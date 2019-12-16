Bank Of America: The Tank Is Getting Dry

Bank of America (BAC) offers a lot here: an unchallenging P/E, reasonable yield, and strong capital adequacy giving investors confidence that distribution will remain healthy. Doubtless, Warren Buffett will continue to hold. Alas, the prospects for material outperformance are limited.

Source: Google

After the recent move up, better economic news is in the price, and the bank has recently stopped its long run of providing shareholders with positive operating leverage, as we saw in the third quarter results for 2019.

The chart below is from BAC's third quarter results presentation. On the right of the chart you see that the difference between cost and income growth in the last reported quarter is given at zero, while the bars in the lower part of the chart show slightly negative operating leverage with 1% cost growth vs. 0% income growth.

Source: BAC results presentation

As the chart shows, this follows a long period of regular quarterly reductions in YoY operating cost growth (the red bars) and positive growth in revenue. Some of the large moves early on were due to exceptional costs rolling off, mainly regulatory fines from prior years not repeating. However, more recently solid cost reductions have been achieved through staff attrition with leavers and retiring staff not being replaced at the same rate.

CEO Moynihan gave a relatively cautious message about BAC's prospects for generating further improved operating leverage on the last quarterly results call:

As I've said before, generating operating leverage does get tougher when we told you that over the last several quarters, after four successful years of keeping expenses, declining and holding relatively flat. This will continue especially to work through periods of interest rate cuts, but we remain focused on our mission to continue to grow revenue faster and expenses.

There are two considerations here. First, is to take note of how far BAC has come in terms of reducing its expense ratio (operating expenses/operating income). Then look at what this means for the outlook.

Back in 2016-17, the expense ratio was consistently about 60%. That left an approximately 40% operating margin.

Source: BAC results presentation

Reducing the expense ratio to 57% is an incremental gain of 7.5% in operating income which drops to the pre-tax line as long as loan loss provisions remain stable. Of course, as that operating margin increases, you move toward the point where BAC has to lay down a stable rather than declining level of costs to gather new business. To my mind Moynihan's comments on operating leverage on the 3Q call leave some space for further gains but overall should be taken as neutral for the outlook. We may see improvement, we may not, and if we do it is likely to be quite tame.

What does this mean for the stock?

We already know that BAC's non interest income, while nicely diversified between fee and trading income streams, is not a growth engine. ALL revenue growth has come from net interest income in recent quarters.

Source: BAC Supplemental results package

As balance sheet volume growth is fairly sedate, which is what you want in a bank of this size, this leaves BAC dependent on rising interest rate for the net interest income line to keep driving its revenue growth above the rate of nominal GDP growth.

You can see the P/E progression below, from Nasdaq, that EPS growth is estimated in the range of 4-6% (2020-2021). Much of this is driven by share buybacks, confirming the subdued fundamental outlook for BAC.

Source: Nasdaq

With the yield at 2%, prospective returns from this stock are now below double digits (combined EPS growth plus dividends) absent a more rapid return to rate hikes than currently envisaged by the market, which will take further strengthening of macro data.

In my last article on BAC I concluded that the operating leverage story at BAC had lost some shine. The stock was trading at $30.47, and the improvement in the macro outlook has allowed the stock to improve to $34.4 here. Bottom up, things have slipped a little further with operating leverage no longer contributing bottom line improvement by 3Q'19.

The always interesting Mott Capital recently showed how options betting suggested BAC may fade into year end. What I'd offer to this is that the underlying fundamentals are unlikely to provide major positive surprises.

Conclusion

I remain happy to be out of BAC, not for any consideration or risk, but because it is more or less captive to interest rates and the outlook there is not compelling.

Valuation, of course, at 11.4x 2020 EPS, is reasonably comfortable and some holders will stress their hope for an increase capital distribution. This author is happy to wait for a better level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.