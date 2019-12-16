Stock Market Rises: Reductions In Uncertainty

There are still a lot of unknown unknowns out there, but for the time being, investors need to go with the flow of the current rally, remaining cautious within the current environment.

In this case, all the good news seems to be tied to a reduction in uncertainty relative to known unknowns like US/China trade, Brexit, and global growth.

Good news has taken over the stock market, and as a consequence, we are on the path for a third day in a row to hit new historic highs.

There are three pieces of good news for the stock market in today's news and one that is not so good, but is of longer-term concern.

The three pieces of good news for the stock market pertain to the talks surrounding trade, the results of the British parliamentary elections, and the near-term future of global economic growth.

The stock market has constantly… and consistently… followed the development of trade talks, with the market responding positively to signs that trade agreements will be signed and negatively when it appears as if talks are failing.

Last week, three agreements were reached, particularly one with China and one producing a new-NATO replacing the "old" NATO, and the stock market responded positively.

The euphoria of the agreements masked some of the weaknesses in the deals cut.

New historic highs were reached last Thursday and Friday for all three major US stock indices, and more records seem to be on the way for this week.

Secondly, Boris Johnson posted a "crushing" victory, ending all uncertainty about whether or not the British will be leaving the European Union. Whereas, the size of the win, focused on the fact that the Labor Party, under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, was soundly defeated, much to the relief of many voters, particularly in former areas of Labor strength.

What remains, and what was not really examined, is the possible harm that Brexit might bring to the United Kingdom, even extending to the breaking up of the common community.

Third, toward the end of last week, there were signs that economic global economic growth might not be as bad in 2020 as many economists had thought. Some stronger showing in Germany and China was behind some of this pickup in optimism. We'll see.

So, the stock market responded positively.

Ira Iosebashvili discusses, in the New York Times, that these reductions in uncertainty shifted some investors away from "safe haven" investments into more growth-oriented sectors.

Mr. Iosebashvili writes,

"Investors piled into haven assets earlier this year, pushed by worries over a thicket of global issues, including ears of a sharp growth slowdown, a continuing U. S.-China trade war and uncertainty over the path of Brexit."

I have written many posts over the course of this year about this very movement, globally, by risk-averse investors who transferred assets from highly uncertain situations into areas of the world, particularly the United States, that were considered to be "safe."

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve moved, three times, this year, to lower interest rates to meet the policy changes taking place in other central banks around the world, so as to maintain financial stability in U.S. markets.

Investors seem to have a lot of confidence now about the Fed's continued support of the stock market, and this helps to underwrite the new historic highs.

The movement in the market, Mr. Iosebashvili highlights, is away from dividend paying stocks, like Utilities and Real Estate. For example, this quarter so far, the Utilities sector is down about 3 percent and the Real Estate sector is down around 5 percent.

On the upside, we find IT stocks, up about 11 percent this quarter, Financials, up around 9 percent, Communications Services, 6 percent and Consumer Staples, 2 percent.

These are all good solid sectors, once the uncertainty mentioned above is relaxed.

And, in the early stages of Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose about 28 points and is in new historical high territory.

What is the one cloud hanging over this picture in today's news? It is the explosion of government debt.

Daniel Kruger and Kate Davidson, in the Wall Street Journal, point to the growth of the federal deficit in coming years.

The federal deficit is projected to average $1.2 trillion a year for the next decade.

Right now, investors in the stock market seem to have little or no concerns about how these deficits might impact future stock prices.

However, in terms of today's world, Mr. Kruger and Ms. Davidson ask the question about how such massive deficits will impact how the Federal Reserve operates.

The thing is, the projection they present assumes that there are no economic problems in the near future.

Remember, we are in the eleventh year of the current economic recovery.

Federal deficits are usually relatively low toward the end of an economic cycle.

If there is some kind of economic slowdown in the near future, the federal deficit is likely to explode to much higher levels.

If the Fed might face problems in managing interest rates, given the current projections, what might be the case if the Fed has to face an environment in which the deficit swells, say to $1.5 trillion or $1.8 trillion per year for the next decade?

This concern with the deficit is a longer-term, what if, issue and does not seem to be high on the radar screen at the present time. It is something, however, that we can no constantly ignore.

For now, the three positive factors are dominating the news. In the words of former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, the current reduction in uncertainty had to do with known unknowns. We still have the uncertainty of unknown unknowns to deal with.

Right now, uncertainty has declined. Go with the flow, but stay cautious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.