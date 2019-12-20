Retirement: 8.4% Yield Pays Monthly, PTY Is A Must Own

Today, we look at PTY that we consider a core holding, capable of producing high income in any environment.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we remain committed to providing our members with reports about the best fixed-income CEFs, preferred stocks, and bonds. We have been increasing the allocation of our model portfolio to high-yield preferred stocks and bonds while still being able to achieve an overall yield of +9%. We also continue to maintain as core holdings, high-quality CEFs and REITs that have been delivering consistent high-dividend income over the years through bull and bear markets.

Retirees and income seekers should emphasize sustainable income-generating attributes of high-yield income securities. Furthermore, an investor should carefully monitor but do not worry too much about the expected fluctuating underlying prices of these securities.

In a recent report this summer, we recommended PIMCO's Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) as a core holding. PIMCO has earned an excellent reputation and has several funds that continue to provide investors with stable and predictable dividends. Our views have not changed that PTY should be a core holding in a retirement portfolio.

In principle, a CEF trading at a premium does not necessarily mean it is overvalued and that a CEF trading at a discount is not necessarily undervalued. CEFs usually do not trade at NAV. What matters to a CEF, especially an income-oriented one such as PTY, is skilled management that can actively manage assets in a changing market environment whilst paying out consistent and sustainable dividend income to shareholders. To date, and throughout various market cycles, PTY has delivered accordingly even in the worst of times. We are confident that PTY will continue to deliver the future.

PTY, A Battle Tested CEF

PTY is one of PIMCO's older funds that has survived through the Great Recession and has a proven track record of reliable returns for income investors, including the 2007-2008 great recession. This is a battle tested CEF. Not only has PTY provided a high level of income, it has crushed the S&P 500 (SPY) on a total return basis.

The Case for PTY

We have started the year very bullish on high-yield and fixed-income securities. Our bullishness was fueled as we projected that the Fed will cut interest rates in 2019 and will be cautious with any further rate hikes in 2020 and beyond. I believe that there is still strong possibility that we would see some cuts. The actual cuts the Fed has made in 2019 has justified our bullish stance on high-yield and fixed-income securities.

Looking forward, we agree with the view that the Fed will maintain a mostly neutral and supportive policy in 2020 by keeping interest rate lower for longer. Accordingly, we remain bullish on these securities for 2020 as well. This is very positive for PTY, which invests primarily in bonds and credit securities. Here is a look at PTY's allocation as of 11/30/2019.

Source: PIMCO

PTY is actively managed, meaning that PIMCO can and will trade in and out of investments as management believes is appropriate. They can change allocation to sectors, increase leverage and actively manage effective duration to position the fund to benefit from current and anticipated market developments. In fact, this trading strategy has proven an effective one in both good and bad times.

PTY currently has a leverage level of approximately 37% of assets market value (MV). Their leverage consists of credit default swaps, preferred shares, and reverse repurchase agreements.

It is their active management that makes PIMCO superior to other funds. PIMCO makes calculated, opportunistic moves that could position the portfolio to benefit from increases or decreases in interest rates.

For example, as of 11/30/2019, they have assumed a position to benefit from an expected increase in rates in Non-USD sector (mostly UK). We can see this by their corresponding negative Duration Weighted Exposure ('DWE') to this sector. A negative DWE is a situation in which bond prices move in the same direction of interest rates. That is, negative duration occurs when bond prices prices go up along with interest rates, as opposed to the usual situation of positive duration where interest rates and bond prices move in opposite directions. So with a negative DWE, PTY will profit if rates in the sector go up and will take a loss if they go down.

PTY management may change their minds and reverse their position depending on changed market outlook. The main point here is that they are flexible and responsive to changing conditions. They have proven throughout the years that they have succeeded to act accordingly whilst delivering attractive high-dividend income to shareholders.

We will not dwell too much on their allocations to the various fixed income sectors. We have covered this in previous articles. But it is comforting to note that as of 11/30/2019 the significant exposures to mortgage-backed securities (MV 30.73 %) and to High Yield Credit (26.28 %) are expected to continue to position the fund to benefit from the expected supporting interest rate environment in 2020.

It is interesting to note that mortgage-backed securities have an outsized DWE relative to its portfolio MV allocation (DWE 47.17 %) in a manner to benefit from expected favorable neutral and supportive interest rate environment for relatively long term fixed income assets. Whereas the High Yield Credit sector has a downsized DWE of 18.3 % relative to its MV allocation, perhaps indicating a view to invest in the short term segment of the high yield market. This may be intended to position PTY to react relatively quicker to any movements in the high yield bonds spreads. The Total Leveraged-Adjusted Effective Duration of 3.8 years puts the overall duration position of PTY portfolio at the medium term.

Bottom line, the decisions made by the managers could have large impacts on the ultimate returns. This is why it is very important to pay attention to the historical track record of management under different market conditions.

Historical Returns

For a fund that invests primarily in fixed income securities, PTY has had nothing less than impressive total returns.

Source:PIMCO

Since inception in 2002, PTY has produced annualized returns in excess of 13.9%.

PTY IPO'd at $15, so the vast majority of those returns were paid to shareholders in the form of dividends. It is this kind of consistent outperformance that has led to PIMCO's great reputation.

As with all investments, PTY is not immune to downward swings. Investments will suffer in bear markets and most thrive in bull markets. Having said that, we should note that the last great recession was a result of a credit crisis (due to irresponsible lending practices), and almost all fixed income and bonds investments took a big hit. The next recession is unlikely to come from a credit crisis as banks and financial institutions are more regulated and follow strict lending rules. This means that prices of fixed income and bonds will not be as impacted as they were in the last recession.

What we like about a quality income CEF such as PTY is that it continues to pay dividends throughout the various market cycles and then rebounds when conditions get better. The PTY investor who did not panic during the 2008-2009 crisis and has held his/her positions has ultimately fared very well, and most importantly, did not miss a penny in dividend income.

Investors in PTY saw a drop in price roughly comparable to SPY, but they saw a much faster recovery. From 1/1/2008 through 1/1/2010, SPY was still down over 20%, while PTY investors were up over 40%.

My views remain that the current secular bull market, and related economic cycle, is set to continue for the next two years at least. However, there are clear signs that the global economy is decelerating. This is one of the main reasons why we pursue quality high yield income investments that have proven their mettle during different cycles. It is also why PTY is what we consider to be a core investment, making up one of the cornerstones of our portfolio. Income investors can hold it with confidence in any economic conditions as a consistent income producing investment. We all need income in good and bad times!

PTY's Premium will to go down due to an increase in NAV, and not due to a decrease in Market Price

We love a good discount and we frequently find and recommend opportunities that are on fire sale. PTY is not that type of opportunity. Over its history, PTY has rarely traded below NAV and has frequently traded at a premium of 20%+ over NAV.

We do acknowledge that the premium of 30% may appear to be rather higher than usual. However, this does not affect our view that recurring high yield income is the main attractive feature of PTY. When valuing PTY, it is important to consider whether you can achieve an 8.4% dividend yield from another source of equal quality.

Furthermore, fixed income investors know very well that prices of bonds are a function of interest rates, and therefore premiums and discounts is not the right valuation method for PTY. PTY will trade up and down based on interest rate movements. Looking at premiums and discounts can be misleading in the case of PTY.

Cautious new investors, who are concerned about the premium should follow a dollar-cost averaging investment approach over 2020. Buying in small bites to build a position will allow you to cash small dips and ultimately achieve a good price.

Our approach is not to try timing the market. We are in for the long term, seeking sustainable and consistent high-yield income. We believe that PTY will continue to deliver accordingly in 2020 and beyond, especially in this supportive interest rate environment. Also, while the premium will reduce, we believe it will mainly be due to a relative increase in NAV rather than due a decrease in market price, and PTY will keep producing overall attractive total returns.

A Word on Distribution of Dividends

PTY’s dividends have primarily been funded from Net Investment Income, with only $0.14 considered “return of capital” over the past 5-years.

Ticker Current FiscalYear End Estimated Net Investment Income (NYSEMKT:NII)(1) Fiscal Year to Date Estimated Undistributed Net Investment Income -UNII/Estimated (NYSE:ROC)(1) Monthly Distribution per CommonShare(2) 3 Month Rolling Coverage Ratio(3) 6 Month Rolling Coverage Ratio (3) Fiscal Year to Date Distribution CoverageRatio(4) PTY 31-Jul-20 $0.23 ($0.03) $0.13000 55.72% 86.19% 56.74%

Source PIMCO

Some investors might be concerned that "Undistributed Net Investment Income" ('UNII') has shown a negative balance for October 2019. Usually, we do not like to see negative UNII.

UNII is the to-date balance of a fund's net investment income less distributions of net investment income. It is kind of the cash buffer for a CEF portfolio. Negative UNII is also a possible indication of return of capital on estimated tax basis (PIMCO -footnote).

We are confident that this is a temporary impact on PTY due to some realized losses in August, which was extremely volatile. This situation is shared with some other PIMCO CEFs. This is unlikely to be a recurring event and we continue to monitor this situation closely.

Conclusion

PTY has consistently traded at a large premium precisely because it is one of the best managed CEF’s in the world. This is a battle-tested CEF that delivered a high and consistent income, even in the toughest conditions back in 2008.

We remain bullish for fixed income because as rates drop moderately or stabilize, fixed-income investments with higher yields become more attractive and their prices go up. This is why at "High Dividend Opportunities", we are recommending to our investors to allocate 35% to 40% of their portfolio to fixed-income investments such as PTY.

Also, while we don’t believe that a bear market is near, it is always a good to be allocated defensively. Signs of a slowing economy, political instabilities, and international trade wars will encourage more investors to move into the relative safety of fixed-income investments. Our high-yield strategy has been proactive, and we continue to manage to lock-in yields at much higher yields for the very long term. With interest rates remaining at the current rates for years to come, safe high-yield investments are set to continue to be in high demand. The current yields for solid fixed-income CEFs such as PTY is unlikely to last for long.

These factors are creating an environment that is very bullish for PTY and NAV should continue to increase. Each month, investors holding out for a “better deal” will find themselves missing a dividend payment.

PTY is an investment that is yielding around 8.4%, with the additional upside of special dividends which are paid in December- this year, it was an additional $0.03. PTY has a solid history of providing income even through bear markets and maintaining NAV over the long-term. This is exactly the kind of investment that we can rely on year after year.

We remain bullish on PTY as a core holding for income investors who are seeking both high income and lower price volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTY, PCI, PDI, JPS, FFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.