Wheaton Precious Metals - Not Much Upside Discovered After Digging

I’ve talked about precious metal streaming companies before and how I was fascinated by the business model. The main strengths of the business model is that it gives streaming companies diversification benefits with regards to mines generating their cashflow as well as “multiple” shots to gain upside should one of the mines underlying the stream turn out to be a blockbuster. Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) is one of the larger and more established streamers and could possibly be worth a look.

As discussed in my previous article, a streaming business model such as Wheaton does not own or operate any mines. Wheaton has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

This right to purchase the mines output is called a “stream” and as a form of capital has certain advantages from providing straight-up debt or equity. It basically has all the upside of an increase in commodity prices while having the protection of commodity price decreases by having a low contract purchase price. In other words, Wheaton will not lose money as long as the price of gold (or silver, etc.) falls below the contracted price. Wheaton also has protection from operational risks such as higher production cost vs initial estimate as the company gets a percentage of revenue and not profit.

In some ways, investing in the company is similar to buying into a mutual fund of mining companies. Instead of directly paying the management fee of % of AUM, you are paying the $46 million of G&A to actually run the company. It’s also a lot easier to value Wheaton than a mutual fund as we just need to examine the company’s cashflow and assets (as opposed to a mutual fund where we need to have a valuation of each and every stock in the portfolio). Wheaton has the advantage of having possibly a better portfolio than the average mining mutual fund because of its focus on making investments in the mine itself (i.e. the focus on getting good cashflow deals) vs a mutual fund which may need to benchmark against a certain market index. Having cashflow also means that Wheaton can continuously compound the returns of streams to get even more deals.

Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. Wheaton focusses less on exploration assets and more on larger mines already in the development stage or production. Because of this, Wheaton typically does not own the rights to the primary metal produced by a mine but rather to the other metals it produces. For example, the Salobo mine in Brazil is primarily a copper mine but Wheaton has the rights to purchase at a predetermined price 75% of the gold there.

The company is pretty diversified with regard to the number of mines and is exposed to both silver and gold with a few Cobalt and Palladium production. In terms of geography, the majority of its production is in Brazil, Peru and Mexico at 31%, 21%, and 21% respectively. Although not as good as the US and Canada, these countries, in general, have been considered safe mining jurisdictions. Latin America has emerged as a mining-friendly jurisdiction with a wide range of international mining firms.

In particular, in Brazil, Vale’s (VALE) mining operations in Brumadinho experienced a collapse of a retaining dam around the tailings disposal area killing 186 people Vale is a partner of Wheaton on a variety of mining streams and while the Brumadinho Incident did not occur at any mine that is the subject of the Company’s streams, ramifications of the incident heightens the risk.

Focusing on larger plays

A streaming model works best when streaming companies are able to get a streaming deal that is favorable to them. This happens when the access to capital is tight and mining companies do not have a lot of alternatives when it comes to financing options. In this type of environment, mining firms would have to accept relatively expensive financing from streaming companies. Currently, the smaller less established mining firms are having trouble raising capital in the equity markets.

Wheaton isn’t really taking advantage of this opportunity as the company primarily works with a mix of established companies and a handful of smaller companies. From the looks of things, Wheaton is more focused on taking larger bets with more established mines and/or players.

That’s not to say the company doesn’t have any speculative assets as it made a total of $385 million in early deposit mineral stream interest in 3 mining assets. The company also owns long term equity in three other mining companies with a total fair value of $234 million. Looking at the more “speculative” portion of Wheaton’s portfolio it seems the company is fairly concentrated on a handful of assets. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing if the company has done the proper due diligence but it does increase the over-all risk.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, in the 9 months of 2019, the company is earned $369 million in cashflow from operations. Annualizing this figure puts us at $492 million CFO for 2019. This is based of 390 Koz Gold production and 21 Moz Silver production. The company’s 5-Year Guidance is for annual production is to average 750Koz Gold Equivalent per year close to double the production numbers. A rough starting point then would be to double the operating cashflow of 2019 to get the long-term annual operating cashflow of $984 million per year. This rough calculation assumes that the production of silver doubles as well and that the prices of gold and silver remain constant.

The company also provides us their base case forecast for operating cashflow. The way they presented it in their presentation is kind of confusing but basically what they are saying is that Total operating cashflow from Q4-2019 to 2023 should be equal to $2.8 billion. Assuming every year gets the same amount of cashflow and that this continues long-term, we can divide $2.8 billion by 3 and get a forecasted annual cashflow from operations of $933 million per year.

Taking these two numbers we have a long-term operating cashflow range of $933 million to $984 million. With 443 million shares outstanding this translates to a cashflow per share of about $2.1 to $2.2. Using a P/CF ratio of 12 which translates to an expected return of 8.3% (or 1/12) gives us an average buy range of 25 to 26 per share which is lower than the current market price of $28.

Wheaton Precious Metals is fairly valued in my opinion and there are probably better streaming plays out there such as Sandstorm (SAND). The company doesn’t have a large exploration upside either as it only paid $358 million in early deposit stream mineral interests and has $234 million in investments in other firms. Compared to a forecasted operating cashflow of $933 million these are a bit small. Wheaton gets a neutral rating from me.

