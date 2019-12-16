Why You Have To Like Zumiez

Image source

Lifestyle retailer Zumiez (ZUMZ) has seen its shares essentially double in 2019. The strong broad market rally that has sent the indices to new all-time highs has also blessed many companies with huge rallies in their own shares. However, Zumiez is also outperforming expectations and many of its competitors with high comparable sales gains, margin gains, and strong execution. Given this, even though Zumiez has doubled since the December 2018 bottom, I think shares still have room to run higher.

Higher sales and expanding margins; what more could you want?

Zumiez has had its fair share of ups and downs over the years, but as we can see below, revenue has moved steadily higher, and in fairly large magnitudes. Note that revenue is in millions of dollars.

Revenue is double what it was at the end of fiscal 2011, having produced five years of double-digit top line expansion since then, with a nadir of -1% set four years ago. Interestingly, Zumiez has achieved this strong growth in recent years without the benefit of a large number of new stores. At the end of 2016, the company had 690 stores. Today, it has 719. The gains we’ve seen in revenue have largely been due to comparable sales increases, which has boded well for margins, at least recently.

Analysts expect Zumiez to continue to produce low- to mid-single-digit growth in revenue for the foreseeable future as we know the store count will be roughly flat, so the company relies almost entirely upon comparable sales to drive revenue higher.

In the first three quarters of this year, revenue is up 4.6% on a 4.2% gain in comparable sales year-over-year. The year-to-date comparable sales gain is strong in its own right, but when you consider that it is stacked on a 6.3% gain from the same period last year, Zumiez is in a league of its own. Management guided for strong comparable sales for Q4 as well during the Q3 report, so it is quite reasonable to expect continued growth in the near-term from more productive stores.

Very importantly, Zumiez hasn’t only expanded its top line via comparable sales gains, it has improved its margins of late as well. Below, we have the company’s gross margins and its SG&A costs, which are the two primary components of operating margin for a retailer.

Gross margins took a nosedive in the fiscal 2015 to 2017 period, but have since rebounded nicely. We are still below the highs around 36% of revenue, but Q3 produced 35.8% gross margins, and year-to-date, the number is 33.8%, both of which are 90bps improvements over the same periods last year. In other words, margins continue to improve as the company is using the significant leverage it is gaining by producing constant comparable sales increases to boost margins.

SG&A costs have risen over time, but they seem to have flattened out in the area of 25% of revenue. Apparel retailers tend to have a hard time keep SG&A costs below 30% in a lot of cases, so Zumiez is still performing quite well despite the increase in the past couple of years. Obviously, we want SG&A costs to tick lower over time, but I don’t think it is needed in the case of Zumiez because it has other levers to pull to grow earnings.

We’ve seen a similar improvement in SG&A costs this year, with Q3 costs declining 90bps and year-to-date costs down 80bps against the comparable periods last year. Zumiez is firing on all cylinders when it comes to earnings growth, with one final piece remaining to the puzzle: share repurchases.

Below we have the company’s net cash position in millions of dollars, and as we can see, Zumiez has kept its balance sheet about as clean as can be for many years.

This significant net cash position affords the company an enormous amount of financial flexibility when it comes to investing in the business for future growth, making acquisitions, or, most recently, buying back stock.

The Q3 report saw Zumiez announce a new $100 million share repurchase program to be completed by January 2021, a program that is worth 12% of the current float. To rephrase, the company believes it will retire ~12% of the float over the next thirteen months, so we should see outsized EPS growth next year simply based upon that, irrespective of what the actual business does.

As we can see above, this isn’t completely without precedent. Zumiez reduced its float by about 10% in fiscal 2017, but repurchases have been essentially nonexistent, as the share count – in millions – hasn’t really moved since the end of fiscal 2017. If guidance is to be believed, it will move a lot in the coming months, and I’m very bullish based upon this.

Upward guidance revisions and a cheap stock

I’ve hopefully made it clear I think Zumiez has all the right pieces in place for a retailer to continue to grow earnings. It has rising comparable sales, expanding margins, and an outstanding balance sheet. To boot, the company wants to buy back 12% of the float over the next year, which is outstanding. However, if we look at estimates from analysts, it appears to me that this guidance is being ignored.

Analysts reckon Zumiez will produce under 5% EPS growth next year, which ends in January 2021. If we take management’s word that 12% of the float will be retired – there is no reason to believe it won’t – that implies the business will produce something like -7% EPS growth next year. Repurchases obviously directly impact EPS as the float is reduced, so a 12% buyback should be worth 12% for EPS. For Zumiez to produce 5% EPS growth next year, the business has to produce -7% growth to make up the difference between estimates and the buyback.

Given the momentum the company has in comparable sales and margins, I have a very difficult time believing it will produce -7% EPS growth next year, so I think there are some upward revisions coming to fiscal 2021’s EPS number.

However, even if I’m wrong, Zumiez is still cheap today. Even after nearly doubling this year, shares trade for just 12.5 times next year’s EPS estimate, which I believe is actually lower than that given I think that estimate needs to come up. If we assume the share count is indeed 12% lower next year, Zumiez produces a low-single-digit comparable sales gain, and sees a minor upward move in margins, it could easily see 15% to 18% EPS growth next year. Current estimates are for 5% growth, so something has to give.

Zumiez has all of the things investors should look for in a retailer, and with shares trading for 12 times earnings, with the strong possibility of upward revisions, Zumiez has to be a buy today. I don’t generally like stocks near their highs, but Zumiez is so good I have to make an exception.

