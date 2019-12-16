SEK/EUR: Strong Upside

I see a further upside for the SEK/EUR from here.

In spite of weak growth figures for Sweden this quarter, the Riksbank is eschewing a negative rate policy.

Last month, I made the argument that the SEK/EUR could end up rising above the 0.095 level by the end of Q1 2020 if current growth trends continue.

My primary reason for making this argument was that the Swedish central bank (the Riksbank) had taken a contrarian approach to many other central banks around the world by raising interest rates - predicated on the argument that inflation rates are still expected to hit the 2% target without the need for further quantitative easing, and the growth in the listed real estate market should also raise demand for the Swedish krona from here.

The SEK/EUR hit my anticipated target much sooner than expected, rising to 0.0956 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

We can see that even with this level of growth, the SEK/EUR is still trading below highs seen before 2019:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, I see the SEK/EUR as still potentially having quite a lot of upside from here, and the risk/reward on the currency looks quite favourable.

What is particularly interesting is that the strength in the Swedish krona comes at a time when the euro has also been having a strong month against the greenback:

Source: investing.com

This implies that the Swedish krona is seeing upward momentum in the currency markets of late, and my opinion is that this will continue. Specifically, even with Swedish growth having slowed in Q4 due to a fall in manufacturing production of 3% from a year earlier, the Riksbank is still intent on raising rates this month.

The reason for this is that - in the central bank's view - risks to financial stability have increased in Sweden as a result of low rates. In other words, when rates are low, investors are more likely to invest in riskier securities with the aim of achieving a higher return.

The Riksbank is keen to avoid this and, as a result, eschews a prolonging of negative rates.

I see the SEK/EUR continuing to rise from here - my forecast is that the SEK/EUR will breach the 0.096 mark quite comfortably by the time 2020 comes around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.