Why I Sold (And Bought) Frontier Communications Distressed Debt

It has been some time since I last wrote about Frontier Communications (FTR) and its continued $17 billion debt saga. My last article noted that I held debt maturing in July of 2021 and in 2025 and that the 2025 debt was being held as a speculative investment. Recently, during an analysis of the company and my holdings, I found an interesting opportunity to change my holdings and increase my chances of earnings positive returns.

The largest story for Frontier in 2019 has been the open talk of restructuring. Earlier this year, the company began talks with creditors in the hopes of easing its debt burden and potentially avoiding a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Some articles have portrayed the situation as “urgent” and Chapter 11 bankruptcy imminent. While the current situation is challenging, I will explain why the situation is not as urgent as many believe.

Frontier’s debt maturity situation over the next two years is both modest and manageable. Between four bonds coming due in 2020 and 2021, the company owes $536 million. As reported in the company’s third quarter earnings release, Frontier currently has $683 million in liquidity. While it is likely impaired by senior creditors from retiring this debt or buying it back at a discount, the company's ability is there. Furthermore, Frontier is currently generating $500 million in free cash flow over a twelve-month period. The company has also been paying down its debt. If the company can generate an additional $1 billion in liquidity via free cash flow over the next two years, Frontier would be able to retire its maturing debt with cash and not need the revolving credit line portion of its liquidity.

Source: Company 10-Q uploaded in spreadsheet

Source: Earnings Release Data 2016-2019 uploaded in author spreadsheet

Despite Frontier’s liquidity and free cash flow generation, the talks with creditors represent a wet blanket over the company's fixed income prices. This is because at any time, the company could reach an agreement that imposes large discounts to the company’s unsecured debt. The possibility of an agreement has led the market to price all Frontier unsecured debt due after 2020 below 50 cents on the dollar and at near identical prices as the market assumes all unsecured debt holders’ losses will be equal. Frontier’s two 2020 bonds are currently trading in the 50s.

Source: December 13, 2019 Pricing Uploaded into Author Spreadsheet

The current pricing of Frontier’s debt is where I saw my opportunity to make a change. Usually, debt that is closer to maturity trades at a higher premium than longer term debt, making it difficult for investors to swap to nearer maturities without a paying premium. However, with Frontier’s current situation, that is not the case. Therefore, last month, I sold my 2025 maturing bonds and used the proceeds of the sale to purchase an equal amount of bonds maturing in July 2021, essentially doubling down on that maturity.

Since the transaction occurred in a regular investment account, I will be taking the loss on my 2025 bonds and writing it off when I file my 2019 taxes, thus recouping some of my loss, but continuing to hold out hope that my investments will mature. Of course, if the bond ends up maturing in 2021, I will face a tax charge.

Overall, no news is good news as far as I’m concerned regarding Frontier’s debt negotiation. I’m holding out hope that the company may be able to execute an exchange of its 2022 maturing debt, which would push the debt wall back further. Until then, Frontier is a speculative investment with high risks for any investor.

