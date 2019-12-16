CompuGroup: There Are No Second Chances

CompuGroup (OTCPK:CMPVF) has failed to make the game-changing acquisition, which could catapult it to become the German market leader in a very attractive hospital segment. Since the announcement in the Reuters' article, CompuGroup [ETR: COP] and Dedalus Holding SpA (private) have been shortlisted by Agfa-Gevaert (OTC:AFGVF) to acquire its highly desired Healthcare IT Solutions business. According to the most recent press release, Dedalus Holding submitted an offer to acquire the business for €975m - way higher than the original expectation of €800m and leaving CompuGroup in the dust. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval (highly likely) and upon approval should be closed in Q2 2020.

CompuGroup didn't comment on the transaction. However, we believe the deal breaker was high valuation multiples Dedalus has offered. In fact, based on the current financial figures of Healthcare IT Solutions, Dedalus has agreed to pay 3.75x sales and between 15x and 18.75x in EBITDA (estimated), which is roughly in line with CompuGroup's current multiples. Interestingly, the market didn't react much to the news with only -2% price reaction. However, we believe this is mainly due to the lack of coverage (i.e. neither the company nor sell-side analysts) commented on it.

Major loss for CompuGroup

CompuGroup and Agfa-Gevaert had a history. In fact, in 2016, it was announced that CompuGroup made a move on Agfa to acquire all of its shares in a public takeover. Following rather heated discussions and investors' concern about potential restructuring post-M&A, the talks have been terminated. This was largely due to the fact that only c. 20% of Agfa's portfolio - Healthcare IT, was interesting for CompuGroup, as well as a huge underfunded pension obligation of €1b were the deal breakers for this acquisition. After splitting its Healthcare IT Solutions and announcement of its intention to sell the business, all eyes were on CompuGroup.

Agfa's Healthcare IT business is the market leader in the German hospital market with around 50% market share and around €260m in sales compared to CompuGroup's 10% and c. €100m in sales.

Orbis - its leading electronic patient record system is operational in more than 750 hospitals with more than 450,000 daily users. It's no surprise that the former CFO Christian Teig mentioned in multiple conference calls, it would be a perfect acquisition in terms of strategic fit for its hospital division and would provide them the needed scale for this business, making it the market leader with a total 60% market share. In addition, such marriage would also provide an instant profitability boost as Agfa's healthcare business is way more profitable with around 20% to 25% (not disclosed; according to Christian Teig) EBITDA margin compared to CompuGroup's hospital division meager 10%. As the below chart highlights, if CompuGroup succeeded at acquisition, the impact on its hospital division would have been very positive (even without any profitability synergies, which are plenty).

Chart 1 Foregone opportunity - highly unlikely to happen again

Source: Image created by the author with data from CompuGroup Medical and Agfa-Gevaert

Excursion: Dedalus Holding SpA

Dedalus Holding is an Italian-based international healthcare software player with a particular focus on diagnostic and clinical management solutions and primary care management, interoperability and population health management. The company is owned to 60% by Ardian - France-based independent private equity fund, which boosted Dedalus' international expansion. The company generates around €400m in revenue and, with the acquisition of Agfa's Healthcare IT business, will lift its revenues to around €660m or c. 70% software-related sales (post-M&A) - making it roughly the same size as CompuGroup with c. €730m in sales in 2019.

CompuGroup has enough debt capacity - no excuse for passing on the acquisition

In Q3 '19, CompuGroup carried €352m in financial debt and around €40m in cash. During the one-month period, the company bought back around 415,000 treasury shares bringing the total to around 4m and corresponding to 9% of its total equity. Its current financial leverage stands at 1.95x its EBITDA, which is quite low for the company with a high share of recurring revenues - c. 60% and rising. If CompuGroup would entirely finance this acquisition with debt, its financial leverage (excl. synergies) would go up to a max 5.5x EBITDA - which we still believe is acceptable for its highly sustainable business model. If the company, on the other hand, would have utilized its treasury shares (for simplicity, we assumed the sale of all of its treasury stock at an average price of €60 per share), this would result in Debt/EBITDA of 4.5x. In either case, those high leverage levels look acceptable to us backed by its predictable operating model.

Chart 2 CompuGroup's sustainable business model could sustain high debt levels

Source: Image created by the author with data from CompuGroup Medical and Agfa-Gevaert

Possible profitability warning ahead

This marked the second failed large M&A for CompuGroup this year. As a reminder, the company had to cut its guidance in September due to M&A-related one-off cost of c.€15m for a transaction, which has never materialized. Since we know, that CompuGroup was shortlisted by Agfa and has presumably been involved in some tough negotiations, we would assume additional consulting costs from this second transaction. Assuming M&A fees of around 2-3%, this would potentially result in the additional one-off cost burden of between €15m and €23m. The question remains whether it will cut its guidance for the second time in a row, which we view as rather likely. Potentially, we would expect to see adj. EBITDA margin to be cut by around 2% to 20.6%, implying a significant annual decline of around 500bps. However, it didn't happen so far, suggesting that CompuGroup hopes to compensate it by its strong operating performance.

Conclusion

Although such a big acquisition could have lifted the group's leverage substantially to 5.5x its EBITDA (post-M&A), we wouldn't worry too much about it, given its highly predictable business model with around 60% recurring revenue on a stand-alone basis or estimated 70% post-M&A. The company would not only become the leading player in the German hospital market as well as France and Italy but also would see its profitability substantially boosted. Instead, the company chose a long and slow path, to generate the necessary scale for the business. We reckon, at some point, it might also consider selling this division because it is highly unlikely it will gain any noticeable market share with the leading player acquired by the competitor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.