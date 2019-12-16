Contrary To Popular Belief: Dispelling Popular Heisenberg Misconceptions

Oh, and I did get around to discussing the return of "Goldilocks," although I buried the lede a bit.

I have, at various intervals, gone out of my way to avoid perpetuating panics.

I sat down to pen a piece about the return of the "Goldilocks" macro regime, and out came something more meaningful.

One of the most bizarre aspects of writing about markets for public consumption (and I imagine this applies to writing about anything online with any regularity) is the extent to which no matter what you say, somebody is going to get mad or at least feign irritation for the sake of commenting.

It's true that people have a natural propensity to engage in impassioned dialogue when real money is on the line, and we all know that large sums of money can and will make good men do bad things on the buyside, on the sellside and in arenas that have nothing whatever to do with high finance.

It's also true that if you ever have the pleasure of going out for drinks with a group of economists, you'll likely find yourself in a loud argument, assuming everyone isn't on the same side of the laissez-faire fence.

But when it comes to generally neutral macro commentary made available to wider audiences, none of the conditions for anger are met. By definition, most people reading publicly-available commentary don't have large sums of money. That's not a derisive remark, it is a mathematical certainty dictated by the wealth distribution (i.e., the odds of a given reader having more than, say, $50 million on the line are very low). Also by definition, most readers aren't economists and haven't dedicated their lives to studying and/or espousing any particular strain of economics (i.e., the odds of a given reader being a PhD economist are very low, because there aren't that many PhD economists relative to the overall size of the audience). Finally, broadly neutral macro commentary shouldn't lend itself to making anyone irritated - it is, after all, broadly neutral.

Nevertheless, the somewhat puzzling conclusion I've come to over the past three years (give or take) is that a non-negligible percentage of the millions of investors who regularly consume online financial content are predisposed to finding something to argue with in a given thesis, not because there's a lot of money on the line, or because passions have actually been aroused, and not even because anything contentious has been suggested. But rather because it's something to do.

To be clear, that's not "what makes a market," so to speak. Maybe it is when it comes to individual stocks (i.e., argument for the sake of argument might accidentally produce the "truth" about this or that company), but it's safe to say that almost nobody who reads my content on this platform is "making" any "markets" in the instruments you'd need when it comes to trading some of the macro themes I discuss. Or at least not if you mean "making markets" in a literal sense.

More often than not, there is no obvious case to be made that, for example, equities are a massive bubble set to burst in spectacular fashion at any given moment. Or that the economy is set to careen off a cliff into a deep recession. Similarly, it's rarely the case that next week is the time to buy if you want to score triple-digit returns. Or that we're one month away from a sudden, V-shaped inflection in the economy, beyond which things will "take off like a rocket ship" (to quote President Trump).

Rather, most of the time, we're somewhere in between terrible and great - between meltdown and melt-up. That means that if you, like me, are compelled by circumstance (or maybe "happenstance" is better) to live out your days musing incessantly about the macro narrative, you'll often find it necessary to rescue otherwise mundane takes from monotony with rhetorical flair. You're reading one of those takes right now.

When I first started writing for public consumption, I tried presenting the bear case in forceful, sometimes bombastic terms, but that got old pretty quickly for me, even if not for some readers. There's always a bear case and somebody as adept as I am with the digital pen can always make it convincingly, especially given my access to copious amounts of data and information.

Late last year, I became especially concerned about over-the-top bearish takes. So concerned, in fact, that in October of 2018, when stocks were in the early stages of posting the worst quarter since the crisis (depending on which benchmark you go by), I spent some three hours on a Friday evening penning a lengthy piece aimed at institutional investors warning about the inherent dangers of putting too much stock (figuratively and literally) in what I called "financial agitprop" (that piece isn't publicly available, and neither is the other piece I'm going to cite below, but I'm more than happy to pass them along on request).

My worry was that because market participants are now more attune than ever to the risks posed by liquidity vacuums and, relatedly, forced de-risking from systematic/programmatic strats, negativity (justified or not) could end up becoming self-fulfilling. Remember, the relationship between volatility and market depth is nonlinear. As JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic reminded clients early this year, "market depth declines exponentially with the VIX."

(JPMorgan)

That's a problem given modern market structure and the extent to which everything hinges in one way or another on volatility.

"Volatility is the toggle by which positions are grown or reduced," Nomura's Charlie McElligott said, in an interview last month. "And volatility is that tail that wags the dog."

Fast forward two months from the October piece mentioned above and my fears were realized, in dramatic fashion. On December 30, I penned a followup. Here's an excerpt:

It’s no longer clear to me whether market participants are pricing in [legitimate] concerns or pricing in an increasingly dire narrative and then using the resultant selloff to justify that same narrative in a self-feeding insanity loop. It’s interesting how insanity becomes contagious. The underlying force that binds everything together – this process – is that fear has become the new cognitive principle. And fear is self-reinforcing. If you spread fear, it looks like you have a deep knowledge of things. If you are calm, it is like being ignorant.

The interplay between that dynamic, systematic de-risking and the above-mentioned liquidity-volatility-flows feedback loop was at the heart of the selloff that unfolded this time last year.

It had almost nothing to do with the underlying economic fundamentals and came at a time when earnings growth was off the charts (almost literally) thanks to the tax cuts.

That latter disparity is highlighted in the visual below. The red bar is the S&P 500's Q4 2018 performance and the white bar is earnings growth for the same quarter. Note that when stocks were selling off, Q4 earnings weren't in the books yet, but nobody was predicting anything close to the kind of profit slump that would anecdotally justify the worst December for equities since the Great Depression, and the previous quarter's earnings (which were in the book at the time) were among the best in history.

(Heisenberg)

At least two analysts have discussed what happened in late 2018 in the context of fear. Kolanovic, for example, tackled it head-on. A year ago last week, he famously lamented how misinformation is disseminated to market participants, citing the "mass production" of content that mixes real and fake news with "somewhat credible, but distorted" coverage of "sell-side financial research." He wasn't talking about me, I can promise you that.

He then warned that "if we add to this an increased number of algorithms that trade based on posts and headlines, the impact on price action and investor psychology can be significant."

Months later, in April of this year, Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic wrote that one of "the biggest disconnects between the pre- and post-2008 world is encapsulated in the change of the attitude towards tail risk as a barometer of fear."

"In the past, fear has had a bad reputation," he remarked, noting that it was traditionally seen as a sign of "incompleteness," and therefore "something one needs to outgrow."

But that’s changed in the post-crisis world. Fear has been acquitted and, as noted above, it is ascendant, supplanting other modes as the primary rational frame of reference.

"[The] post-2008 period can be seen effectively as an exoneration of fear," Kocic went on to say, adding that "fear has become a sign of wisdom, elevated to a new heuristic as well as a source of considerable profit."

In short, I wanted no part of perpetuating that dynamic late last year, once it became apparent what was about to happen.

That (partly) explains my absence from this platform during Q4 2018. There were other factors at play too, and I did write copiously elsewhere, going so far as to employ scary visuals to underscore the depth of the selloff. But that was to a much smaller audience, and it was tongue-in-cheek. I was encouraged by some folks with a good read on investor psychology to avoid spooking the herd, as it were, and that meant not perpetuating an already vicious social media cycle by penning breathless selloff documentaries for investors here.

Once things calmed down and stocks recovered, I came back (in February, specifically).

Since then, I've produced dozens of balanced takes on the macro outlook for readers on this platform, but that hasn't stopped folks from habitually castigating my commentary as bearish.

It's interesting that elsewhere, the majority of the criticism comes from readers who claim I'm habitually too optimistic (i.e., too bullish).

Just today, for example, someone said the following to me in response to a generally upbeat take (I'm using the screenshot with the name blacked out just to underscore that I'm not making this stuff up):

You might be asking yourself what kind of "horse crap" prompted that reader to exclaim that "inflation" and a "dollar crash" are imminent.

The answer is far more pedestrian than you'd think given the bombast on display in that comment.

I merely suggested that a combination of tame inflation and moderate growth (in the US) represents a return to the "Goldilocks" macro regime. When growth is solid (but not great) and inflation is subdued, investors are free to have their cake and eat it too - they can justify a constructive outlook based on decent underlying economic fundamentals and point to still subdued inflation in order to argue that the Fed has the plausible deniability it needs to persist in a dovish lean.

That dovish lean has succeeded in putting the brakes on dollar appreciation recently, which is good for risk assets globally, and should also help US manufacturers.

(Heisenberg)

At the same time, both the fact that monetary policy is squarely dovish on a global scale and the underlying economic realities that make that dovish lean necessary (i.e., falling inflation expectations and persistent economic jitters) bodes well for bonds.

Credit, meanwhile, gets a bid from the reinvigorated hunt for yield that goes along with the largest dovish impulse (defined as net rate cuts) in years.

(Heisenberg)

Throw in a dash (or two) of trade optimism and what counts as "clarity" on Brexit, and you've got a setup for the "everything rally" which has defined 2019 to continue, at least for a while.

Although I doubt I need to say this, the massive bias towards rate cuts versus hikes matters. Not only that, it matters more now (i.e., post-crisis) than it did pre-2008. Consider this bit from BofA's Barnaby Martin:

Chart 5 shows how the correlations between asset price returns and central bank rate easing have changed between the pre-Global Financial Crisis and post-crisis periods. For almost all assets, the correlation between performance and central bank rate cuts has been more positive (less negative) in the decade after the GFC. In addition, for some parts of the financial universe, the central bank/performance correlation flipped from negative to positive in the decade after the GFC.

Note that pre-crisis, many risk assets had a negative correlation to rate cuts. That's self-explanatory. As Martin writes, using high yield as an example, "rate cuts would often be commensurate with wider high-yield spreads, as central bank action would be reflective of a weaker global economy."

But now, it doesn't matter. Weak economy, strong economy, decent economy - whatever. As long as central banks are cutting rates, everyone's happy. Do note in the excerpted passage how Martin points out that even in asset classes where the correlation is still negative, it's less so.

Now, leaving aside the patently silly idea that, as the commenter mentioned above asserted, "inflation and a dollar crash are both going to be here in a few months," the reader's point was apparently that my assessment of the "Goldilocks" regime and the read-through for asset prices was somehow so bullish as to be not just far-fetched, but squarely in "horse crap" territory.

And yet, I can point you to at least a half-dozen articles posted in these pages over the past three months where readers have read a similarly mundane, common sense-based macro outlook piece of mine and concluded the exact opposite - that my bearishness surely knows no bounds and anyone who listens to me will miss next month's inevitable melt-up.

The truth is that with the exception of my first year (or so) of writing for public consumption (a time period during which I was still figuring out how best to build a following and long before the "brand" came into its own), my takes on the current market zeitgeist are balanced, in-depth, well-researched and informed by some of the best minds on the street. I do not choose my sources based on what will generate the most clicks. I could have, for example, written a puff piece for readers here today based on that BofA "melt-up" note that's making the rounds (which, hilariously, is actually days old), but I wrote this tome instead.

None of this is to necessarily say that "when I talk, you should listen," or that what I write shouldn't be subjected to criticism. But it is to suggest that whatever you want to say about what I write elsewhere, when I choose to pen 2,500 words for my 25,000 followers on this platform, I'm not doing it because I have to. I'm doing it because I want to. My goal is to inform and to spark meaningful conversation around the macro issues that matter and expose retail investors to big-picture analysis they might not otherwise have an opportunity to read.

Somehow, I feel like that's been lost over the years in these pages, or at least based on the general tone of the comment threads and how they tend to devolve.

With all of that in mind, let's see if everyone can keep their eyes on the ball and debate the wealth of information presented above, whether it's the post-crisis acquittal of fear, volatility as the "toggle" on which everything turns or the return of "Goldilocks" and the implications of "her" arrival for assets in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.