IMF December Buys: The 16 Stocks Added To My Fund

One new position for the portfolio this December as the IMF stakes out a starter position in one of the world's premier tourist attractions.

Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~130 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-30 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

As you may know, I'm quite bullish on the market heading into 2020, and December tends to be one of the best months for performance historically. So I took advantage of the dip at the beginning of the month to put my December capital to work on the 4th. Here's what I picked up:

As always, let's start with the dividend reinvestment. I was tempted to put the dividends into something other than Hormel Foods (HRL) this month, as Hormel stock has been trading up lately. That said, ultimately, Hormel looks set to break out above its all-time highs set back in 2016, and I couldn't resist the urge to finish topping up the position before it reaches uncharted territory. The company's 11-year string of consecutive double-digit dividend hikes makes it a particularly compelling core holding for the portfolio.

South American Purchases

Not surprisingly, I'm still keen on putting more money to work in South America given the recent sell-offs in Argentina, Chile, and elsewhere. My thoughts haven't changed that much since the November buys, so refer back to that or the recent article I published on the Chile ETF (ECH) for my details.

My top pick for Chile in particular remains Compañia Cervecerias Unidas (CCU), the dominant beer brewer there. I also added to Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B), the country's leading Coca-Cola (KO) bottler. In addition, I purchased more of the Chilean country ETF along with financial stock Bank of Chile (BCH).

In Argentina, most shares there have already rebounded sharply from the November lows. So I didn't chase these shares up this month as they have bounced sharply.

That said, Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) hadn't moved much off the lows yet, and you know I love my airport stocks. You can make a decent case that the $4 share price was fully backstopped just by its non-Argentine airport assets at this point; the market was giving away the Buenos Aires airports for a song.

And who knows, that just could end up being the case - uncertainty is extreme for Argentine businesses at the moment; I like the odds though. It's not hard to see 3-4x upside off the lows from improving sentiment; throw in that this is an airport business that should grow 10%+ compounded and which has a catalyst for higher earnings coming from Brazil in a couple of years, and I was happy to keep stashing away more $4 shares. Subsequent to the December purchase, CAAP stock jumped 20% last week; even so, it's still one of my preferred ideas from this price point.

Growth Stocks

The SaaS stocks have started to recover nicely after the fall shakeout, so I only added to one position of those this month: Avalara (AVLR). The accelerating revenue and user growth momentum combined with the huge tailwinds toward more online sales tax collection make AVLR stock one of my favorites in the space, and it is still way short of its summer trading highs.

Facebook (FB) may not be the most exciting tech pick, but it's incredibly priced for what it is. FB stock is selling at just 21x forward earnings, yet it is growing revenues at nearly 30% and earnings at around 20% annually. And, in theory, earnings growth should pick up even more once they get their regulatory/political scandals issues taken care of. There are still immense benefits of scale in their business. And WhatsApp remains highly under-monetized up to this point, adding another big potential source of upside for the stock in coming years.

With Facebook piling up tens of billions in cash on the balance sheet, they should accelerate their share buyback and perhaps even start a dividend policy fairly soon. Facebook is a rare mega-cap bargain hiding in plain sight.

I also continue building out the position in Estée Lauder (EL). As I've said before, I don't think people fully appreciate how fast this thing is going. This past quarter, for example, revenues were up 11% and earnings grew 20% despite weakness in their key Hong Kong market due to the political protests there.

What P/E ratio would be fair for a Nike (NKE), Starbucks (SBUX), or some other international premium consumer brand growing EPS at 20% a year? Estée Lauder in particular benefits from the rise of international travel (they have a huge airport retail business), Instagram culture, and the growing middle class in emerging markets. At a 20% EPS growth rate, earnings double every 3 and a half years - so put me in the not-too-concerned camp when it comes to the 29x forward P/E ratio. Estée Lauder has also grown the dividend at 19%/year for the past 10 years so keep that in mind before saying the starting dividend yield is too low.

I simply don't get the appeal of something like Coca-Cola at a 24x forward P/E ratio and only 4% EPS growth going forward, by comparison.

At the other end of the growth spectrum, you could pay even more (33x forward earnings) for a similar growth rate at Mastercard (MA) with a much smaller dividend yield than Estée Lauder. And, at least from my vantage point, there's more potential disruptions to Mastercard's business over the next 10 or 20 years than you get in luxury cosmetics.

Income Names: Energy & REITs

To add some yield to the portfolio and balance out the influx of growth stocks lately, I continue adding heavily within the energy sector. I've discussed the reasons for adding more of the Canadian majors such as Suncor (SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) in previous editions of the IMF buys. If their share prices stay around where they are now, these are likely to become top 20 portfolio holdings in due time as I continually buy more. The buyback and 10%+ annual dividend hike potential out of Suncor and Canadian Natural in particular make them fascinating holdings over the next five years or so.

Meanwhile, the drumbeat of misleading headlines about Exxon Mobil (XOM) continues; almost every week, I see another new broadside against the firm. The central theme of these seems to be an inability to grasp the difference between growth and operating CAPEX.

People love pointing to Exxon's temporarily reduced free cash flows and acting like this means that the dividend isn't funded and that the company is in trouble. Ignore Exxon's incredibly robust balance sheet and sky-high credit rating for a minute, if their dividend really was larger than their cash flow, problems would show up sooner or later.

But these analyses seem to miss the fact that Exxon is still generating plenty of operating cash flow to cover its dividend. It voluntarily decided to spend a lot more additional growth capital to open huge new energy projects that it thinks will lead to cash flow and earnings doubling in coming years. For example, its new Guyana field promises to be one of the biggest new oil production zones of this century.

Exxon has invested many billions in its new production opportunities and the payoff is just about to start rolling in. Yet folks seem unable to look to the future, and only want to slam Exxon for spending more money to get to this point. You have to invest money to make money though; Exxon's shareholders will get their due rewards soon enough.

I also added to the position in BP (BP) as it's another fine option that is reasonably priced at today's levels. At a 6.7% dividend yield, it has one of the larger dividends that you can get on the market now that is safe and sustainable.

Finally, I picked up three REIT shares this month - the highest total on the real estate front in quite a while. I got more of prison operators Geo Group (GEO) and CoreCivic (CXW) as their share prices haven't moved up yet despite their biggest political opponent, Elizabeth Warren, slumping in the Democratic primary polls.

And then I started the month's only new position, Empire State Realty (ESRT). I've been watching this one for quite a while and waiting patiently as the price keeps drifting down. I have a full write-up of this one in Ian's Insider Corner; the quick pitch is that the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's irreplaceable tourist attractions and has posted compelling double-digit annualized growth over the decades. It's tied to a staid office business, and, as such, investors haven't done the math and broken out how much the trophy asset is worth here. The Observatory is a top-notch attraction, and will get increasingly rewarded as such with time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL THE STOCKS IN THE TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.