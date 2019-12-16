Lululemon Beats On Earnings, But It Wasn't Enough

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) posted a respectable earnings beat on Wednesday, December 11. The company's revenue for the fiscal third quarter came in at $916.14M beating analyst estimates by $18.56M, while GAAP EPS of $0.96 beat by $0.03. While this was impressive, the stock sold off on the news, dropping more than 6% intraday before finally closing down 3.74% on Thursday.

The Numbers

The company saw margins improve across the board this quarter over the same quarter last year, getting more efficient as one looks down the income statement. Revenue grew 23% while net profit grew 33%. $8M of share buybacks helped further increase EPS nearly 36%.

Source: Table created by author with data from Lululemon 3rd Quarter 2019 10-Q - figures in thousands

Despite these impressive figures, the stock sold off on Thursday after the earnings report. I can only really attribute this to the hefty valuation, which I discuss below.

Highlights From The Conference Call

I suggest LULU investors listen to the conference call, but in case you can't, I summarized some key points and metrics that management mentioned on the call:

E-commerce contributed $247 million or 27% of all revenue for the quarter.

Men's wear revenue grew 38% for the quarter, the largest increase of the year.

International continued to perform well with new store openings in Paris, Oslo, and China.

China e-commerce grew over 60% this quarter.

Continued margin expansion on an annual basis through to 2023.

Guidance for Q4 2019 of revenue between $1.315 and $1.33 billion.

Guidance for Q4 EPS of $2.10 to $2.13

Guidance for full year revenue between $3.895 and $3.91 billion.

Guidance for full year EPS between $4.75 and $4.78

Future prospects for the company remain solid. Expansion into China is still a large opportunity for the company, with plans to double the number of stores in that country through 2019. Men's wear also continues to see success worldwide as the company has increased its focus there in recent years. Management was quite positive about the company moving forward on the call, yet not overly optimistic in my opinion.

Valuation and Conclusion

Make no mistake about it, shares of Lululemon are expensive. The stock trades at a 1-year forward PE of nearly 40 times. In a retail world where it's difficult to find good growth companies, LULU stands out. But this results in the stock being bid up as funds with a mandate to buy retail stocks crowd the best ones.

Data by YCharts

EV to EBIT tells a bit of a better story here, but by no means implies a cheap stock. I've compared Lululemon to Nike (NYSE:NKE) before. Perhaps this is how the market views the company as well. Nike brings in more than ten times Lululemon's revenue, meaning if indeed these are similar companies, there is a long way to go for Lululemon. However, that doesn't mean investors should pay anything for the company. I must suggest proceeding with caution for anyone buying the stock here. I think there are superior opportunities in smaller cap stocks with significantly greater growth trading at much lower multiples. For that reason, I am not a shareholder of Lululemon, despite liking the company and am rating my opinion of the stock as neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.