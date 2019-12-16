Exxon Mobil: Dividend Problems

The major asset write-offs by a fellow global energy major should worry Exxon Mobil (XOM) investors. The company is due for a similar write-off of shale assets and the investors should question the current investment path of the company. Meanwhile, as highlighted in my previous research, the dividend isn't covered by operations, leading to the decade of stock return underperformance that should continue.

Source: Exxon Mobile website

Asset Write Downs

On December 11, Chevron (CVX) announced the intent to take a $10-11 billion charge to write down asset values due to lower energy prices. A major part of the write-down is due to U.S. shale holdings in Appalachia.

The troubling part is that Exxon Mobil hasn't written down the vast majority of its XTO purchase while the company is now aggressively moving capital spending into other U.S. shale investments. The company appears headed down the same path with oil as it did with the previous move into natural gas.

The charges are non-cash, so the impact on operations is minimal. The key is Chevron taking these charges due to a downward revision for longer-term commodity outlooks in both gas and oil-related projects. Since Exxon Mobil spent $42 billion on the XTO deal in 2010 to purchase natural gas assets and has only written down $2.5 billion according to the Chief Energy Correspondent at Bloomberg News, the company should be in for a massive write down.

Exxon Mobil has listed assets of $250 billion, so even a $20 billion or $30 billion charge isn't going to alter the asset position. The move questions this aggressive spending on shale assets again.

As Reuters points out, Exxon Mobil is the second-largest natural gas producer in the U.S. Additional spending on oil production that generates natural gas byproduct only further shoots the company in the foot.

The energy giant likes to promote these shale assets generating solid returns at $35/bbl oil, but the company ignores the impact on other assets. With a competitor writing down large assets and Exxon Mobil likely needing to follow suit, the company shouldn't be full speed ahead drilling.

Questioned Cash Flows

The most perplexing part of the cash flow story with Exxon Mobil and major energy players is the inclusion of asset sales in the numbers. The company forecasts generating $190 billion in free cash flows through 2025 and spending ~$100 billion on dividend payouts based on 2018 dividend levels.

Source: Exxon Mobil 2019 presentation

The problem here is that a 6.1% dividend hike this year already increases the payout to $106 billion while the FCF is reliant on $25 billion worth of asset sales. The actual FCFs above dividend payouts through 2025 is now in the $60 billion range before any further dividend hikes. Not to mention, the cash flow levels are based on stable oil prices while the company appears intent on flooding the market with cheap Permian oil in a similar move to what caused natural gas prices to plunge.

For the YTD period, Exxon Mobil has only generated $21.4 billion in cash flows from operations while spending $22.7 billion on Capex. The company has $14.6 billion in current annual dividend payouts. The amounts have grown at an annual pace of 5.6% over the last five years with a ramp to 6.1% on the last dividend hike.

Source: Seeking Alpha dividend growth page

If the company doesn't hike the dividend 5% annually, the stock likely takes a hit. Such dividend hikes will boost annual payouts to the following levels:

2020 - $15.3B

2021 - $16.1B

2022 - $16.9B

2023 - $17.8B

2024 - $18.6B

2025 - $19.6B

While Exxon Mobil rightly points out the dividend hikes aren't guaranteed, the dividend growth investor would abandon the stock without hikes in the future. In reality, the expectation is that the energy giant actually pays out closer to $120 billion in dividends over the period through 2025.

So not only are the presented numbers misleading investors but also the targets are based on $60/bbl oil. The likely outcome is much lower oil prices over the next five years when an energy major like Exxon Mobil plans to increase production while divesting assets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors shouldn't expect the scenario to improve to where the dividends are actually covered by free cash flows from operations requiring the continual negative cycle of the energy giant needing to divest assets in order to cover dividend payouts. Until the company can find an investment balance of where extra spending doesn't pressure energy prices lower and cut future cash flow expectations, investors should disregard the attractiveness of a 5% dividend. The past decade proves that flawed dividend hikes aren't rewarding to shareholders, so continue avoiding Exxon Mobil here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.