Inditex: Better Profitability Makes Me Bullish

Introduction

Back in September, I took a closer look at Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY; OTCPK:IDEXF). As the world's largest fashion retailers, the company struggled with stagnating profitability. After my analysis, I came to the following conclusion.

Inditex is a great company with a proven business model. The fear that the problems with profitability will persist and the difficult market environment, however, make the company appear somewhat overvalued. It is therefore not a jewel.

Given that, my rating was only a "neutral". Since publication, the share price increased and clearly outperformed the S&P 500:

Accordingly, investors who have not purchased any shares in the company have not missed a thing. Inditex has now published its latest figures. In retrospect, a bullish attitude would definitely have been better. However, one has to take into account that the share price increased by 5 percent last Thursday. This was due to pleasing figures for the third quarter. Inditex seems to be making surprisingly good progress with its performance. Last quarter, Inditex lost almost 4 percent on the day of the publication of its quarter numbers. So it's time to take another look at the company.

Analysis

Here are the highlights of the first nine months short and sweet:

In the first nine months of 2019, net sales reached EUR 19.8 billion, up by 7.5 percent (in the first half of the year, sales grew "only" by 7 percent). Sales in local currencies grew 7 percent.

Gross profit rose to EUR 11.5 billion and was therefore up 8 percent.

Inditex reached a gross margin of 58.2 percent, 8 percent higher than the previous year.

EBITDA increased 10 percent.

Net income grew 12 percent (9 percent excluding the IFRS 16 new rules).

Cash position increased 17 percent.

EPS was 0.874 compared to 0.783 one year ago.

So the third quarter by its one was a great. Net income in the third quarter reached EUR 1.2 billion and came in 14 percent higher (12 percent excluding the IFRS 16 new rules). But what surprised me most was the improvement in profitability. Although the margin improved overall in the first half of the year compared with the previous year, many investors (me included) were sceptical about the future. In particular, some investors (again me included) suspected that the margin had already deteriorated in the second quarter. But it looks as if stagnating profitability is no longer a problem:

The company again benefits from its strategy of quickly delivering small quantities of the latest designs to consumers thanks to its fast and flexible sourcing agreements. In addition, the technical modernization and expansion through vertical online sales also seems to be taking effect faster than I expected. Facing the fact that Inditex opened stores in 41 markets during this year, it is quite a achievement to deliver such strong numbers. It seems Inditex is not making the same mistake that Hugo Boss (OTCPK:OTCPK:BOSSY) made with his expensive store expansion that made Hugo Boss much less profitable. This led to profit warnings, a drastic dividend cut and the following crash of the Hugo Boss share in 2015.

Accordingly, there is hardly anything left to criticize about the company. The high price-earnings ratio of over 25 could be something that is causing some investors to feel uncomfortable. However, with EUR 7,734 billion net cash on its hand, the company is in a really good financial situation and some investors are willing to pay a premium for such companies. Additionally and like I said before, the company is also a generous payer of dividends:

Since the IPO, Inditex has returned many dividends to its shareholders. The dividend has more than doubled in the last 5 years because the average annual growth rate of the dividend was 21.2 percent which is very impressive. In addition, the ordinary dividend was increased to represent a payout ratio of 60 percent – up from 50 percent – and Inditex will also distribute a bonus dividend totalling EUR 1 per share, split across 2019, 2020 and 2021. The change in policy translates to a 17 percent increase in the dividend for the year to EUR 0.88 per share; EUR 0.66 as an ordinary dividend and EUR 0.44 as a bonus dividend. Therefore, the actual dividend payout ratio of the ordinary dividend is 60 percent.

Due to the payments in May and November, investors have to wait for the next year to benefit from the nice payment policy of Inditex. Furthermore, management expects further grow ahead which should give enough leeway for further dividend increases:

Management estimates like-for-like sales growth of 4%-6% and strong free cash flow generation in FY2019. Ordinary capital expenditure in FY2019 will be approximately €1.4 billion driven mainly by the addition of new space in prime locations during the year. Ordinary capital expenditure is expected to grow below space growth in the coming years. The results for the Full Year 2019 (1 February – 31 January) will be published on 18 March 2020.

Take away

(Source: Zara, Inditex's biggest brand)

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing.The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel rather now than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Inditex

I'm gonna change my rating from neutral to bullish. These are the reasons:

Extremely disciplined management.

Further dividend increases are likely.

Strong investments in future growths.

Profitability seems to be back on path.

The company is somewhat overvalued. Therefore, it is no jewel.

