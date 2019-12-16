2019 Was A Very Good Year For US Stocks And For The 60/40 Rule

The last year of the current decade is almost over, and the US stock market has surprised by following a disappointing 2018 with a very good 2019. As shown in the following histogram, the year-to-date 2019 S&P 500 return of 29% ranks 20th in the entire 94 year history. It follows a 4.4% loss in 2018. For the decade as a whole, shown in red in the exhibit, we see 3 years above the mode (10-20% real return), 3 years at the mode, and 4 below - a fairly normal distribution. It's been a typical decade.

By contrast, US bonds have returned about 9% in 2019, which is in the mid-range, a typical year.

A really good stock return combines with an ordinary bond return to generate the best 60/40 stock/bond return in the decade, as shown in the following picture. This "60/40 Standard" has been in place for more than 50 years. It derives from research showing that 60/40 provides the "best" return for the level of risk.

60% in stocks and 40% in bonds is the average allocation in individual retirement account (IRAs) for all ages and it's the average for near-dated target date funds (TDFs). 60/40 is ubiquitous, but it shouldn't be. It's absurd to think that 60/40, or any other pat answer, can be right for everybody all the time. The recent success of target date funds is proof that age matters and that risk capacity is at its lowest as we near retirement.

Conclusion

The bears have had that grin wiped from their faces, a grin they wore as we started 2019. On to the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.