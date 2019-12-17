CoreCivic Might Be The Best Cheap REIT

It looks nothing like the other cheap REITs which have more realistic concerns.

It has been beaten down by a low probability tail risk that has been blown out of proportion.

As value investors, we are constantly sifting the lower end of the valuation spectrum for good companies that have simply fallen through the cracks. CoreCivic (CXW) is exactly this kind of company. It is a growth REIT with good management and a strong balance sheet and it looks nothing like the other companies in its valuation peer group. Let us begin by looking at what cheapness usually looks like.

There are 16 REITs trading below 70% of NAV.

There seems to be a broad consensus on which kinds of REITs should be cheap resulting in these REITs overwhelmingly falling into 2 categories

Troubled property types Bad management

Let us begin with the consensus judgements of the market.

Market consensus

The market believes the following property types are in trouble:

Malls: CBL Properties (CBL), Taubman Centers (TCO), Macerich (MAC) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) Hotels: Ashford Hospitality (AHT), Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) and Braemar Hotels (BHR) Office: Paramount Group (PGRE) and Office Properties (OPI) Farms: Farmland Partners (FPI)

A large chunk of the 16 cheapest REITs can be chalked up to bad or misaligned management.

Senior Housing Properties (SNH) and Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT) are run by RMR along with the aforementioned OPI. AHT and BHR are doubly cheap since in addition to getting the hotel discount, the market is correctly applying a bad management discount.

I have already gone into great length as to why the Ashford and RMR companies are poorly managed, so I will not repeat that here.

Colony Capital (CLNY) has a terrible history of management draining capital from shareholders through plethoric compensation. In addition to ample base salaries and bonuses, management took out huge awards for themselves in the merger with Northstar. Over time the disproportionate compensation has simply eroded value faster than properties could keep up.

Source: SNL Financial

That leaves 3 REITs that don't cleanly fall into one of those buckets: Clipper Realty (CLPR), Cedar Realty (CDR) and CoreCivic.

Clipper is likely discounted because it is too early to tell. Much of their portfolio is being repositioned which is resulting in abnormally low cashflows. It could be a great opportunity if the cashflows can improve through the repositioning. That said, it is really hard to tell where it will shake out so I suspect the market is just waiting for proof before believing the NAV number.

Cedar Realty (CDR) has some troubled properties and is working its way through a turnaround. Its market price has also been dragged down by a recent harassment lawsuit between members of management (I make no judgements either way on this).

CoreCivic participates in an industry that certain political figures are trying to shut down. It trades cheaply on the tail risk of this occurrence.

Our take

Most of these REITs are cheap for a reason. The poorly managed REITs are doomed to perpetually underperform on a fundamental level and the property types the market fears are in fact troubled.

However, there are a few REITs where we disagree with the market and believe they deserve a significantly higher valuation. Specifically, among the cheapest 16 REITs, we like CBL Preferreds, MAC, PEI, FPI, and CXW.

When it comes to malls, our disagreement with the market is a judgement call. I entirely agree that mall REITs should be discounted to other sectors, but I feel the degree of discounting is a bit extreme. I have discussed this in a mall dedicated article, so I will not repeat here. Essentially, our analysis suggests that a basket of mall REITs is positioned to outperform. The discounting is so extreme that even if a couple of them fail the returns from the survivors would likely be enough to carry it through.

While I think the market is correct in its assessment that farms are currently troubled, it is wildly off in translating this diagnosis into the valuation of farmland. Farmland Partners is fluctuating in market price with every piece of news that comes out. Such pricing would only make sense for a short term focused business, but farmland is a perpetual asset. Events that affect farmland profitability in the near term such as the trade war or commodity prices have almost no impact on the value of the asset. If we are looking at the profits the land will generate over its lifetime and the terminal value, the next year or two is almost meaningless (yes, this includes discounting to present value). This is because farmland, unlike other assets, passively appreciates with no capex requirement. This causes the value equation to be back end weighted whether it's a standard NPV calculation or a dividend discount model.

In other words, I think the market is fundamentally wrong in how it is going about valuing FPI. This causes frequent price disconnects between fundamental value and market price.

Perhaps the clearest example of mispricing among the cheap REITs is CoreCivic. The rest of the cheap REITs are struggling in some way whether it is temporary sector headwinds, a transitionary period or mismanagement. Thus, the cheapness of the other REITs is understandable even if the market takes the discounting too far on some of them.

CoreCivic is different. It represents unmitigated fundamental success that is being amplified for shareholders through strong stewardship of capital. Looking at the growth numbers one would think CXW is more likely to be among the 16 most expensive REITs.

Source: CXW

15% to 23% bottom line growth in FFO, AFFO, and EPS makes CXW one of the fastest-growing REITs. Importantly, similar growth awaits in 2020 as the new contracts and openings that fueled this growth occurred mid year 2019. Thus, 2020 will get the full year benefits of these new revenues in addition to incremental new contracts on the way in 2020. Importantly, the new contracts are from diversified sources including state and local governments which further reduces CXW's exposure to the BOP and California.

This growth is widely available for all to see, so why is the market trading CXW down 30% over the past year from an already cheap level?

Source: SNL Financial

I believe it is a tail risk that has been blown out of proportion. Announced intentions to end the private prison industry from Democratic politicians have made it seem as though there is a very real possibility that these companies will be gone in 10 years. That possibility is being priced in as a substantial chance of maybe 20% to 50% depending on your view of fundamental value if that does not happen.

This seems off for something that is more of an extreme tail risk. So many things have to go wrong for such a scenario to play out and once you compound the chances of all these things happening, it is quite clear that it is low probability.

Layers of protection

We see at least 4 different events that all have to go a specific way for the private prison industry to be destroyed.

2020 presidential election

2020 and 2022 congressional elections

Follow through on declared intentions

Exit strategy

I am not a political analyst and have no intentions to make political statements here. The following discussion is for the purposes of discerning the financial outlook for CXW.

Even bears would agree that a Trump re-election would likely mean the private prison industry is safe. Thus, it behooves us to look at the probability of that occurrence.

This is a 2 party system so the base case is a 50-50 chance of Trump. Some would argue it's a higher chance as incumbents are re-elected more often than not and others would argue that it's a lower chance due to poll numbers. Both arguments have merit and different reasonable people will come up with different chances of re-election. I think it fair to use 50% as a mathematical input. There is also a chance that if Trump loses, the democrat that wins will not be anti-private-prison. Bloomberg, for example, was the "stop and frisk" mayor. He has since backed away from that policy, but he definitely tends toward law and order as a priority.

Thus, I would posit that the chance of Trump or other private prisons accepting candidate is closer to 60%.

There are likely small changes that could be made by executive order. This puts the BOP contracts at greater risk as there may be an executive order that could prevent the BOP from signing with private prisons. As of 9/30/19, 6% of CXW's revenue comes from the BOP.

Source: SNL Financial

Further harming the industry would likely have to go through congress. While the political divide on the subject of private prisons has not always been Democrats versus Republicans, it seems to be in the current environment. Thus, in addition to winning the White House, the Democrats would have to win both branches of congress. Coin flip math would suggest a 25% probability of both republican, 25% both democrat and 50% mixed. There are probably political analysts who could give better numbers, but I imagine this gets us in the right ballpark.

So far that's a 40% chance of an anti-private-prison president and a 25% chance of a fully anti-private-prison congress.

Chance of follow through

Even when congress is the same party as the president there is not always time, opportunity and political will to get done all the things that were campaigned upon. As you know, both Obama and Trump had majority control of both houses for at least 2 years of their presidencies, yet key campaign promises did not get done.

Guantanamo is still open and there is still no wall on the southern border.

I don't intend this as a slight against either President, but rather to suggest that there are a lot of things to do when running a country and sometimes things just don't get done even if the President has every intention to keep their campaign promises.

While detention is certainly an important issue, I don't see it as the primary concern for either party. Healthcare and taxes seem to be bigger issues that will likely take priority over detention. Thus, I think there is a significant chance that even if it's full democratic control of congress and the executive branch that nothing will actually happen to the private prison industry.

The political will against the industry hit a crescendo early in the 2020 presidential campaign but is already dying down. Mainstream publications such as "The Economist" are finally recognizing the complexities involved in the issue which makes it harder to have a firm stance against it. Much of the original outrage was the result of misinformation regarding children being separated from their parents. That has unfortunately happened, but it is not a private prison thing. In fact, neither CXW nor Geo Group (GEO) houses unaccompanied minors.

My base case is that in 2 years the outrage will be gone or at least refocused on a more productive fix such as reforming sentencing. I find it extremely unlikely that there would be follow-through, but for the sake of conservatism let us say it is a 50% chance that there is follow-through.

Finally, If Washington does align all of its participants in an effort to snuff out the private prison industry, how do they go about doing it?

Publicly owned/managed prisons are already overcrowded and understaffed. The entire incarcerated populations housed by private operators could not simply be absorbed. There would be two paths to getting inmates out of private prisons.

Build new prisons Buy existing prisons from private owners

Building new prisons is not as cost effective and it would take many years, so I suspect the more likely path would be to buy the assets from the private owners.

The government cannot simply confiscate real estate from law-abiding companies. Perhaps they could use eminent domain or some other means to force CXW to sell its assets, but these usually pay a premium to fair value. If the government buys the assets for fair value that is a huge win for CXW as it is currently trading at 40% of NAV. Shareholders would get a nice liquidation payday.

Recall that the stated goal of the candidates proposing getting rid of private prisons is to provide what they perceive as more humane detention (evidence is mixed on public or private being more humane). Thus, they would not build new prisons just to punish the private prison owners when the same goal of public detention could be attained faster and cheaper by buying the existing facilities.

Once again it is hard to put a number on it, and while I think building new competing facilities is unlikely, there may be some third option that I am not considering. So, let us say a 70% chance of a bad execution for private prisons.

That makes the chance of an adverse outcome (40% * 25% * 50% * 70%) = 3.5%. I fully recognize that some of these input numbers are unknowable and therefore subject to significant error, but I would encourage playing around with the numbers. Anything within the ballpark of reasonable assumptions results in a very low probability of a wipe-out for the industry.

The chance of such an adverse outcome represents a skinny tail risk, not a coin flip as the market is currently pricing it. There are undoubtedly risks to the business, but a democrat getting elected in 2020 is not even close to the top of the list.

Instead, I would suggest focusing on events that would fundamentally impact the U.S. prison population. Sentencing reform is a risk and, perhaps ironically, Trump's crime bill was a significant blow to the industry as it reduced mandatory minimums.

Such risks have always been present for the industry and demand will continue to flux as it has in the past.

Valuation

As discussed, CXW trades at an extremely cheap level with a P/NAV of 40%, P/NFFO of 5.8X and a well-covered 11.4% dividend yield. These valuation metrics usually come with substantial negative growth, but CXW appears to be growing at 20% for the next couple years followed by years of more normal single digit growth. As its growth does depend on factors out of its control, such as prison populations, I would consider it to be analogous to a cyclical company. The cycle likely does not correspond to the macroeconomic cycle, but it is a cycle nonetheless. In our estimate, a 13X multiple would represent fair value and this implies a price of about $34.50.

I know over 100% upside seems like a moon shot, but that would still be a discount to NAV and 13X is well below the REIT average.

The Bottom Line

CoreCivic does not look like the other cheap REITs. It is a growth REIT that happens to trade at an extremely cheap price due to a minor tail risk that has been blown out of proportion.

