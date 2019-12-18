Two Target Terms Yielding 5.5%+ To Accumulate At The Right Price

Both of these funds are WELL above the target price and thus, we think for now, aren't in danger of significant distribution cuts approaching liquidation.

These two funds are target terms meaning they liquidate at a certain date AND price in the future (3 and 4 years from now).

This article was first published to members of Yield Hunting on November 13th. All data herein is from then unless otherwise specified.

Invesco High Income 2023 (IHIT), Invesco High Income 2024 (IHTA)

These are two target term trusts that invest in much the same way. Recall that a target term trust is a fund that self-liquidates at a certain date in the future AND at a certain price in the future. In the case of these funds, IHIT liquidates on December 1, 2023 while IHTA liquidates on December 1, 2024. The fund then attempts to return to investors, on that date, $9.835 per share.

The funds attempt to achieve that goal by investing in collateralized loans that are secured by real estate. These are essentially commercial mortgage backed securities. The funds' prospectus states that at least 80% of the portfolio be invested in real estate debt securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities ("cMBS"). 70% of the portfolio needs to be invested in investment grade securities so these funds are higher quality tools in the portfolio.

The key here is that $9.835 NAV. We can model out the internal rate of return ("IRR") for the investor to the termination date but must assume some degree of distribution reduction as that date approaches. We can use the Nuveen High Income Dec 2019 (JHD) fund as an example. It is also a target term that is set to liquidate next month but at $9.86 per share.

The fund mostly invests in corporate bonds - so a little different portfolio - but has the same issue. It has to balance the current income it pays with the NAV target ($9.86). The higher the distribution, the more that comes out of NAV and the harder it is for the fund to meet its second objective, that target price per share. The portfolio manager can adjust the distribution based on their modeling of net investment income to the target date.

So the NAV is the driver of everything - as I typically state here. If the NAV is well above the target term price ($9.83), then the need to cut the distribution as it approaches that date is reduced significantly. The key is watching the NAV and also analyzing the spectrum of the maturity of their holdings. The more positions that mature in 2024 or later, the less likely that they also need to reduce the distribution.

For IHTA and IHIT, they have primarily bought cMBS that mature in the given year that the fund also liquidates. Looking through the holdings of IHIT (2023), most of the positions are 2023 with many 2024 offsetting the 2022 positions.

IHIT Fund Characteristics

Total net assets: $245M

# of holdings: 59

Avg. daily volume: 42K

Leverage: 24%

Effective duration: 3.7 years

Management fee: 1.06%

Distribution yield: 5.66%

Premium: +0.95%

IHTA Fund Characteristics

Total net assets: $88M

# of holdings: 93

Avg. daily volume: 21K

Leverage: 24%

Effective duration: 4.7 years

Management fee: 1.30%

Distribution yield: 5.37%

Discount: -1.05%

The Portfolio

The fund is built with asset-backed securities ("ABS") which comprises the vast majority of the exposure in the fund. Most of those ABS are invested in cMBS. If you look at the positions in the annual report, most are floating/variable rate paying some sort of spread above LIBOR.

This means that these portfolios are sensitive to interest rates and will, all else being equal, tend to do a bit better when shorter-term rates are rising. They also have interest rate swaps where they receive the floating and pay the fixed hedging their leverage costs. The notional value is about $58M on IHIT (out of total leverage of roughly $80M).

Still, using acamus' CEFAnalyzer correlations tool, the output shows other cMBS funds like Principal Real Estate Income (PGZ) and John Hancock Income Securities (JHS) as the closest to IHIT and IHTA. There is also the Bullet Shares ETFs from Invesco.

(Source: CEFanalyzer)

The credit quality of the fund is mostly investment grade. Recall above that the prospectus notes that the fund must hold at least 70% of the positions be investment grade.

(Source: Invesco)

The average maturity of the fund's holdings is expected to shorten as the fund approaches its termination date. As it does, interest rate risk will also be reduced. However, as some holdings do mature prior the liquidation date, those assets would need to be reinvested short term or held in cash reducing the net investment income production of the portfolio. That could produce a lowered distribution as income is reduced for shareholders.

Fundamentals

Both funds are very healthy in their fundamental numbers. When we talk about fundamentals, we are talking about the net investment income production being produced in the fund compared to the distribution. We are also looking at UNII (though this is of relatively less value compared to when we're looking at muni CEFs).

IHIT:

(Source: CEFdata.com)

IHTA:

(Source: CEFData.com)

There is a lot of cushion here as the coverage ratio is firmly above 100% (especially for IHTA) with a nice UNII bucket. In terms fundamental health, these funds receive an 'A' grade.

How the DRIP Plan works

From the annual report: If you choose to participate in the Plan, your Distributions will be promptly reinvested for you, automatically increasing your shares. If the Fund is trading at a share price that is equal to its NAV, you'll pay that amount for your reinvested shares. However, if the Fund is trading above or below NAV, the price is determined by one of two ways:

1. Premium: If the Fund is trading at a premium - a market price that is higher than its NAV - you'll pay either the NAV or 95 percent of the market price, whichever is greater. When the Fund trades at a premium, you may pay less for your reinvested shares than an investor purchasing shares on the stock exchange. Keep in mind, a portion of your price reduction may be taxable because you are receiving shares at less than market price. 2. Discount: If the Fund is trading at a discount - a market price that is lower than its NAV - you'll pay the market price for your reinvested shares.

Concluding Thoughts

These funds can be thought of almost as individual bonds with a variable rate coupon. But that variable rate is not in relation to the general level of interest rates but instead, the performance of the NAV. These are great funds invested mostly in commercial mortgages of investment grade quality. The price risk meaning that the chance of the discount blowing out is very small as the target term structure tethers the price to the NAV.

The current valuations of the two with IHIT at a small premium and IHTA at a small discount, point to an IRR for both of around 5.0%-5.25% for the next several years. Of course, should markets decline materially and spreads on bonds widen, that could change as the NAV would likely take a hit and perhaps force them to cut the payout to make sure they hit that $9.86 target.

The funds will provide a significant amount of ballast to the portfolio as the price should stay within a tight range near par. The strategy would be to add/buy anytime the shares are at a discount of 3% or more. At that level, the IRR on IHIT rises to about 6%, which for investment grade, is very compelling. For IHTA, it is a bit lower given the extra year to maturity but is still around 5.7%.

For traders, anytime these funds reach a 1%+ premium they are overvalued. For the buy-and-holders, I wouldn't sell it unless the premium gets significantly out of whack. That would be at levels around +4%. Or if someone blows out the price with an ill-timed market order. This occurred in IHTA not long ago when the price shot up to over $12 per share and a massive ~18% premium. Having some limit orders on your illiquid CEF positions (either to buy well under the current price or sell well over the current price) can be highly beneficial. I would say I get executed on at least a couple of these crazy price moves (not just on IHTA) each year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IHTA, IHIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.