently trained to use the device in the United States. Training could be a near term logistical challenge.

The point here is that Wrap Technologies is going to need to start selling thousands of the BolaWrap every month to really show traction towards justifying its current valuation. Regardless of the positive headlines, there is a long road ahead.

A big win for the company would be an announcement that a major police department is moving to make the BolaWrap standard equipment. For reference, LAPD currently has 9,000 officers and even outfitting half with the device would be a transformational step for the company's future. An argument could be made that a future deployment among 5% of all police officers in the U.S., which is currently estimated to be 975,000, could be realistic goal. This will really depend on how effective the product is proven to be over time with real world data. It's at least possible, but at this point, just too early to tell.

In some ways, the most bullish estimates require a shift away from tasers and stun-guns by law enforcement which have more implications on the competitive landscape for industry leader Axon Enterprise Inc. It would be interesting to hear comments from Axon on how their taser devices stack up against the Bola Wrap and how they view this emerging competition.

WRTC Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

From the currently low base level of sales, Wrap Technologies will benefit from strong year over year sales comparables. The product launched in May, and Q3 revenues increased 350% just from the level in Q2. The expectation for 2020 is that marketing and distribution ramps up. There are very few companies with this type of growth momentum even at an early stage. Every additional new purchase order and press release issued by the company demonstrating continued demand will likely support sentiment in the stock beyond any consideration for valuations or financials.

One of the bullish short-term aspects for the stock is that WRTC actually traded as a high as $8.00 per share back in April which is still 22% higher from the current level. If we consider that the outlook has improved in recent months, including the LAPD test-deployment, it's logical to imagine shares returning to that level.

Risks

Risks to the stock beyond what is clearly a very ambitious valuation includes the possibility that real-world user data finds weaknesses in the product's effectiveness or disadvantages compared to the current taser and stun-gun industry staple of law enforcement. The BolaWrap is protected by patents and trademarks both in the United States and internationally, but that does not stop a competitor or new market entrant from introducing a similar but different concept. The main risk in our opinion is that the addressable market is simply much smaller than the company implies based on limitations or practicality of the device in real world settings.

Takeaway

Wrap Technologies Inc. makes a compelling case it can grow to capture a significant market opportunity. 2020 will be both an exciting and critical year for the company as the product expands its reach which will offer important solid data on demand potential.

The prudent recommendation here is to rate WRTC as an "avoid" or hold, given what remains an extremely speculative investment. At the same time, we would not be surprised if shares continue higher on the basis of a good story. This is high risk stock and a lot can go wrong. It's still unclear if the BolaWrap will ever reach critical mass in the non-lethal weapons market.

